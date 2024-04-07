MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

You've had a chance to acclimate to the MLB season. You're in a DFS groove now, right? Awesome. You're also likely prepped for the early start time synonymous with Sundays in MLB. This week is no different as we have an 11-game DFS slate beginning at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations to help you end your weekend on a high note.

Pitching

Chris Sale, ATL vs. ARI ($9,500): Sale's first start with Atlanta was promising, mostly the fact he struck out seven batters in 5.1 innings. He looked more like the pitcher who fanned 11.07 batters per nine innings over his career. The Diamondbacks made the World Series last year, but finished 14th in runs scored. As a lefty, Sale can handle somebody like Corbin Carroll better than most.

Garrett Crochet, CWS at KC ($9,000): Crochet is not exactly the most-exciting No. 1 pitcher on an MLB roster, though some credit is due. Across his first two MLB starts, he's posted a 1.38 ERA with a 1.95 FIP. The Royals sit middle-of-the-pack in runs scored, but it's obviously very early. And they finished 23rd on that front last year, so that means more to me.

Alec Marsh, KC vs. CWS ($8,100): After Marsh pitched so poorly in 2023 - his debut campaign in MLB - I'm not sure how much to take from him going seven innings against the Orioles and only giving up two hits, one walk, and one run. He did have a whole offseason to adjust, so there could be something there. What I do know is the White Sox finished 29th in runs last season and seem primed to repeat that mark. I would also be surprised if they don't have a sub-.300 OBP again.

Top Targets

By not hitting over 60 homers again, Aaron Judge ($4,000) was arguably a bit underrated last year. He still posted an OBP over .400 and a slugging percentage over .600. In his first MLB start, Bowden Francis allowed three home runs in 5.1 innings against the Astros. And now, Judge gets a crack at him.

Alex Kirilloff ($3,000) won't finish the season with an OPS over 1.000. He's struggled too much against fellow lefties in the past for me to believe he can mash at that level the next couple months, much less long-term. Having said that, Kirilloff managed an .858 OPS against righties last season while batting .300. Injuries may have ended Triston McKenzie's hopes as a viable MLB pitcher. He struggled to a 5.06 ERA in only four starts last year and conceded five runs (four earned) in 3.1 innings against the Mariners during his first start of 2024.

Bargain Bats

You don't need a catcher in your DFS lineups on FanDuel, so why roster J.T. Realmuto ($2,900)? Because he produced an .838 OPS versus lefties and a .951 on the road. Realmuto hits as well as most options at first base or in the utility spot. In his first season with the Nationals, MacKenzie Gore recorded a 4.89 FIP while allowing 1.78 homers per nine innings.

In his first taste of MLB action, Sal Frelick ($2,800) showed limited power, but still had 13 extra-base hits and seven steals across 57 appearances. Now patrolling centerfield, he did post a .722 OPS against righties and a .765 at home. Emerson Hancock also has only seen limited time in the majors with a 4.61 FIP through four career starts.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles at Pirates (Marco Gonzales): Anthony Santander ($3,500), Ryan Mountcastle ($3,300), Jordan Westburg ($2,900)

Expect the Orioles to get the bat on the ball against Gonzales. In an era heavy in strikeouts, the veteran lefty lists a career K/9 rate of 6.68 and anything below 7.0 is remarkably low. There's a reason why he's maintained a career 4.35 FIP, and a reason why I'm stacking Orioles.

Santander fell just short of his first 100-RBI season last year, though still produced 28 homers and 41 doubles. While a switch-hitter, he's registered an .852 OPS against lefties since 2022. Mountcastle essentially earned a spot in the Baltimore lineup last year by mashing southpaws with a 1.052 OPS against. Westburg, a vaunted prospect, didn't hit the ground running like Adley Rutschman or Gunnar Henderson. But as a second baseman, the offensive output necessary to provide fantasy value is lower. He also registered a .786 OPS against lefties and a .768 on the road.

Cubs vs. Dodgers (Gavin Stone): Dansby Swanson ($3,500), Cody Bellinger ($3,200), Nico Hoerner ($2,900)

As the Dodgers await several pitchers to come back, Stone holds a tenuous spot in the rotation. This isn't ideal for a team with World Series expectations as Stone has proven extremely hittable during his MLB career to date with a career 8.50 ERA while lefties have gone .348 against and righties at .330. Maybe Stone ends up putting it together, but I'll stack against him until I see it.

Swanson's production at the plate during his first season with the Cubs dipped slightly, yet he still managed 50 extra-base hits in 147 games with 80 RBI and nine steals. His new home wasn't the problem with an .813 OPS at Wrigley Field. Bellinger, the former Dodger, looked something close to his former self last year with an .881 OPS, 26 homers, and 20 stolen bases. And of course, there are questions about sustainability. However, in Bellinger's final season in LA, he went deep 19 times while swiping 14 bags even with a sub-.300 OBP. So he can still help fantasy players enough even landing somewhere in between those two levels. Hoerner displays much more power against lefties, but this is about his work on the basepaths as he recorded 43 stolen bases last season - and it's easier to steal on righties. He also notched a .765 home OPS.

