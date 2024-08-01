MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 1

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Welcome to August. It's not the most robust schedule today with only five games, but at least they are all on the DFS docket. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Here are my lineup recommendations for today's DFS slate.

Pitching

Seth Lugo, KC at DET ($9,200): Admittedly, Lugo has had a couple of rough starts recently, but he still has a 2.66 ERA on the season. His 3.33 FIP is quite encouraging as well. Plus, his two bad starts in the last month-and-a-half sandwich a complete game where he only allowed one run (against the White Sox, but still). The Tigers were scuffling before the break, as I can attest to as a Tigers fan. While they aren't in the bottom 10 in runs scored, they are part of an ignominious triumvirate: The three teams with sub-.300 on-base percentages (OBPs).

Charlie Morton, ATL vs. MIA ($8,800): Being at home has become key for Morton. Since 2022, he has a 3.18 ERA at home and a 4.90 ERA on the road. Not only is the veteran righty in Atlanta on Thursday, but he gets a wonderful opponent as well. Miami was already ensconced at 29th in runs scored and team OPS. They then traded away some of their limited talent at the deadline.

Top Target

Once again, Jose Ramirez ($6,000) is a 20/20 man. He has 27 homers and 20 stolen bases, putting him on pace for his first 30/20 season since 2021. While Ramirez is a switch hitter, he has a 1.125 OPS versus lefties. Trevor Rogers, new to the Orioles, has allowed righties to hit .284 against him since 2022, and he has a 4.53 ERA this season.

Bargain Bats

Though Maikel Garcia ($4,300) doesn't have much power, he's stolen 25 bases and tallied six triples. The Tigers are basically "Tarik Skubal and a bunch of guys" right now, including Keider Montero. He has a 6.38 ERA and righties have hit .308 against him.

Somebody has to serve as your catcher. Logan O'Hoppe ($4,100) has hit .281 with 15 home runs. He also has a .830 OPS against his fellow righties. While Ryan Feltner does have worse numbers at home, his career 4.79 ERA on the road is far from impressive. He's also allowed righties to hit .271 against him.

Stack to Consider

Orioles at Guardians (Ben Lively): Anthony Santander ($5,300), Ryan Mountcastle ($4,400), Cedric Mullins ($3,600)

Lively looked like a pleasant surprise for the Guardians to start the season, but there was always a bit of smoke and mirrors happening there. To that end, he has a 3.44 ERA, but a 4.48 FIP. On top of that, he has a 4.53 ERA over his last eight starts. Last season, lefties hit .296 against him, but they are down to .192 this year (though with power on display). On the flip side, righties are now hitting .271 against Lively in 2024. Thus, I have a mixed bag for this stack.

Santander is having his best power campaign, as he has hit 31 homers and slugged .534. Though he's a switch hitter, he has a .855 OPS versus righties, and a .895 OPS on the road. Mountcastle is the straight-up righty I included, as his batting average is at .273 and he has 23 doubles and 13 homers. The first baseman is better against lefties, but his .720 OPS versus righties is decent. Because Lively struggles with righties he's worth including. Mullins has a sub-.300 OBP, but the lefty has 11 homers and 19 stolen bases. He also has a .921 OPS over the last three weeks.

