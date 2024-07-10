MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 10

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

There are nine MLB games on the DFS docket for Wednesday. What once was 10 is down to nine because the Royals and Cardinals are now playing a doubleheader thanks to a rainout Tuesday. Either way, first pitch is at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Here are your lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Logan Webb, SF vs. TOR ($10,100): Webb has a 2.13 ERA at home, which isn't terribly surprising given that he has a 2.47 ERA at home (and a 3.71 ERA on the road) since 2022. We're now deep enough into the season to trust that the Blue Jays aren't going to turn things around offensively. They will finish in the bottom 10 in runs scored, with the only question being if they can avoid the bottom five.

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. MIA ($9,800): Valdez's performance has remained erratic, with a few bad days on the mound leaving him with a 3.84 ERA. However, the Marlins are not likely to give Valdez a bad night. You could argue that, with Luis Arraez a Padre and Luis Robert healthy, at the moment the Marlins, not the White Sox, have the worst offense in MLB.

Tobias Myers, MIL vs. PIT ($7,400): In his first season as an MLB pitcher, Myers has a 3.52 ERA. However, over his last six outings he has a 2.17 ERA, and with a rookie, I do wonder if perhaps he is rounding into form. The Pirates are on the fringes of the bottom 10 in terms of runs scored, but they are demonstrably down in the bottom five in terms of team OPS.

Top Targets

Corbin Carroll has disappointed, Ketel Marte has played at an MVP level, and in between those two poles we have Christian Walker ($3,700), the overlooked first baseman for the Diamondbacks. Last year he had over 30 homers and 30 doubles, and this season he's tallied 22 home runs while batting .265. He also has a .935 OPS over the last three weeks. Charlie Morton, even at this late stage of his career, doesn't allow many homers, but he does have a 4.28 ERA on the road. Righties have hit .257 against him, so I am going with Walker.

If you'd given up on Austin Riley ($3,700), it's a good time to check back in on him. Over the last three weeks he has a .984 OPS with six homers. His struggles in 2024 have mostly come against lefties, but his .817 OPS against righties is not outside the bounds of what we came into this season expecting from him. Slade Cecconi has struggled at home, and against his fellow righties, his whole career. He has an .827 OPS at home, and right handers have batted .293 against him.

Bargain Bats

Since joining the Athletics prior to last season, Brent Rooker ($3,500) has slugged .507, and he has 18 homers in 78 games this year. Nick Pivetta has long been homer prone, having allowed 1.51 homers per nine innings in his career. He also has consistently struggled at Fenway Park compared to being on the road. Since 2022, his home ERA is 4.82.

With a righty to be faced at home, Mike Yastrzemski ($2,300) will likely draw into the lineup for the Giants. Not only has he slugged .435 against right handers over the last three seasons, he's slugged .416 at home in that time as well. That's not remarkable, but it is serviceable, especially at his salary. While Chris Bassitt has righted the ship to some degree after a slow start, lefties have batted .273 against him this season, and they hit .265 against him in 2023.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Nationals (Patrick Corbin): Francisco Lindor ($3,500), Pete Alonso ($3,200), J.D. Martinez ($3,200)

Few strikeouts. A fair amount of home runs. An ERA over 5.00. Yep, it's a Patrick Corbin season alright. Oh, and you can't forget the struggles against righties. The southpaw has let right handers hit .308 against him, right in line with the .310 average they have accrued over the last three seasons. All I needed was three Mets who hit right handed and I was good to go.

Lindor has racked up 16 homers and 16 stolen bases. While he is a switch hitter, that's effectively in name only. The shortstop is solid against righties at best, but has an OPS over .900 against lefties over the last two years. Alonso's numbers are down, but blame righties for that. Against southpaw pitchers he's still slugged .522, and he's slugged .491 at Citi Field to boot. Martinez has a .967 OPS versus southpaws since 2022, and he enjoys his new home park. This season he has a .925 OPS at home.

Reds vs. Rockies (Kyle Freeland): Spencer Steer ($3,600), Jonathan India ($3,100), Tyler Stephenson ($2,500)

Freeland has a 6.62 ERA through seven starts, which is not terribly surprising, but his road ERA is actually 11.94. That comes after he had a 5.13 ERA on the road last season, so his poor numbers are not simply a product of Coors Field. It would appear for the second season in a row righties will hit over .300 collectively against the southpaw, so this is another three-righty stack.

Steer has racked up 14 homers and 13 stolen bases this season. In his career he has a .745 OPS against righties, which is decent enough, but his .899 OPS versus lefties is what really pops. India has an 1.083 OPS over the last three weeks. He also has an affinity for his home park, where he has a .781 OPS since 2022, which is quite good for the position of second base. You don't need a catcher on FanDuel, but you can slot Stephenson in at C/1B and at his salary, and in this matchup, I like him. Over the last three seasons he has a .797 OPS versus lefties, and a .767 OPS at home.

