MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 23

The early start Peacock MLB game is back now that we're into the full swing of the season. But there are still 10 games, with the first pitch at 1:30 p.m. EDT. You've got plenty of options for your lineups, and here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Jacob deGrom, TEX vs. OAK ($11,000): This is a bit of a gamble as deGrom left his last start after four innings of no-hit ball due to wrist soreness. His story has always been one of elite talent, but a lack of durability. If deGrom can pitch, he is of course as good as anybody on the mound. Meanwhile, the Athletics are one of the five teams who seem like they are already separating themselves as the worst offensive sides.

Jesus Luzardo, MIA at CLE ($9,700): I'm not expecting a lot of runs in this matchup. Luzardo started to put it together last season, and this year he's posted a 2.74 ERA while striking out 10.17 batters per nine innings. The Guardians are off to a slow start offensively, and even last year they succeeded in spite of one of the power-lightest lineups. It's also in Luzardo's favor he is a lefty since Cleveland isn't built for a matchup against a southpaw pitcher.

Bailey Ober, MIN vs. WAS ($7,000): I liked this matchup better when it was Sonny Gray in line to start, but Ober has been called up to start Sunday. It's his first MLB start this season, but he managed a 3.21 ERA in 11 starts last year. The Nationals sit bottom-five in runs scored, and that is where effectively everybody predicted they would finish before the season as they begin life post-Juan Soto.

Top Targets

Maybe Wander Franco ($6,200) has cooled down a bit, but he's still slashed .288/.360/.538 with four homers and three stolen bases. He's also still the player who was once the top prospect whose only issue has been staying on the field. Franco is healthy, and he's facing a pitcher in Lucas Giolito who enters with a career 4.19 FIP and has allowed over 1.3 home runs per nine innings in each of his last two full seasons.

Bo Bichette ($5,700) struggled early in 2022, but has come out of the gate on fire having slashed .344/.379/.533 with four homers. Despite the slow start last season, Dante's son ended up hitting .290 with 24 homers and 13 stolen bases. Clarke Schmidt seems miscast as a starter for the Yankees. Through four outings, he's struggled to an 8.79 ERA and has given up 2.51 home runs per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

He hasn't quite hit the level of being a post-hype sleeper, but Riley Greene ($3,600) has recorded two homers, two triples, and two steals. The lefty will face Grayson Rodriguez on Sunday, perhaps this season's Hunter Greene. That is to say, Rodriguez is a vaunted pitching prospect who's striking out a lot but also giving up a lot of runs with a 6.91 ERA through three starts while lefties have hit .286 against.

The Brewers have kept rookie Brice Turang ($2,400) away from left-handed pitchers as much as possible, which has helped him go .250 with two homers and three stolen bases. Brayan Bello's first MLB start of 2023 was a disaster as he allowed five runs in 2.2 innings to the Angels. And last year, he produced a 4.71 ERA during his rookie campaign, so maybe we shouldn't be too surprised.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Athletics (Kyle Muller): Adolis Garcia ($5,300), Josh Jung ($4,000), Jonah Heim ($3,700)

Atlanta gave up on Muller after he posted an 8.03 ERA in three starts last season, and a desperate Athletics squad figured they'd give him a shot. The lefty lists a 7.23 ERA while striking out fewer than seven batters per nine innings while walking over four. Since Muller is a southpaw, I've gone with three righty Rangers.

Garcia has been less active on the basepaths, but has seven homers after 27 last year. He did steal 25 bases in 2022 and 16 in 2021, so I expect he'll be more active. Jung, a top prospect, has only had a few appearances against lefty pitchers, but has registered a .917 OPS in those matchups. And while simply getting a hit doesn't mean much in DFS, he's riding a 10-game hitting streak. Heim is a switch-hitting catcher, but he definitely prefers to face lefties as he's managed an .813 OPS against them since 2021.

Twins vs. Nationals (Patrick Corbin): Byron Buxton ($4,900), Carlos Correa ($4,600), Jose Miranda ($2,600)

The Diamondbacks recently waved the white flag on Madison Bumgarner, but the Nationals? They're still trotting Corbin out there. He's produced a 6.30 ERA through four starts - in line with his 6.31 from last year - and the southpaw is striking out fewer batters than ever (5.85 K/9). Since righties have gone .313 against Corbin the last couple seasons, I have three right handers in this stack.

With Buxton, it's usually about staying on the field - though he's gotten off to a slow start in 2023. Given that he slugged .558 the previous four seasons and maintains a .905 OPS versus lefties since 2021, I think he'll be just fine (as long as he's healthy). After a chaotic offseason, Correa hasn't done much so far, but has raked in his handful of at-bats against lefties. Considering that last year he notched a .945 OPS versus southpaws - and an .880 at home - I think that will continue. Miranda is also struggling early. And he also excelled against lefties in 2022 by averaging .275 and slugging .511 in his rookie season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.