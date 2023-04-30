MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 30

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's the final day of April, the first big month of the baseball season. Before we get to May, Sunday brings us nine MLB games on the DFS docket for DraftKings. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Looking for some lineup recommendations? You got it!

Pitching

Drew Rasmussen, TB at CWS ($10,600): Rasmussen has produced three great starts and two subpar ones. To be fair, those two rough outings were against the Blue Jays and Astros. Rasmussen has posted a 2.91 ERA since becoming a full-time starter for the Rays last season. Meanwhile, the White Sox are struggling offensively with a sub-.300 OBP.

Sonny Gray, MIN vs. KC ($10,400): Gray was decent in his first season with the Twins, but this year he's looking like he wants to win a Cy Young. Through five starts, he's recorded a 0.62 ERA, and it hasn't all been easy matchups. The Royals represent a weaker opponent in that they rank within the bottom-three in runs scored.

Johan Oviedo, PIT at WAS ($8,200): Oviedo registered a 3.21 ERA last year, but he was mostly used as a reliever. He's starting for the Pirates in 2023, and has managed a 3.03 ERA across five starts. Maybe Oviedo's up for the role? At the very least, I like him against a Nationals team I expect to finish near the bottom in offense.

Top Targets

His walks are down, but Shohei Ohtani ($6,400) has hit .292 with six homers and five stolen bases. And since 2021, he's produced a .930 OPS versus righties. The Brewers called up Colin Rea out of desperation, and he's proceeded to post a 5.17 ERA over three starts. He also gave up four runs in five innings to the Tigers. That says it all.

Few batters have started the season off as hot as Matt Chapman ($5,400), who's so far slashed .372/.459/.670. During his first season with the Blue Jays, he was better at home with an .826 OPS. Marco Gonzales lists a 3.32 ERA, but also a 3.94 FIP. This comes after an FIP over 5.00 in each of his previous two seasons.

Bargain Bats

After starting his career with the Marlins, Brian Anderson ($3,500) is now with the Brewers. He's posted a .255 average with five homers. Lefty Jose Suarez is having a disastrous season for the Angels with a 10.26 ERA through five starts and he just gave up five long balls to the Athletics.

He doesn't offer much power – though he hit 16 homers last year – Ramon Urias (3,300) has compiled a .264 average and .361 OBP. While a righty, he's recorded a .782 OPS versus right handers the last couple campaigns. Spencer Turnbull's return from Tommy John surgery isn't going great considering his 7.25 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Rays at White Sox (Mike Clevinger): Randy Arozarena ($5,900), Wander Franco ($5,300), Isaac Paredes ($3,400)

Clevinger didn't end up panning out for the Padres with a 4.97 FIP in 2022, and now he's with the White Sox where that number has increased to 5.44 and he's walked 12.5 percent of batters he's faced. I'm going with three righties since they've gone .262 against Clevinger since coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Arozarena has posted two 20/20 seasons during his career, and has seven homers and three stolen bases this year along with a .333 average. Franco has slashed .284/.340/.451 while in the majors, and his only issue has been staying healthy. This year, he's accumulated five homers and six steals. Parades has never really hit for average before, but is currently at .261 with four home runs. And last year as a rookie, he sent 20 deep across 111 games.

Twins vs. Royals (Brady Singer): Byron Buxton ($5,400), Joey Gallo ($4,400), Jose Miranda ($2,900)

Singer is following up his best season with what is shaping up to be his worst having notched a 6.67 ERA through five starts. While the FIP is at 4.64, this would be his third season of four with a mark over 4.00. I've selected two righties in my stack as Singer has allowed righties to go .280 against since 2021.

Buxton boasts incredible power having slugged .553 from the last three seasons. He's also been better against righties and at home this year. Gallo is a lefty who can crush the ball and already has seven home runs in his first season as a Twin. He's also slugged .462 with 50 homers against righties the last couple years. Miranda has gotten off to a slow start, though three homers have come in the last four games. And in his career, he's produced a .773 home OPS.

