MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 9

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Sunday takes us into MLB's All-Star break. And you're probably looking to end the first half on a high note. There are 10 games on the docket for DFS purposes, the first which starts at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my recommendations for your lineups.

Pitching

Jesus Luzardo, MIA vs. PHI ($9,900): Luzardo has produced three straight starts without allowing a single run. He's also held lefties to a .214 average since 2021. The red-hot hurler heads into the break facing a Phillies team middling when it comes to runs scored, but reliant on lefties to a large degree.

Shane Bieber, CLE vs. KC ($9,000): It's been a spotty season for Bieber, who's equally accumulated impressive outings and subpar days on the mound. He's recorded a 3.66 ERA overall, but with a 3.02 at home. Kansas City ranks 29th in offense and last in team OBP, so this is likely to be a positive performance for Bieber.

Kyle Hendricks, CHC at NYY ($7,100): Hendricks has posted a 2.64 ERA through eight starts on the strength of his command and inducing soft contact. In fact, he's impressed with a 1.71 road ERA. The Yankees are quite banged up and will be trying to get their team OBP over .300.

Top Targets

Luis Robert ($5,700) has slugged .535 at home the last couple campaigns. That's quite good! And he also has a .642 slugging percentage against lefties during that time. That's incredible! The Cardinals are giving lefty Steven Matz a start Sunday, and righties have hit a whopping .329 against him this year.

After a strong start in Triple-A, Christopher Morel ($4,700) has carried that momentum to his tenure with the Cubs hitting .273 with 15 homers in 48 games. Though a righty, he's produced an .850 OPS against righties while scuffling against lefties. Domingo German is a righty who does worse against right-handed hitters, and still maintains a 4.67 FIP even with that perfect game. After all, he allowed four home runs over 3.1 innings in his previous appearance.

Bargain Bats

A dip in average hasn't hurt Julio Rodriguez ($4,600) too much, at least as far as DFS players are concerned. He's still notched 13 homers and 20 steals after 28 and 25 in 2022. Brandon Bielak's return from Triple-A went well, though it was against the Rockies. He's struggled to a 5.44 FIP on the season with a 5.13 career mark.

In his first season with the Red Sox, Justin Turner ($4,400) has delivered as usual with a .288 average and 13 home runs. Notably, he's feasted on lefties with a .956 OPS against. JP Sears, who's a southpaw, has a 4.90 FIP in his first full season with the Athletics. The fact he's given up 1.81 home runs per nine innings is a key part of that.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays at Tigers (Tarik Skubal): Bo Bichette ($5,200), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,000), Whit Merrifield ($3,800)

Skubal has only made one MLB start this year and it was against the Athletics, so he hasn't been challenged yet. While the lefty was quite good in 2022, he carries a career 4.26 FIP and I think he needs to prove if his 0.69 home runs allowed per nine innings last season is sustainable. I'll take this trio of Jays on the road to test Skubal on Sunday.

Bichette has slashed .320/.349/.501 with 15 homers. He's hitting righties quite well with a .823 OPS, but this season has an 1.022 OPS versus left-handed pitchers. Guerrero suffered a slow start to the season particularly in terms of power, yet has an .867 OPS and four homers the last three weeks. Key to this matchup, his power outage has come at home as he's slugged .516 on the road. Merrifield is more about hitting for average and stealing bases with a .284 average while swiping 19 bags. The former Royal has also managed an .804 road OPS.

Reds at Brewers (Wade Miley): Matt McLain ($5,300), Spencer Steer ($4,900), Tyler Stephenson ($4,500)

Looking beyond Miley's 3.36 ERA speaks to a pitcher who may be in for a rough outing Sunday. For one thing, his home ERA is 3.94. His FIP is also at 4.61 while it's tricky to succeed when you only strike out 5.55 batters per nine innings. These three righty Reds should be making contact, and then it's about what happens from that point on.

In 48 games, McLain has slashed .301/.368/.511 with seven homers and four triples. While he's performed better at home, he also has an 1.048 OPS against lefty pitchers. Steer has been much better on the road after struggling in those games during 2022 with an .839 OPS. The slugger continues to mash southpaws with a career .983 mark. The catcher Stephenson is hot with an .881 OPS the last three weeks. Though the righty doesn't offer a lot of power, he's recorded a career .283 average and .360 OBP.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.