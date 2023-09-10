MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 10

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Sunday is usually heavy on day baseball, and this one is no different with 13 games on the DFS slate starting at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS recommendations. Don't let NFL football get in the way of DFS MLB success!

Pitching

Jose Berrios, TOR vs. KC ($8,800): Berrios has recently been allowing homers at a concerning rate, and not even against potent offenses. But on the season, he's posted a 3.47 home ERA. Kansas City ranks bottom-five in runs scored with a sub-.700 OPS, so hopefully Berrios uses this opportunity to get back on track.

Jon Gray, TEX vs. OAK ($8,600): Gray had his start pushed back one day, and fortunately it didn't push him off a matchup with the Athletics. That means he still catches MLB's worst offense with the lowest run total and team OPS. The Rangers have scuffled of late, but Gray should pick up a win if the team bats hold up their end of the bargain.

Allan Winans, ATL vs. PIT ($8,500): Winans has made three MLB starts. One went really well, one was OK, and one...not so much. When he was at Triple-A, he compiled a 2.95 ERA. This may be Winans' last chance to get an MLB start, and he gets to face a Pirates team in the bottom-10 for offense.

Top Targets

Jose Altuve ($6,200) has missed a lot of the season, yet he's still slashed .313/.398/.544 with 15 homers and 13 stolen bases. The second baseman has unusually been better on the road and against righties, though I'll still take him Sunday. Rich Hill has a 5.18 ERA the last four seasons, and this year righties have hit .289 against.

Even though Francisco Lindor ($4,800) has struggled at home like several Mets, he's tallied 26 home runs and 26 steals. He's also on the road, where he's recorded an .889 OPS. Pablo Lopez, meanwhile, has struggled to a 4.61 ERA at home.

Bargain Bats

What does Triston Casas ($4,400) do? He hits for power. To be specific, he's slugged over .500 against righties and at home helping him to 23 homers. After returning from Triple-A, Grayson Rodriguez was less homer prone for a bit but has allowed three over his last four starts while giving up 1.45 per nine innings.

Rookie Jordan Walker ($3,500) has posted an 1.061 OPS the last three weeks. He's actually a righty who's still figuring out lefties, but has an .833 OPS versus righties. Hunter Greene is listed as the Reds' Sunday starter as he returns from an illness, though he may want to fake it for a sick day since he's produced a 7.34 ERA at home while righties have gone .299 against.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt): Cody Bellinger ($6,300), Nico Hoerner ($5,600), Mike Tauchman ($3,800)

Pfaadt has a 5.48 FIP compared to a 6.27 ERA and a 5.03 road ERA compared to a 7.30 at home, but both are terrible numbers. He's also allowing a whopping 2.6 home runs per nine innings in away outings, so there's plenty to like about stacking these Cubs Sunday.

Bellinger's resurgent season has seen him hit .319 with 24 homers and 20 stolen bases. And of note, lefties have batted .293 against Pfaadt. Hoerner is at .280 while stealing 36 bases. Pfaadt has let righties go .278, which is also concerning. Tauchman has been cold of late, but this game could help based on the southpaw's .742 OPS versus righties and an .816 at home.

Rangers vs. Athletics (Luis Medina): Corey Seager ($6,800), Nathaniel Lowe ($4,500), Leody Taveras ($3,200)

Medina has posted a 6.21 road ERA. Lefties have batted .281 against. I'm including three Rangers who can hit from the left side.

Seager has managed to hit 29 homers in only 98 games. He's bolstered his numbers with an OPS over 1.000 against righties and at home. Lowe hasn't been crushing homers like his teammate, but he's notched 37 doubles to go with a .372 OBP. He's also produced 12 of his 15 homers against righties, and 11 of those at home. Taveras has picked up 12 home runs and 13 swiped bags. The switch-hitter is better against righties with a .747 OPS in those matchups plus a .764 at home.

Twins vs. Mets (Tylor Megill): Royce Lewis ($4,800), Jorge Polanco ($4,400), Edouard Julien ($3,700)

The Twins have a lineup full of injuries, though it's still worth it to find a stack for Sunday. New York has given up on 2023, and one of the clear indications of that is Megill is getting this start. He's registered a 7.93 road ERA and a career 6.06 ERA away from home. Lefties have also batted .306 against Megill during his career, so I leaned that way in this group.

Lewis has been scorching hot with a .979 OPS the last three weeks. He's also recorded a career .913 OPS against his fellow righties, and Megill has let right-handers go .284 against this season. Polanco is a switch-hitter who's managed an .833 OPS versus righties since 2021 and an .898 at home this year. Julien has cooled down, though this scenario is to his strengths with an .885 OPS against right-handers and a .946 at home.

