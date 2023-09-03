MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 3

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The weekend doesn't end Sunday! It's Labor Day weekend, and you'll end up enjoying Monday more if you had DFS success Sunday. There are seven MLB games starting at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Sandy Alcantara, MIA at WAS ($9,600): Alcantara isn't going to win the Cy Young again, and even his 3.99 FIP isn't ideal. But for the first time since 2019, he's allowed over 1.00 homers per nine innings. The Nationals rank 29th in home runs, so Alcantara could do well in this matchup.

Tarik Skubal, DET at CWS ($8,400): Skubal has posted a 3.93 ERA, but a 2.40 FIP. Since a brutal outing in July, he's managed a 3.52 ERA over his last seven starts. Meanwhile, the White Sox sit 25th in runs scored and last in team OBP.

Top Targets

Nobody is hitting as well as Julio Rodriguez ($6,400) right now with a 1.302 OPS the last three weeks. That's helped him get up to 24 homers and 36 steals on the season. Tylor Megill has been much better at home, but has a 4.01 home ERA during his career while righties have hit .290 against. Maybe I wouldn't stack against him at Citi Field, though I'll definitely roster someone like J-Rod.

Since 2021, Rafael Devers ($5,800) has recorded a .923 OPS against righties. The southpaw has also slugged .561 in those matchups. While Zack Greinke's 3.59 home ERA much better than his 7.15 on the road, he's let lefties go .325 against and that makes this a matchup to target with Devers.

Bargain Bats

He still needs to improve quite a bit, but Spencer Torkelson ($5,000) has shown power in 2023. Though he doesn't make a lot of contact, he's racked up 24 home runs while slugging .494 on the road. Michael Kopech allows plenty of walks (15.1 percent) and homers (2.00/9), so Torkelson could go yard.

Jake Burger ($4,400) has been hot since joining the Marlins and is now up to 30 homers on the year. Josiah Gray hasn't given up as many homers as in his first two campaigns, yet he still walks enough batters and comes in with a 4.93 FIP. He also lists a 5.76 home ERA, where he's also given up 1.8 home runs per nine innings.

Stacks to Consider

Pirates at Cardinals (Zach Thompson): Bryan Reynolds ($4,800), Ke'Bryan Hayes ($4,600), Connor Joe ($3,400)

This was supposed to be Adam Wainwright's start to provide an easy stack, but then that was pushed back start. Thompson is now in line to begin the game on the mound. That had to change things even though lefties have hit .300 against. I figured it was safer to go with a couple righties in the mix instead. It's not a fantastic matchup any longer, though it's still worth it.

Reynolds is a switch-hitter with an .826 OPS against righties and an .869 on the road. Hayes has a .918 OPS the last three weeks along with an .861 against southpaws this season. Joe has earned a steady role at first base (he's also outfield-eligible) thanks in part to an .808 OPS from the last three weeks. The former Rockie has also produced an .810 versus lefties (and a .731 to righties, when the bullpen is called upon).

Rangers vs. Twins (Kenta Maeda): Corey Seager ($6,600), Adolis Garcia ($5,600), Ezequiel Duran ($3,800)

Maeda has allowed at least one homer in nine of his last 10 starts. And the one time he didn't, he was chased early by the A's. Kansas City, Detroit, and Cleveland dot this stretch, and those offenses aren't anything like the Rangers. Maeda's long-ball issues should continue here, especially with how Texas loves their home park.

Seager has been great everywhere this season. However, he's registered an 1.115 OPS against righties and an 1.185 at home. If you want a hitter who can go yard, Garcia has done so 33 times in 2023. He's also slugged .600 at home. Duran has hit .277 with 14 homers and eight stolen bases. While he's better against lefties, he's managed an .898 OPS at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.