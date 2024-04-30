MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 30

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A busy 12-game main slate awaits Tuesday evening, with games getting going between 7:07 and 9:40 p.m. EDT. All 24 teams have listed pitchers, four of which are priced at $10,000 or greater, so there are ample choices. That said, the pitching slate is led by Reynaldo Lopez at $10,800. He's in great form, and the matchup comes against strikeout-prone Seattle, but could anyone have imagined he'd be the highest-priced arm this early in the year?

Diamondbacks-Dodgers is our highest run total at 10.0, while Mariners-Atlanta is the low point at just 7.0. Five additional games have run totals of 7.5, so offense appears to be at a premium. Weather does not appear to be a factor; the slate looks dry throughout with the possible exception of New York, where winds also appear to be blowing in. There could be some minor wind assistance in San Diego, Los Angeles and Oakland.

Pitching

Luis Castillo, SEA vs. ATL ($9,700): Atlanta's offense can explode at any point, so this is likely better left for GPPs only, but for the time being this potent lineup is in a major funk. They managed just three hits while striking out 14 times last night, and are averaging just 3.8 runs over their last nine games. Castillo has settled after a shaky beginning to the season, earning three straight quality starts while averaging eight strikeouts and 47 fantasy points in that stretch.

Jon Gray, TEX vs. WSH ($7,800): We've got the usual suspects to consider with the White Sox and Athletics on the slate, which will make Simeon Woods Richardson ($8,300) and Mitch Keller ($9,000) potentially chalky. For a decent discount though, Gray appears to merit consideration. Since allowing five runs in 3.2 innings in his season debut, the righty has surrendered just three total runs across his last 21.0 frames. His 2.92 ERA comes with a nearly identical 3.32 xFIP, and he's averaging 11.7 K/9 to boot. Washington has a mediocre .321 wOBA against RHP, and Gray seems set up to continue his run of limiting damage.

Hunter Brown, HOU vs. CLE ($6,800): Brown doesn't look like he's having the breakout some expected in the preseason, but he's been serviceable in his last two outings, allowing five runs and nine hits across 10.0 innings while striking out nine. Walks have hurt him, but the Guardians only take free passes at a 7.8 percent mark, while coming with a slightly below average 99 wRC+ against righties. Cleveland also doesn't strike out a ton at just 19.1 percent, so Brown's upside is minimal, but we're not chasing it at this low price point. We just need 24 fantasy points for a fair 3.5x return.

Top Targets

The top of the hitter pricing features some struggling hitters and/or bad matchups, as Jordan Montgomery has found success against the Dodgers' big guns. As such, I'm not sure we want to swing for ceiling here as much as we want stable floors. Houston interests me greatly against Carlos Carrasco, particularly Yordan Alvarez ($3,800) and Kyle Tucker ($3,900), as Carrasco is allowing a .415 wOBA to lefties. It's a small sample, but they're a combined 4-for-5 with three homers off him. That's your upside, whereas Jose Altuve ($4,000) is your floor, going 11-for-32 (.344) in his career off the Guardians' starter. It's pricey, but stacking all three is doable.

If upside is your play, Adolis Garcia ($4,000) has a .449 wOBA, 194 wRC+ and .346 ISO off lefties, though Nationals' starter MacKenzie Gore has allowed just two homers to date. For stability, William Contreras ($4,100) will be overlooked at this salary, and Rays' starter Tyler Alexander is allowing a .399 wOBA to righties.

Bargain Bats

Twins' bats are cheap and face the slate's lowest-priced pitcher, so I'd expect them to be a popular stack. Michael Soroka is allowing a .402 wOBA to lefties, a number that rises to .471 at home. Give me Trevor Larnach ($3,200) and his robust .468 wOBA, 211 wRC+ and .320 ISO as a core play Tuesday. He's also 10-for-23 over his last seven games.

The Cubs' lineup Tuesday is a curious case. Overall, they're hitting lefties terrifically, but we noted the wind blowing in at Citi Field, and this lineup is a collective 6-for-43 (.140) with a .368 OPS and 14 strikeouts in 44 plate appearances against Sean Manaea. There's enough value listed below that you don't have to chase it here, but if we need cheap options to round out a lineup, Dansby Swanson ($3,000) and Nico Hoerner ($2,900) both have wOBAs of at least .412 off southpaws thus far.

If we're buying the lefties against Carrasco narrative mentioned above, Joey Loperfido ($2,000) was mashing at Triple-A and makes for an upside dart throw at a minimum salary.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Tyler Anderson (Angels): Trea Turner ($3,600), Bryce Harper ($3,500), J.T. Realmuto ($3,100)

Anderson doesn't have targetable splits, allowing a .331 wOBA to lefties and .251 to righties. But he's due some major regression, as he currently sits with a .181 BABIP and his 1.78 ERA comes with a 5.05 xFIP. He's also always been a fly ball pitcher, allowing 42.0 percent or more in five straight seasons. We noted there could be some wind assistance here, albeit minor, and these Phillie stars are priced right to attack on multiple levels. This trio has all faced Anderson at least 10 times, and are a collective 15-for-36 (.417) with three homers, five doubles and two triples.

Pirates vs. Alex Wood (Athletics): Bryan Reynolds ($3,100), Ke'Bryan Hayes ($2,900), Oneil Cruz ($2,900)

For as obvious as the Twins may be for stacking purposes, Pittsburgh seems even moreso given the low price points to the top of their order. Alex Wood is getting pelted, allowing a .459 wOBA and 1.042 OPS to lefties and .436/1.005 to righties. Those numbers are worse at home, sitting at .484/.1.127 to righties. And what do you know, Reynolds and Hayes have faired well off lefties to date, with the former having a .478 wOBA, 207 wRC+ and .286 ISO, and the former sitting at .459/194/.185. Using these two and Larnach to build around opens a lot of doors. Cruz is my third piece for potential. He's hitting third, giving us the top of this order. There's no debating he's been awful all year, but we know the potential exists.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.