MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 18

A large 14-game slate is in store Tuesday evening, with only Milwaukee at Philadelphia starting earlier than 7:05 p.m. EDT. Weather could be an issue in St. Louis and New York.

Despite the slate's size, only three pitchers are priced in five figures, with four more coming in at $9k or greater. We have four games with run totals of 9.5 or greater, and that doesn't include Houston at Colorado, which is currently without a listed total but surely will come in at double digits. Everything suggests a high-scoring day across MLB.

Pitching

Bailey Ober, MIN at SEA ($9,800): Ober has turned in quality starts in each of his last five outings and six of seven, four times fanning at least seven. He hasn't been perfect, returning 4x value just twice, but there seems to be a stable 3x floor here. Seattle has a slightly below average 99 wRC+ against righties, but the M's strike out 25.7 percent of the time in that split, giving Ober multiple paths to fantasy points.

Bryan Woo, SEA vs. MIN ($8,100): Sticking in Seattle for another pitching option, Woo looks poised for another successful start. Minnesota strikes out a whopping 27.1 percent of the time off righties, and the Mariners' rookie is fanning 11.1 per nine innings. He's allowed two runs or less in all but his first start while making it into the fifth inning in five straight. He's priced lower than Tarik Skubal and Logan Allen, both of whom are in positive spots but haven't shown the innings potential to return value on their salaries.

Daniel Lynch, KC vs. DET ($7,500): Lynch continues to work deep into games and get guys out. He's gone at least six innings in four of his last six starts and at least 5.1 innings in every outing to date this season. His salary has risen to a somewhat uncomfortable level given that he doesn't miss many bats, just 5.9 per nine. As such, it's probably a reach to expect him to get 30 FDP (a 4x return), but he did get 37 FDP in an earlier meeting with Detroit where he fired seven shutout innings. A repeat is unlikely, but Lynch should limit damage enough against this offense (22nd against lefties with a .305 wOBA) to provide fantasy scoring at a savings, freeing you up to spend on offense.

Top Targets

Tyler Wells has thrown well for Baltimore, and I'll have more on the O's offense below, but I expect this game to have some runs scored on both sides. As such, building around Mookie Betts ($4,400), who has hit safely in seven straight and eight of nine, is a reasonable starting point.

Juan Soto ($3,700) looks appealing at a sub $4k price. Alek Manoah was better in his return to the majors, but that came against Detroit. He still has a 8.68 ERA at home, allowing a .424 wOBA to lefties and .498 to righties, seemingly opening up the entire Padres lineup. Soto is by far the best option against righties, bringing a .415 wOBA and 167 wRC+ into Tuesday.

It's never a bad option to grab bats against Patrick Corbin. Cody Bellinger ($3,900) has been incredible off same-handed arms to date, posting a .450 wOBA, 187 wRC+ and .316 ISO, and he has a massive 30 hits in his last 19 games while homering five times.

Bargain Bats

Jorge Soler ($3,600) isn't priced as a bargain or a top option, and paying this much for the shot at a homer isn't usually advisable. He's a column mainstay when facing left-handed pitching though, as he is here against Jordan Montgomery, thanks to an obscene .515 wOBA, 232 wRC+ and .500 ISO.

We want shares of Atlanta's offense on a nightly basis, but despite Tuesday starter Zach Davies giving up a plethora of runs, he doesn't have clearly targetable splits. As such, I'll happily take a secondary piece like Michael Harris ($2,900). He's got two multi-hit games in his last three, and routinely turns this lineup around and reaps the benefits of Ronald Acuna hitting "behind" him in the leadoff spot. Harris is a threat on the basepaths as well.

San Francisco bats are easily stackable Tuesday given their low salaries, but the splits don't really back their lefties with Luke Weaver allowing a .483 wOBA to righties at home versus .291 to opposite-handed bats. J.D. Davis ($2,900) stands out if we're backing those splits. Ultimately, we really just want shares in this ballpark against Weaver.

Stacks to Consider

Diamondbacks vs. Bryce Elder: Corbin Carroll ($4,100), Ketel Marte ($3,500), Christian Walker ($3,400)

We've got an elevated run total here, and while Atlanta will surely do its share, I like Arizona's bats to keep up. Elder's 2.73 ERA isn't supported by his 4.16 xFIP, and if his last start (seven runs in 3.1 innings) is any indication, regression is coming. Carroll has thrived all year against righties, bringing a .401 wOBA, 154 wRC+ and .301 ISO into Sunday. Marte and Walker give us two additional middle of the order bats that are both above average, having a 123 and 116 wRC+, respectively.

Orioles vs. Michael Grove: Anthony Santander ($3,300), Adley Rutschman ($3,000), Gunnar Henderson ($3,000)

The Orioles are among the hottest teams in baseball, yet none of their bats are priced north of Santander, making for terrific value in a very clear positive matchup. Grove has labored on the road, allowing an 11.15 ERA (5.68 xFIP), and a massive .504 wOBA and 1.181 OPS to lefties. We can grab this left-handed trio hitting atop the Baltimore lineup on the cheap, though other options are also in play depending on how the batting order shakes out. All in on this game Tuesday from both angles.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.