MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 30

FanDuel's main slate Tuesday features 11 games. It's trade deadline day, and while that wraps up before the slate starts, it's inevitably going to lead to some lineup scratches. You're going to need to be diligent and confirm players are active more so than usual, while also possibly finding a random one-day starter for cheap.

All 22 starters are currently confirmed but that includes Frankie Montas, who was dealt late Monday, and seven starters qualify as a pay-up at $9,000 or greater. No game comes with a double-digit run total, but four sit at 9.0 runs or greater, giving us multiple games to seriously consider for offense. Dodgers-Padres and Giants-A's are our low points at 7.5 runs.

We look dry across the slate. Wind reportedly will be a major player in Boston, blowing out in double digits. We could also see some wind assistance in San Francisco and St. Louis.

Pitching

Michael Wacha, KC at CWS ($9,000): Per usual, there's nothing wrong with the top options; they're priced there for a reason. But the discussion to me starts with Robbie Ray vs. Wacha for a bit of a discount. And with the White Sox having lost 15 straight and potentially selling more pieces today, it makes sense to back the cheaper of the two options. Wacha has faced Chicago three times this season, twice topping 50 fantasy points, allowing two runs and 10 hits across 20.0 innings, striking out 19. Current White Sox are hitting .141 with a .415 OPS off Wacha, who has just two quality starts in his last seven, but hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since May 4.

Lance Lynn, STL vs. TEX ($8,500): The middle tier of this pitching slate is rather gross and untrustworthy. Lynn has been sneakingly decent of late, with three quality starts in his last five, each time earning 40 or better fantasy points. The Rangers have been in a season-long malaise offensively, and enter Tuesday with just a .299 wOBA, 90 wRC+ and .140 ISO. Lynn has allowed current Rangers to go just 18-for-80 (.225) with a .592 OPS off him. To be fair, I see no reason to save $500 and use him over Wacha, but the ceiling is arguably similar. The floor however isn't, as we've seen Lynn's worst as well, allowing 10 runs in 2.2 frames to the Nationals just three starts ago.

Griffin Canning, LAA vs. COL ($7,100): I have interest in both starters in this game, despite a surprisingly high 8.5 run total. But I'll back Canning here with slightly more confidence due to the price break, and potential for Cal Quantrill to be dealt before the game. The target is far more the opponent than Canning. Colorado comes with a .309 wOBA, 83 wRC+ and 25.3 percent strikeout rate off righties. Canning is plenty volatile with a 5.04 ERA and 4.90 xFIP and only 6.4 K/9, so there's risk. He's higher ceiling, lower floor to his adversary, who I believe comes with more stability.

Top Targets

There are a lot of favorable matchups Tuesday, so it's going to be a challenge in deciding where to stack, where to potentially fade, and where to go with one-offs. Ketel Marte ($3,800) is my starting point as a singular play. He boasts a .462 wOBA, 203 wRC+ and .342 ISO off lefties, has homered in five of his last seven and is 5-for-12 (.417) with two homers off Nationals' starter Patrick Corbin.

I have interest in stacking Mets against David Festa, who's allowed 13 runs across 14.1 innings, surrendering five homers, but the Mets feel a touch overpriced with Brandon Nimmo at $3,400 but not in good form, and Pete Alonso at $3,400 is in play only if you're chasing power. As such, Francisco Lindor ($4,100) can help anchor lineups Tuesday.

Luis Castillo has allowed only four runs across his last 25.2 innings, but prior to that had allowed 19 runs across 26.1 frames. Rafael Devers ($3,800) could come with lower than usual roster percentages given the matchup, but he's 3-for-9 off Castillo with a homer, and we noted favorable winds and the high run total in this game.

Yordan Alvarez ($3,700) is at a friendly salary here given his sliding form, but he has positive splits off lefties.

Bargain Bats

We'll likely want some shares of Atlanta's offense against Joe Ross, who has been shelled during his rehab appearances, but few of the team's big bats have been trustworthy, so it may be a spot to seek bargains over studs. Orlando Arcia ($2,600) has quietly hit in nine straight and homered in consecutive games.

Staying in the same game, Atlanta starter Bryce Elder is allowing a .430 wOBA to lefties, giving us ample cheap Brewer options to target. Brice Turang ($2,900) and Jake Bauers ($2,700) will likely hit in the top third of the lineup, but Sal Frelick ($2,500) and Garrett Mitchell ($2,500) are also in play.

You can certainly entertain a Royals stack Tuesday, with only Bobby Witt priced above $3,000. White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon is allowing a .388 wOBA to lefties versus .295 to righties, so I'll back Vinnie Pasquantino ($2,900) as a standalone play. He's hit safely in eight of nine and is seemingly overdue for some run production, having not driven in anyone in his last three.

Stacks to Consider

Twins vs. Sean Manaea (Mets): Royce Lewis ($3,500), Byron Buxton ($3,200), Carlos Santana ($3,000)

The Twins got skunked Monday and I'm banking on them fighting back here. Manaea has allowed 10 runs and 16 hits over his last three starts, spanning 16.2 innings, and the Twins have season-long success against lefties. Lewis' torrid start has cooled, but it's dropped the price to a favorable spot and brings a .483 wOBA, 220 wRC+ and .355 ISO off lefties into Tuesday. Santana sits at .391/157/.250 and Buxton at .373/144/.211. Keep an eye on how the lineup is constructed, but this likely gives you a 3-4-5 type lineup stack to feed off each other.

Giants vs. JP Sears (Athletics): Tyler Fitzgerald ($3,400) Matt Chapman ($3,400), Heliot Ramos ($3,200)

It's becoming routine to target the Giants when facing lefties. This game has a low 7.5 run total, but that's due to the presence of Ray on the mound for San Francisco, as the Giants have a solid 5.0 expected run line. We'll need to ensure Ramos is in the lineup after he sat Sunday with a thumb issue, but he continues to smash lefties to the tune of a .569 wOBA, 280 wRC+ and .462 ISO. Fitzgerald has been white hot with an 11-game hitting streak that's seen him hit eight homers. He enters Tuesday with a .407 wOBA, 169 wRC+ and .283 ISO. Chapman sits at .385/154/.221 and gives us a third righty atop this order to round out the stack. Following Monday's trade of Jorge Soler, Marco Luciano ($2,000) is ticketed for a promotion and likely has a clear path to regular at-bats. He's unlikely to fit into a stack given lineup position, but he's worth monitoring at a bottom-tier salary.

