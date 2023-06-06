MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 6

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

12 games are on the docket for Tuesday's main slate, getting underway at our usual 7:05 p.m. EDT first pitch. Lead by Colorado-San Francisco, we've only got three games with double-digit run totals, a seemingly low number when paired with the fact only four pitchers are priced in five figures. All teams have listed starters, giving us ample choices.

Pitching

Mitch Keller, PIT vs. OAK ($11,300): Keller has largely been matchup proof, failing to reach 30 FDP just twice in his first 12 starts. His 11.2 strikeouts per nine keeps the floor high, as evident by reaching that 30-point threshold despite allowing 10 runs and 17 hits in his last two starts. And daily players likely don't need a reminder to target Oakland's offense, which brings a league-low .277 wOBA, 78 wRC+ and 26.3 percent strikeout rate off righties into Saturday. It's an almost too obvious a spot for Keller to bounce back after his last two less than stellar starts.

Joe Musgrove, SD vs. SEA ($8,300): Musgrove appears to be rounding into form, allowing just one run and nine hits over his last two starts, spanning 12.1 innings. His overall body of work isn't brilliant, with a 4.71 ERA, identical FIP, and a modest 8.4 Ks per nine, but the matchup suggests that will play up. Seattle is a bottom third offense against righties with a below-average 96 wRC+ and 25.6 percent strikeout rate. The game has a low 7.5 run total, further suggesting Musgrove is in a spot to outperform his salary.

Tommy Henry, ARI at WAS ($7,500): Henry is in solid form, allowing just seven hits and two runs while striking out 12 across his last 14.0 innings. He's also walked only four in that stretch, a marked improvement for someone with allowing 3.5 per nine. Washington's offense isn't a pushover, fanning only 17.4 percent of the time while ranking seventh with a .342 wOBA off lefties, but that comes with just a .133 ISO and 28.0 percent hard-hit rate. If Henry can maintain control, he's got a good shot to limit damage and flirt with a 4x return on investment.

Top Targets

Though it was just two quiet singles Monday, Corey Seager ($4,400) has multiple hits in five straight games and six of seven. He's too hot to fade and boasts a .401 wOBA, 160 wRC+ and 52.9 percent hard-hit rate off lefties heading into Tuesday.

Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski is allowing 2.1 homers per nine, and a .422 wOBA and 1.003 OPS to lefties. Shohei Ohtani ($3,800) is in a clear spot to exploit that, and the sub-$4k salary jumps out.

Bargain Bats

Coors Field is as obvious a target Tuesday as Keller appears to be on the bump. Colorado will throw Dinelson Lamet, who has a .456 wOBA and 1.083 OPS against lefties and .414/.938 against righties. LaMonte Wade ($3,400) leads the Giants with a .409 wOBA and 162 wRC+ off righties, and makes lots of sense as their leadoff hitter. For GPPs, Joc Pederson ($3,500) is expected back off the IL and offers some power potential.

The Giants haven't made their bulk relief options known after John Brebbia opens, but loose expectations are for Sean Manaea to pitch. Assuming we get confirmation on that, Randal Grichuk ($3,600) has the Rockies' most favorable splits off lefties, sporting a .426 wOBA and 156 wRC+. I continue to beat the Ezequiel Tovar ($3,300) drum and he's reached base in nine straight games, providing at least nine FDP in seven of those.

Ezequiel Duran ($2,900) offers position flexibility, positive splits and a cheap in to the surging Rangers' offense. He sits with a 42.9 percent hard hit rate, .424 wOBA and 175 wRC+ off lefties, and has eight double-digit fantasy point outings in his last 11 starts.

It's never a bad day to consider Atlanta bats, who can all go off at any moment. If you're not stacking this lineup, Eddie Rosario ($2,700) looks like a solid play. He's 13-for-38 (.342) with three homers off Mets starter Carlos Carrasco, and he's also homered three times in his last three games, hitting safely in six straight contests and seven of eight.

I want no part in stacking the Cubs lineup, but they do have some cheap options with positive splits against lefties. Dansby Swanson ($3,100), Seiya Suzuki ($2,900) and Yan Gomes ($2,700) all have at least a .382 wOBA and 142 wRC+ off opposite-handed arms.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Luke Weaver: Freddie Freeman ($4,200), J.D. Martinez ($3,900), Will Smith ($3,900)

I'm expecting this to be a pretty popular stack, and all three have standalone appeal, so perhaps using one or two and being different elsewhere is the better play. Weaver comes in with a 5.64 ERA and 6.37 FIP at home, and it's righties that are doing him in, allowing a .479 wOBA and 1.153 OPS to them. That alone makes Smith and Martinez immediate targets. Martinez is white hot, hitting safely in 21 of his last 23, resulting in a team-best .419 wOBA, 168 wRC+ and .389 ISO off righties. Smith sits at .390/148/.183. Freeman perhaps is a little contrarian given then struggles Weaver has had against righties. He's cooled some since his hit streak, going just 1-for-10 over the last three, but still offers a .400 wOBA and 155 wRC+ off righties.

Diamondbacks vs. Jake Irvin: Corbin Carroll ($3,600), Ketel Marte ($3,300), Pavin Smith ($2,900)

Irvin comes into Tuesday with a 5.67 ERA and nearly identical 5.80 FIP, and has been crushed by lefties, allowing a .405 wOBA and .941 OPS. Arizona conveniently has three lefties atop their order, all priced favorably to get into our lineups. Carroll impacts the game in so many ways with his speed, contact and power, giving him stand alone appeal, as does his .397 wOBA and 150 wRC+. Marte is surging, with three of his nine homers coming over the past week, and at least has an above-average 107 wRC+ off righties. Smith may be forcing this stack a bit, but it's a third lefty, out of the leadoff spot, and he's reached nine times in his last five games, allowing the other two options to go to work.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.