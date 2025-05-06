MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 6

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A busy 12-game slate is on tap for Tuesday evening, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Zack Wheeler ($11,000) leads three pitchers priced in five figures, while four more come in at the $9,000 tier. Toronto is without a listed starter, shortening our options slightly.

Rain could further shorten this slate, with a postponement in Denver likely, and New York possibly to probably. Wind likely won't play a role across the slate. Atlanta and the Royals are the slate's biggest favorites, while Pirates-Cardinals has the slate's lowest total at just 7.0 runs.

Try our FanDuel MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitching

Matthew Liberatore, STL vs. PIT ($9,000): There's nothing wrong with the names priced above Liberatore, with Seth Lugo at $9,200 likely to be the trendy play, particularly in cash games. And while I don't love Liberatore's rising salary, the matchup suggests success. Pittsburgh has a 25.3 percent K rate off lefties with a meager 72 wRC+. We noted the game's low total, and while that's a product of Paul Skenes being Liberatore's adversary, the Cardinals starter appears poised to match him. Liberatore doesn't walk many and doesn't give up homers, allowing him a shot to work deep into Tuesday's game.

Hayden Wesneski, HOU at MIL ($8,300): Both sides of this matchup merit pitching consideration as neither offense is scary. It comes with even winning odds on both sides, while both teams have an implied total of 4.2 runs. Wesneski isn't a flashy pick, but he's worked at least five innings in all of his starts while never allowing more than three runs. Milwaukee is below average with a 97wRC+ off righties, and if Wesneski can limit homers and flirt with a strikeout per frame, he'll be a safe, low ceiling option.

Cade Povich, BAL at MIN ($7,100): It's not often the slate's cheapest pitcher is viable, but I find that to be the case Tuesday, which can open up spending for offense. Povich isn't in great form, and walks and homers are a concern. But his 5.16 ERA comes with a slightly lower 4.51 xFIP, so there's hope for minor progression. The matchup is the play; the Twins are woeful against lefties, striking out at a 27.0 percent mark with a 78 wRC+ and .277 wOBA. Povich has returned at least 28 FDP in three of his six starts, so there is known potential for a 4x return.

Top Targets

Zac Gallen has been getting shelled by lefties at home, allowing a .464 wOBA and 1.069 OPS. The BvP numbers aren't great, but this looks like a spot to build around Juan Soto ($3,700) or Francisco Lindor ($3,700). Soto is 5-for-24 (.208) against Gallen, but two of those hits left the yard, while Lindor is 3-for-13 (.231).

It's a broken record with me writing this column, but Bobby Witt ($4,000) remains a mainstay in this section. The hitting streak is over, but Witt is now surging with his ceiling rather than the safe floor, homering twice in his last five games and driving in six, three times going for at least 28.2 fantasy points.

Bargain Bats

Atlanta has the slate's highest run expectancy at 5.5 runs, but they aren't priced up at any level. Austin Riley ($3,400) is the safest bet with a .444 wOBA and 184 wRC+ off lefties like Andrew Abbott, but there can be more value in this lineup if you're not stacking. Ozzie Albies ($2,900) has long been a better option against southpaws, while Matt Olson ($3,100) has surprising early splits, carrying a .392 wOBA and 149 wRC+ in same-handed matchups into Tuesday.

Seattle's Emerson Hancock is allowing a .397 wOBA to lefties and .398 to righties, so we can target the A's lineup up and down as we look to round out our builds. Jacob Wilson ($3,000) has multiple hits in three straight games and five of six, while Luis Urias ($2,400) is second on the team with a .390 wOBA and 157 wRC+ off righties.

I considered stacking the other side of this game as A's starter Jeffrey Springs has a 7.20 home ERA, allowing a .407 wOBA to righties, but the Mariners have struggled against him head to head. It's an LvL matchup, so the splits are out of the window, but J.P. Crawford ($2,700) has a 13-game hitting streak while posting a .385 wOBA off same-handed arms.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Bryce Harper ($3,900), Trea Turner ($3,100), Bryson Stott ($3,000)

If you're not stacking Atlanta's hitters, and eliminate the Tigers in Coors Field from consideration due to rain, Tuesday is not an easy day to load up on obvious offenses. Rasmussen has been immune to the ballpark factor in Tampa thanks to his relatively low 35.4 percent fly ball rate, so chasing power in the likes of Kyle Schwarber may not pay off. Instead, focusing on bat to ball skills may be the play, and only Stott has a strikeout rate north of 20 percent against righties. That leads to a simple 1-2-3 lineup stack against a starter that's allowed seven runs and 11 hits across his last 10 innings. Turner is also a nice standalone play with 17 hits over his last 10 games.

Diamondbacks vs. David Peterson (Mets): Geraldo Perdomo ($3,600), Eugenio Suarez ($3,200), Ketel Marte ($3,100)

Peterson has been fine, not elite, all season, but his .357 wOBA allowed to righties on the road is his most targetable split. This game flirts with the slate's highest scoring total at 9.0 runs, so considering both sides makes sense. Never would I have thought we'd be paying this salary for Perdomo, but he's surging and boats a massive .424 wOBA and 170 wRC+ against lefties. We get a bit of a break with Marte, who has yet to get going since his return from injury, but he mashed southpaws in 2024, posting a .448 wOBA, 190 wRC+ and .337 ISO. Suarez is a reach; he's been awful against lefties with a .192 wOBA and 15 wRC+, but he has two hits in two of three and hasn't homered since his four-homer binge against Atlanta on April 26th. He's due, and this gives us a 2-3-4 lineup stack with a high ceiling.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.