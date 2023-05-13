MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Saturday, as expected, is teeming with baseball action. However, there are only six evening matchups starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later. That's a decent amount of option for your DFS lineups, so here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Zac Gallen, ARI vs. SF ($59): Gallen has to be an early favorite for the Cy Young. His 2.36 ERA is stellar, but his 1.67 FIP is even better. And at home, his ERA is an incredible 0.33. The Giants are middle-of-the-pack in terms of offense, but the pitching options Saturday night aren't great. I'm riding with talent and not getting cute trying to find some matchup to exploit.

Julio Urias, LAD vs. SD ($44): Urias doesn't currently list Cy Young numbers, but that's mostly due to two poor starts. They were both on the road, and his ERA at home is 1.82. Urias will be facing a Padres team that has been a bit lackluster at the plate sitting bottom-10 in runs scored.

Top Targets

Freddie Freeman ($20) has slashed .297/.369/.510 with seven homers, and he's seemingly taken to stealing bases with five after 13 last year. It's only been three starts this season for Joe Musgrove, but he's struggled to a 6.23 FIP. He's also a righty, and Freeman has produced a .944 OPS versus righties since 2021.

While Kyle Tucker ($13) has shown less power than before, he's still at six homers and sent 30 deep in each of his last two seasons. He's also swiped six bags and registered 25 last year. The lefty also has an .877 OPS versus righties the last couple campaigns. Dylan Cease has endured a tough season so far with a 5.58 ERA while allowing a home run from each of his last four starts.

Bargain Bats

During his career, Gavin Sheets ($11) has posted a .787 OPS versus righties and a .938 at home. The southpaw is primed to face Brandon Bielak of the Astros on Saturday. The 27-year-old has largely pitched out of the bullpen while in the majors, but still lists a career 5.14 FIP.

Adam Frazier ($9) will be facing his former team in the Pirates. Though he doesn't make a lot of contact, he's managed three homers and six steals. The lefty will get to go up against righty Roansy Contreras with his 4.74 ERA through seven starts. Southpaws have been the big problem, having hit .311 against him thus far.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies at Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Nick Castellanos ($22), Kyle Schwarber ($19), Bryson Stott ($13)

Feltner has posted a 5.08 ERA in 2023, but that's actually lower than his career 5.90. The righty has arguably been lucky having only given up 0.53 home runs per nine innings over seven starts after 1.48 last year. The more he pitches at Coors Field, the more likely his homer total rises.

Castellanos struggled in his first season as a Phillie, but his last season with the Reds saw him record a .938 OPS. He's slashed .313/.361/.510 this year, and gets to hit at Coors this weekend. Schwarber and home runs go hand-in-hand considering he led the NL with 46 homers in 2022 and already has nine this year despite batting below the Mendoza Line. The lefty Stott doesn't offer a lot of power, but managed 10 homers and 12 stolen bases last seasons with two of the former and four of the latter during the current campaign. The lefty doesn't walk, but southpaws have hit .286 against Feltner this year, so making contact shouldn't be too difficult.

Brewers vs. Royals (Zack Greinke): Rowdy Tellez ($17), Christian Yelich ($14), Brian Anderson ($9)

Greinke is just so hittable at this point of his career, and he's been brutal on the road. He weirdly posted a 1.91 home ERA last year with a 5.32 ERA in away games. In 2023, those splits have ballooned to 3.21 and 9.22. Greinke doesn't really walk anyone, but he also doesn't strike out batters, and both lefties and righties rack up plenty of hits against him - especially when he's not in Kansas City.

Tellez's batting profile is all about power. He doesn't make much contact, but he's slugged .475 the last two seasons with 45 home runs. The lefty has also slugged over .500 against righties and at home from the last two years. Yelich has recorded four homers and eight steals after 14 and 19 last year. While his power his diminished, he's still managed a.259 average and .372 OBP versus righties since 2021. Anderson is new to the Brewers, but has an .861 OPS at his new home park. He's also a righty who struggles against lefties, while Greinke has allowed fellow righties to go .285 against the last couple years.

