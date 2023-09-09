MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The MLB schedule is evenly distributed through Saturday, though that usually means fewer options for DFS lineup construction. Indeed, there are five games on the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later. Here are a handful of recommendations to help set your rosters.

Pitching

Logan Webb, SF vs. COL ($47): Alex Cobb is banged up and not in line to start this weekend, so it looks like Webb will start Saturday. He's consistently been a different pitcher at home with a 2.51 ERA in San Fran this season. The Rockies are below average in offense, and that's with playing their home games at Coors Field.

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX vs. OAK ($44): Eovaldi's return from injury didn't go great, yet he still lists a 2.95 for the year. Maybe what he needs is an easy matchup to get back on track. The Athletics are MLB's worst team, especially offensively. They're last in team OPS and last in runs scored by a comfortable margin.

Top Target

When the Angels waved the white flag (and waived a few players), they held onto Brandon Drury ($16). He's taken to his new home park with a .928 OPS. Lucas Giolito is one of the players the Angels gave up on, even though they added him from Chicago at the deadline. He's now with Cleveland and he's still getting crushed with a 4.98 FIP while allowing 1.90 homers per nine innings.

Bargain Bat

He did his best, but Jose Ramirez ($15) couldn't carry the Guardians to the playoffs. The switch-hitter tried by batting .273 with 21 homers and 23 stolen bases. While Ramirez prefers to face righties, Tyler Anderson is worth targeting with his 5.55 ERA and 1.86 K/BB ratio. The southpaw has also struggled to an 8.37 ERA across his last five starts.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Athletics (Kyle Muller): Marcus Semien ($23), Mitch Garver ($21), Ezequiel Duran ($13)

Muller is the same pitcher who Atlanta let go. He's registered a career 6.58 ERA, including a 7.62 this year. There aren't many strikeouts from the southpaw, but there have been plenty of walks, homers, and hits. To that last point, righties have gone .330 against Muller this season, making this an easy choice for a stack.

Semien has hit .278 with over 100 runs scored, 22 home runs and 14 steals. While he struggled at home during his first season with the Rangers, he's currently up to an .852 OPS there. Garver has produced 16 homers in 67 games, which seems sustainable considering he once managed 31 from 93. He's firing on all cylinders heading into the home stretch with a 1.030 OPS the last three weeks. Duran has been cold, though this could be the matchup he's looking for with an .883 OPS against lefties and an .871 at home.

Padres at Astros (Cristian Javier): Juan Soto ($13), Trent Grisham ($7), Brett Sullivan ($7)

This isn't exactly a star-studded stack, but I'm going this way for a reason. Javier has been getting obliterated for a while now with a 7.15 ERA over his last 12 starts. And he's given up at least one homer in seven straight outings. And righties have hit .189 against Javier while lefties are at .282. I wanted three of the latter, and this was the best option for that on the Padres.

Soto is an easy call, and an obvious name. Even in a down year, he's produced a .398 OBP and 28 homers. The former National also has a .937 OPS against righties and a .984 on the road. Grisham has accumulated 13 homers and 14 stolen bases, which makes for his third season with double-digits in those departments. Sullivan is a lefty catcher with limited MLB action. However, he posted a .918 OPS at Triple-A. And at this position, the offensive impact necessary to pay off is much lower.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.