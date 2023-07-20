MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 20

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The majority of games Thursday have early start times, so the main Yahoo slate begins at 12:20 PM EDT. With less time than usual to build lineups, let's get right to it and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Pablo Lopez ($42) was unable to take advantage of a matchup against the Athletics in his last start, giving up seven runs over 5.2 innings. If there was a bright side, it was that he recorded seven strikeouts. He's having the best season of his career in that department, posting a 30.2 percent strikeout rate. He could once again miss plenty of bats when he faces the Mariners, who have struck out the second-most times in baseball.

J.P. France ($36) pitched poorly in his first start after the All-Star break, giving up four runs (two earned) across 4.1 innings to the Angels. Coming into that outing, he had given up three or fewer runs in six straight starts. This is setting up for a perfect bounceback spot for him against the Athletics, who have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

Michael Lorenzen ($34) has registered back-to-back scoreless starts and has given up two or fewer runs in four of his last five outings. That included a matchup with the Royals in which he allowed one run and posted seven strikeouts over six innings. Given that the Royals have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball, Lorenzen could also have plenty of success in this rematch.

Top Targets

Christian Yelich ($20) has had a resurgent season for the Brewers, posting a .363 wOBA, on pace for his highest mark since the 2019 season. Left-handed pitchers continue to give him problems, but he has a .388 wOBA versus righties. He'll try to stay hot in a matchup against Taijuan Walker, who has had a pedestrian campaign with a 4.00 ERA and a 4.37 FIP.

Luke Raley ($18) has certainly made his presence felt with the Rays, posting a 156 wRC+. He also brings plenty of power to the plate, slugging .558 over 76 games. This is a good spot for him against Kyle Gibson, who doesn't miss many bats with his percent 18.4 percent strikeout rate. While he's limited righties to a .288 wOBA, lefties have a .349 wOBA against him.

Bargain Bats

Zac Gallen has dominated to the tune of a 2.01 FIP and a 0.85 WHIP at home. However, he has a 3.95 FIP and a 1.35 WHIP on the road. With how prolific the Braves have been on offense, it's not often that you can roster some of their hitters at reduced salaries. This could be a night to take a chance on Michael Harris II ($15) and Eddie Rosario ($11). Harris has a .351 wOBA at home this season, while Rosario has slugged 10 of his 15 home runs in Atlanta.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Hogan Harris, Athletics: Alex Bregman ($21), Jose Abreu ($19), Chas McCormick ($25)

Harris is officially listed as the starter for this game, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Athletics make a change at some point in the day to deploy an opener in front of him. He has made 10 appearances this season, only four of which have been starts. Over his last four outings, he has a 9.64 ERA and 2.20 WHIP over 18.2 innings. This is a favorable spot for the Astros to thrive, with McCormick being someone to strongly consider for an Astros stack. Not only is he sporting a career-best .387 wOBA, but he has a .430 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers.

Cubs vs. Steven Matz, Cardinals: Christopher Morel ($14), Seiya Suzuki ($12), Nico Hoerner ($15)

It has been a rough campaign for Matz, who has a 4.86 ERA and a 4.31 FIP. His biggest problem has been his 1.51 WHIP. This is not a good matchup for him against the Cubs, who have a .761 OPS against left-handed pitchers. Right-handed pitchers have limited Suzuki to a .315 wOBA, but he has a .349 OPS versus southpaws.

Mets vs. Michael Kopech, White Sox: Francisco Lindor ($21), Brandon Nimmo ($16), Tommy Pham ($17)

Kopech didn't even make it out of the first inning in his last start, allowing four runs while recording two outs against the Braves. He walked four batters to leave him with a 13.9 percent walk rate for the season. His 14.4 percent barrel rate allowed is also the highest mark of his career. Among the more appealing options on the Mets is Pham, who has had a nice bounce-back season with a .205 ISO and a .359 wOBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.