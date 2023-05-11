MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez, Marlins: Another week brings another top pitching prospect ready to make his major-league debut. Perez will start for the Marlins on Friday despite never pitching above the Double-A level, but he has plenty of fantasy upside if he can put things together in the big leagues. He's struck out at least five batters in each of his first six outings of 2023 and has posted a 2.32 ERA, 42:9 K:BB and 0.81 WHIP in 31 innings. It's unclear whether Perez will remain in the major-league rotation once some of the Marlins' other starters are healthy, but he's certainly worth adding in most fantasy formats. FAAB: $22

J.P. France, Astros: France made his first major-league start Saturday against the Mariners and struck out five in five scoreless innings. Although he had to settle for the no-decision, he was rewarded with another turn through the rotation, which comes via a favorable matchup against the inconsistent White Sox. Houston has several starters who remain on the injured list with long-term issues, so the right-hander should at least have an opportunity to make several more starts for the Astros. FAAB: $9

Hayden Wesneski, Cubs: Wesneski was inconsistent for most of April, but he's settled down over his last few outings, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 17 innings across his past three starts. The right-hander's recent results have certainly been encouraging, but the Cubs will also get Kyle Hendricks back in action soon, which could put Wesneski's starting job in jeopardy. If Wesneski remains in the rotation, he has the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor for those in need of ratio help, but Hendricks' looming return should also be considered when making FAAB bids this week. FAAB: $6

Dane Dunning, Rangers: Dunning began the year in the bullpen, but moved to the starting rotation when Jacob deGrom landed on the IL with an elbow issue. Dunning has been effective at limiting runs in his first two starts of the year, giving up just two runs in 11 innings. Manager Bruce Bochy recently said that Dunning will continue to start while deGrom is sidelined, which should mean that Dunning will remain in the rotation for at least three more weeks. The 28-year-old's fantasy value will decline significantly if he returns to the bullpen at some point, but he's had encouraging results this year and has performed well in a starting role. FAAB: $5

Cal Quantrill, Guardians: Quantrill has had a shaky start to the season, but he's now posted quality starts in four of his last five outings and flirted with a no-hitter during Sunday's appearance against the Twins. His 21:12 K:BB leaves something to be desired, but he's been a decent source of ratios recently, posting a 3.03 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 29.2 innings over his last five starts. The right-hander may not be a season-long consideration given his inconsistency, but he's worth adding for those in deeper leagues looking for a streaming option. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Pierce Johnson, Rockies: Johnson served as the Rockies' closer early in the season while Daniel Bard was on the injured list, and Johnson has also converted saves in three of his four appearances since the start of May despite Bard being back in action. While Bard could reclaim high-leverage duties at some point, Johnson appears to be trusted in the ninth inning despite a few rough outings this season. His job security and pitching home games at Coors Field should be taken into account, but he appears to be the Rockies' top ninth-inning option at this point. FAAB: $6

Mark Leiter, Cubs: The Cubs' closing duties have been in flux since Michael Fulmer struggled in April, but Leiter has been in the mix for high-leverage opportunities recently. He hasn't given up any earned runs over his last seven outings, posting a 10:2 K:BB and 0.65 WHIP while also picking up a save and three holds during that time. Brad Boxberger has also been used in save situations, but Leiter has been slightly more consistent recently and could see more high-leverage work moving forward. FAAB: $5

Gregory Soto, Phillies: The Phillies recently placed Jose Alvarado on the injured list with an elbow injury, and Soto is expected to split closing duties with Craig Kimbrel in Alvarado's absence. Kimbrel is a seasoned closer but has experienced some struggles in 2023, posting a 7.07 ERA and 1.50 ERA in 14 innings despite converting all three of his save opportunities. Soto also has experience as a closer, as he picked up 30 saves for Detroit last year. While he hasn't earned any saves this year, he's been slightly more reliable than Kimbrel, as Soto has generated a 4.24 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 17 innings while holding opponents to zero earned runs in 15 of his last 16 appearances. Soto is at least worth a speculative pickup since he should be in the mix for save opportunities in Alvarado's absence. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez was marred by inconsistent playing time and lackluster results at the plate shortly after being called up by the Mets in early April, but he's been a much better fantasy contributor since the start of May. Over his last eight games, he's hit .286 with two homers, two doubles, four runs and four RBI, and he's been in the lineup for six of the last seven matchups. Alvarez remains a stellar prospect and has plenty of fantasy upside if he can remain productive at the plate. FAAB: $6

Eric Haase, Tigers: Haase recently drew a string of seven consecutive starts in which he slashed .407/.448/.667 with two home runs, a double, seven runs, seven RBI and a stolen base. Although he's been out of the lineup for the Tigers' last two games, it's been an encouraging run for the 30-year-old, who averaged 18 home runs per season across the past two years. Haase's production will likely decline if his .397 BABIP reverts to the mean, but he's at least a decent streaming consideration with some season-long potential for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

First Base

Joey Meneses, Nationals: Meneses has been an everyday player for the Nationals with a prominent spot in the batting order, and he's crossed the plate in seven of the last eight games. Across that span, he's hit .364 with a homer, a double, eight runs and six RBI. The 31-year-old has reached base relatively consistently this year, but hasn't displayed much power after slugging .563 over 56 games in 2022. However, he's worth considering for those looking for runs and help with ratios. FAAB: $5

Nick Pratto, Royals: The Royals recalled Pratto in late April, and he's been a force at the plate since then, slashing .400/.478/.625 with two home runs, three doubles, 12 RBI and nine runs over 12 games since then, a stretch that includes six multi-hit performances. The 24-year-old has served as the primary first baseman in recent weeks, while Vinnie Pasquantino has seen more time as the designated hitter. Although Pratto spent several weeks in the minors early in 2023, his recent surge in production should give him a chance to continue getting consistent playing time with the Royals. FAAB: $4

Second Base

Christopher Morel, Cubs: Morel performed relatively well in his first taste of major-league action, but spent the first month of the 2023 campaign in the minors, where he was dominant at the Triple-A level. He slashed .330/.425/.730 with 11 homers, 31 runs, 31 RBI and four stolen bases over 29 games in Iowa and was finally recalled this week. The 23-year-old hasn't missed a beat over two games since returning to the majors, going 4-for-8 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs and a steal. Morel's biggest question mark is his playing time since the Cubs have had several other hitters performing well this year, but he has decent defensive versatility that should allow him to carve out consistent at-bats now that he's back in the big leagues. FAAB: $7

Hanser Alberto, White Sox: Alberto missed just over two weeks at the end of April due to a quadriceps injury, but he returned to the field at the beginning of May and has seen consistent playing time since then. He's been in the lineup for the last seven games, slashing .346/.400/.731 with two homers, four doubles, eight RBI and four runs during that time. The 30-year-old hasn't been a reliable source of counting stats in previous seasons, but is a streaming option while he's in the midst of his hot streak. FAAB: $2

Third Base

Casey Schmitt, Giants: Schmitt progressed quickly through the Giants' minor-league system last year and made his major-league debut against the Nationals on Tuesday. He's been a force at the plate early in his time with San Francisco, going 4-for-8 with a home run, a double, three runs and an RBI over two games. While it's a limited sample, the 24-year-old can play several infield positions, which could allow him to stay in the majors even when Brandon Crawford returns from the injured list. Schmitt's FAAB bid incorporates the chance that he'll be sent back down upon Crawford's return, but fantasy managers should feel free to adjust the recommended bid if news on his status emerges in the coming days. FAAB: $4

Jon Berti, Marlins: Berti hasn't flashed as much speed in 2023 as he did last year, when he stole 41 bases in 102 games, but he's still had relatively consistent playing time for the Marlins this season. The 33-year-old has been particularly effective over the last week, hitting .346 with a double, four runs and two steals over the past seven matchups. He doesn't have the same upside he had last season unless he runs more as the season progresses, but he's still been a decent fantasy option recently. FAAB: $4

Shortstop

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies: Tovar has been an everyday player for Colorado in recent weeks, and he's crossed the plate consistently despite hitting near the bottom of the order. The 21-year-old has scored runs in 10 of the last 15 games, slashing .259/.298/.500 with two home runs, a triple, five doubles, 12 runs, 11 RBI and a steal over that stretch. Tovar has been productive in the minors, and he's righting the ship at the major-league level following a somewhat slow start to the season. FAAB: $3

Luis Garcia, Nationals: Garcia has had little trouble reaching base in recent matchups, as he's recorded four multi-hit performances over the last six games and has slashed .407/.448/.593 with a home run, two doubles, four runs and two RBI during that time. He's taken over as the Nationals' No. 2 hitter in recent matchups, a change that seems to have helped his production. Garcia hasn't had stellar counting stats despite his on-base abilities, but he's a viable fantasy option for managers looking for help with ratios. FAAB: $2

Outfield

Jorge Soler, Marlins: Soler homered just 13 times over 72 games last year, but he's flashed plenty of power early in 2023 with nine home runs in 36 matchups. He's had a power surge over the past week, slashing .357/.400/.821 with four home runs, a double, 10 RBI and six runs across the past seven games. Soler's on-base abilities have always been hit-and-miss, but he appears to have gotten back on track in the power department early this year. FAAB: $6

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl has improved his batting average in May by logging four multi-hit performances over his past seven games, slashing .370/.393/.667 with a home run, two triples, a double, seven RBI, four runs and two steals during that time. The 27-year-old has mainly hit second in the Reds' batting order, and he's on track to exceed his production from last season. If he can remain somewhat productive at the plate consistently, he has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy contributor. FAAB: $5

Harrison Bader, Yankees: Bader missed the start of the season with an oblique injury, but returned to the field in early May and has been productive since making his 2023 debut. He's in the midst of a six-game hitting streak in which he's posted a 1.688 OPS with three home runs, two triples, 11 RBI and seven runs. The 28-year-old should serve as the Yankees' primary center fielder now that he's healthy, and he's been a solid fantasy option in recent matchups. FAAB: $5

Lane Thomas, Nationals: Thomas had a career-best season with the Nationals last year and has had a solid start to the 2023 campaign. He's been especially productive over the last several weeks, recording hits in 10 of the past 11 games while slashing .333/.364/.667 with four home runs, a triple, nine runs, eight RBI and a steal. The 27-year-old recently moved to the top of the order, and although the Nationals' offense hasn't been particularly dominant this year, Thomas has found a way to produce in multiple fantasy categories. FAAB: $4