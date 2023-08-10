MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Teams have shifted their focus toward the playoff chase now that the trade deadline has passed, and several lineup trends have emerged as players settle in with their new clubs. Several players have been especially productive in recent weeks and have the opportunity to provide fantasy value, even if their real-life clubs are out of postseason contention. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams, Guardians: Although Williams hasn't earned any wins since July 8, he's been a reliable starter for the Guardians since the All-Star break. Over his last five starts, he's posted a 1.80 ERA, 30:15 K:BB and 1.28 WHIP in 25 innings, but he's settled for an 0-2 record during that time. Although the right-hander settled for a no-decision in Monday's start against the Blue Jays, he struck out a career-high 12 batters in seven innings. While fantasy managers shouldn't rely on Williams for many wins, he's had stellar ratios and decent strikeout numbers over the past month. FAAB: $7

Cole Ragans, Royals: The Royals haven't gotten much production out of their starting pitchers this season, so Ragans has made two turns through the rotation recently. The southpaw has posted back-to-back quality starts, logging a 0.71 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 12.2 innings, including a career-high 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings against the Red Sox on Monday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Ragans maintain his starting role for Kansas City, and while he could experience some growing pains at some point, he at least profiles as a solid streaming option. FAAB: $5

Johan Oviedo, Pirates: Oviedo had some lackluster starts around the All-Star break, but has bounced back over the last few weeks, posting a 0.90 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 20 innings over his last three starts while earning wins in each of those outings. Those were his first victories since mid-May. His overall results are down from last season, but his recent production has certainly been encouraging. The right-hander's struggles early in the season make him a risky rest-of-season option, but he's at least worth rostering while he's riding a hot streak. FAAB: $4

Paul Blackburn, Athletics: Blackburn gave up six runs in 5.2 innings during his first start after the All-Star break, but he's been effective in three appearances since then. Over his last three starts, he's generated a 1.56 ERA, 19:6 K:BB and 1.27 WHIP in 17.1 innings. Blackburn doesn't have many opportunities for wins while pitching for the Athletics, but he's posted back-to-back quality starts after some stretches of inconsistency earlier this season. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Trevor May, Athletics: May has earned double-digit saves this season for the first time in his career, and he's been a relatively consistent source of saves in recent weeks despite pitching for the Athletics. The right-hander has converted six of seven save opportunities over his last seven outings, striking out seven in 7.2 scoreless innings during that time. Although Oakland has struggled for most of the season, May has been a bright spot in the back end of the bullpen over the last few weeks. FAAB: $6

Giovanny Gallegos, Cardinals: The Cardinals' closing duties opened up when the team traded Jordan Hicks to the Blue Jays ahead of the All-Star break. While JoJo Romero picked up the team's first save following the move, Gallegos earned the save during Wednesday's matchup against the Rays. The right-hander has struck out 11 in 10.1 scoreless innings over his last nine appearances, so it seems likely that he'll continue to have opportunities to close out games down the stretch. FAAB: $5

Catcher

MJ Melendez, Royals: Melendez has had consistent playing time near the heart of the Royals' lineup this year and has racked up plenty of extra-base hits over the past week. Across the last six matchups, he's gone 8-for-19 with four home runs, a triple, five runs and five RBI. The 24-year-old is hitting just .223 this season and has a somewhat-concerning 28.4 percent strikeout rate, but he's been a solid source of counting stats and is worth considering during his hot streak. FAAB: $3

Ryan Jeffers, Twins: Jeffers hasn't been an everyday player for the Twins, but he's been productive when on the field recently. Over six games since the start of August, he's hit .364 with four home runs, three doubles, nine RBI and six runs. He'll likely maintain some sort of timeshare with Christian Vazquez for playing time behind the dish, but Jeffers has been the more effective player at the plate recently, which should allow him to maintain his fair share of at-bats. FAAB: $3

First Base

Nolan Jones, Rockies: Jones is one of the Rockies' top young players and has racked up plenty of extra-base hits in recent matchups. Across his last six games, he's hit .364 with two homers, three doubles, seven RBI and five runs. One of his main pitfalls this season has been his strikeout rate, as he carries a 32.9 percent strikeout rate. However, he's maintained a decent .280 batting average in 2023, and his recent results have helped to mask his elevated strikeout rate. FAAB: $4

Second Base

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez was traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers in late June, and he's productive early in his return to Los Angeles. Over 12 games with the Dodgers, the 31-year-old has slashed .317/.341/.537 with a homer, six doubles, eight RBI and five runs. Hernandez lost out on some playing time late in his time with the Red Sox, but he's had consistent at-bats for the Dodgers following the trade. He has the potential to be a decent contributor down the stretch if he can remain somewhat productive at the plate. FAAB: $5

Davis Schneider, Blue Jays: Schneider wasn't a particularly highly touted prospect when he was called up by the Blue Jays last week, but he's had a productive start to his major-league career, going 9-for-19 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs over his first five games with Toronto. The 24-year-old has some defensive versatility that should allow him to maintain some playing time if he can remain effective at the plate, and he's at least worth considering as a streaming option at this point. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates: Hayes returned from a lengthy absence in early August and has been eased into action over the past week, but he's been on a tear over the last two games, going 5-for-8 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and two runs. Although the 26-year-old has played just 81 games in 2023, he's on pace to surpass career-best marks in home runs and RBI. If he can perform like he did earlier this season now that he's back to full health, Hayes has the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor over the final month and a half of the season. FAAB: $7

Mike Moustakas, Angels: Moustakas was dealt from the Rockies to the Angels in late June and has benefitted from the change of scenery. The 34-year-old has been especially productive over the past week, accumulating five multi-hit performances over his last seven games. During that time, he's hit .393 with two homers, four doubles, 10 RBI and four runs. Moustakas is a solid streaming option at this point with the opportunity to also provide some rest-of-season value. FAAB: $6

Shortstop

Brice Turang, Brewers: Turang has had several ups and downs as a rookie in 2023 but has put together a solid stretch of games to begin this month. Over nine matchups in August, he's hit .407 with two homers, seven runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases while posting three multi-hit performances. Turang may regress at some point given the inconsistency he displayed earlier this season, but he's maintained an everyday role for Milwaukee and is worth streaming during his hot streak. FAAB: $4

Elvis Andrus, White Sox: Andrus lost out on playing time last month, but his at-bats have increased after the White Sox traded Jake Burger to the Marlins. Andrus has responded by swinging a hot bat over the past week, hitting .435 with a homer, five doubles, eight RBI, five runs and two steals over his last six games, a stretch that included three multi-hit outings. The 34-year-old should have an opportunity to see consistent playing time following the trade deadline, and his recent output at least warrants streaming consideration. FAAB: $3

Outfield

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl snapped a four-game hitting streak Wednesday against the Marlins, but has still been a reliable option for the Reds in recent matchups. Over his last eight games, he's hit .320 with three home runs, a triple, a double, eight RBI, four runs and four stolen bases while hitting mainly near the top of Cincinnati's lineup. The 27-year-old has had consistent playing time for the Reds over the second half of the season and has plenty of well-rounded fantasy potential down the stretch. FAAB: $8

Lawrence Butler, Athletics: Butler is one of the Athletics' top prospects and was called up by the team Wednesday. He'll have an opportunity to make his major-league debut during the Athletics' weekend series against Washington and should be able to carve out consistent playing time for his rebuilding club down the stretch. The 23-year-old has played just 22 games at the Triple-A level, but he hit .281 with 15 home runs, 70 RBI, 67 runs and 21 steals over 89 total minor-league games this season. As long as he can log regular at-bats for the big-league club, Butler has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy option to close out the year. FAAB: $6

Sal Frelick, Brewers: Frelick has had a spot in the heart of the Brewers' lineup since making his major-league debut in late July, and the 23-year-old has been especially productive over the past week. Over his last seven games, he's gone 6-for-20 with two home runs, three doubles, 11 RBI, five runs and a stolen base. Frelick is one of the team's top prospects and has had ample playing time in the big leagues despite being in the strong side of a platoon. As long as he can remain somewhat effective at the plate down the stretch, Frelick should be able to maintain consistent at-bats as Milwaukee battles for a postseason berth. FAAB: $6

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers: Carpenter has been on a tear at the plate recently and has racked up five consecutive multi-hit performances. During that stretch, he's gone 11-for-20 with a home run, two doubles, six runs and three RBI. The 25-year-old had experienced a slight power drought before Sunday's homer, as his last home run had come July 15 against the Mariners. However, Carpenter has had consistent at-bats for the Tigers and has showcased improved results at the plate recently. FAAB: $5

Max Kepler, Twins: Kepler is riding a five-game hitting streak, and he's plated runs in all five of those matchups while also homering three times during that stretch. The 30-year-old has been a relatively solid contributor over the past week and a half, hitting .303 with four home runs, a double, eight runs and six RBI. Kepler has had a prominent spot in Minnesota's lineup recently and should continue to see plenty of at-bats to close out the regular season. FAAB: $4