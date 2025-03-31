Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Broken Thumb for Cowser

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Last year's runner-up for American League Rookie of Year will miss an extended period of time after suffering a broken thumb over the weekend. The injury occurred when Cowser slid into first base. Thumb injuries are common with headfirst slides especially when the digit gets hung up or jammed into the bag. Different types of fractures can occur with this mechanism of injury, including an avulsion fracture where a ligament pulls away a piece of the bone. The nature of the fracture often dictates treatment options, like surgery, which in turn dictates time lost. Surgery has not been discussed, yet, but manager Brandon Hyde said he expects Cowser to miss at least six to eight weeks. Dylan Carlson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, though Heston Kjerstad will get the first shot to replace Cowser in the lineup. The Orioles did receive a bit of good news on the injury front, as Gunnar Henderson is expected to return from his intercostal strain when first eligible on Thursday.

Colton Cowser

Josh Jung

Jung will miss time after a lingering neck injury resurfaced. Jung first reported spasms in his neck during the final days of spring training but remained on the active roster and started at third in Texas' first two games of the regular season. However, the problem flared up and the team opted to proactively place Jung on the 10-day IL. It appears the injury is muscular in nature, but spasms could be a symptom of a more serious underlying issue such as a sprain or disc-related ailment. There have been no reports of Jung experiencing any radicular (nerve pain), but I'll be keeping a close eye on the situation to see if the injury is reclassified or whether a more definitive diagnosis is provided. Jung's absence was compounded by the loss of utility man Josh Smith who suffered a left quadriceps contusion Saturday. The injury is not considered serious, and there is optimism Smith will be available Monday. Ezequiel Duran will likely start at third if Smith remains out.

Max Scherzer

The veteran right-hander was removed from his first start with Toronto with what was initially ruled right latissimus dorsi soreness. However, the Jays listed right thumb inflammation as the reason for placing him on the 15-day IL. While it is nice to see his lat appears okay, the thumb injury has been a lingering issue since mid-March. Thumb inflammation could be a myriad of things, including arthritis, a mild strain or even inflammation of the tendon sheath. Regardless of the specifics, the ailment is negatively impacting Scherzer's grip and does not appear to be resolving quickly. Extended time should help alleviate some of the associated symptoms, but the inflammation is likely to come back if the root of the problem remains unaddressed. Don't be surprised if he misses more than the minimal amount of time.

Check Swings

Tanner Bibee: Food poisoning prevented Bibee from taking the mound on Opening Day. Fortunately, he showed no long-term effects of the illness, pitching 5.2 shutout innings to log his first win of the year. His peripheral stats were a bit disappointing, as he only registered two strikeouts, but he should improve on those numbers as continues to move past the problem. Bibee is on track to face the Angels later this week.

Nick Gonzales: Weird injuries happen every season, and Gonzales becomes the latest player to add his name to the list. The Pirates second baseman suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his left ankle while hitting a two-run home run. Fortunately, since the fracture is nondisplaced, Gonzales is likely to avoid surgery. Bone heals well given time, and he should be fine in six to eight weeks.

Josh Lowe: The Rays outfielder will miss time with an oblique strain. An MRI on the injury classified the injury as a Grade 2 strain. Grade 2 strains are often referred to as partial or incomplete tears, as they are marked by muscle fiber tearing. The obliques sit on either side of the rib cage and are active during trunk rotation. Nearly every motion in baseball, from batting to throwing, is based around trunk rotation, making oblique strains extremely limiting. The average time lost for oblique strains is roughly a month, though a moderate strain could keep Lowe out for up to six weeks. Kameron Misner will take over in right field.

Jose Ramirez: The Cleveland third baseman suffered a wrist sprain over the weekend, though manager Stephen Vogt stated imaging on the area came back negative. This suggests Ramirez is dealing with a low-grade sprain. The Guardians medical staff will look to treat the associated symptoms and offset any possible instability. The team has hinted he may receive a few days off to start the week, but it does look like he avoided a serious injury.

Spencer Strider: Strider completed his first rehab outing with Triple-A Gwinnett, finishing with six strikeouts over three innings pitched while allowing one earned run on two hits and issuing one walk. The right-hander is working his way back from an internal brace procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow that he underwent in April. He has navigated the rehab smoothly, and this start marks another significant step forward. Strider will remain with Gwinnett for the immediate future, likely making at least two more starts. He threw 60 pitches Saturday and is expected to up that number to 75 in his next outing.

Trea Turner: The Phillies shortstop is another player missing time due to an injury without a definitive diagnosis. Turner missed both of Philadelphia's games over the weekend with lower back spasms and will not play Monday. The reason for the spasms has not been revealed, and Turner is considered day-to-day. However, the Phillies have a scheduled day off on Tuesday, and a third game missed will give him four complete days of rest before the team concludes their three-game series with the Rockies. Exhibit patience here for now.

Ryan Walker: The Giants closer notched a save on Opening Day but has not pitched since due to tightness in his back. Specifics on the injury are vague, but the team is optimistic he will be available at the start of the week. Camilo Doval will continue to get save opportunities with Walker out.