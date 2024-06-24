Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Plague Stanton

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Aaron Judge will now see more time in the designated hitter role with Trent Grisham taking a more featured role in the New York outfield. Manager Aaron Boone did state that prospect Jasson Dominguez would have been a viable candidate to replace Stanton, but he is currently sidelined with a moderate oblique strain expected to keep him out for at least eight weeks.

Stanton has long been a prominent feature of my columns. During his playing career, the slugger has amassed a lengthy list of injuries. Several of these ailments have simply been bad luck. Stanton couldn't have done much to avoid missing time with significant facial fractures or a broken hamate bone in his wrist. However, the numerous lower extremity strains, especially his left hamstring, date back to 2011 and have particularly been an issue since he joined the Yankees. Now after a relatively quiet 2024 campaign, Stanton is back on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. The trip is the eighth time he has been forced to the IL over the last six seasons, including two separate prolonged absences for injuries involving his hamstring. Stanton has already undergone a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, and New York anticipates he will miss roughly four weeks. However, the average time lost for his previous hamstring strains is closer to seven weeks, suggesting the four-week estimate might be a best-case scenario.

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton has long been a prominent feature of my columns. During his playing career, the slugger has amassed a lengthy list of injuries. Several of these ailments have simply been bad luck. Stanton couldn't have done much to avoid missing time with significant facial fractures or a broken hamate bone in his wrist. However, the numerous lower extremity strains, especially his left hamstring, date back to 2011 and have particularly been an issue since he joined the Yankees. Now after a relatively quiet 2024 campaign, Stanton is back on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. The trip is the eighth time he has been forced to the IL over the last six seasons, including two separate prolonged absences for injuries involving his hamstring. Stanton has already undergone a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, and New York anticipates he will miss roughly four weeks. However, the average time lost for his previous hamstring strains is closer to seven weeks, suggesting the four-week estimate might be a best-case scenario.

Aaron Judge will now see more time in the designated hitter role with Trent Grisham taking a more featured role in the New York outfield. Manager Aaron Boone did state that prospect Jasson Dominguez would have been a viable candidate to replace Stanton, but he is currently sidelined with a moderate oblique strain expected to keep him out for at least eight weeks.

Jesus Luzardo

The Marlins transferred the left-hander from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL on Sunday, a clear indicator that his back injury is going to require extensive rest and treatment. Luzardo is nursing a stress reaction in the lumbar region of his spine. The five lumbar vertebrae are located in the lower back and are the largest segments of the spine. Their large vertebral bodies allow them to bear a considerable amount of weight and stress, though they remain vulnerable to injury. A stress reaction indicates the bone's natural remodeling and healing response is unable to keep up with the demands placed on and through it. It is fortunate the Marlins medical team discovered the injury when they did, as a stress reaction is considered a precursor to a true stress fracture. Now with rest and treatment, Luzardo should be better-suited to heal and return to full strength. Furthermore, any underlying contributing factors will need to be pinpointed to help reduce the odds of a recurrence. Luzardo will be eligible to return August 18.

Check Swings

David Bednar: Bednar was placed on the 15-day IL with a left oblique strain. He initially reported tightness in the area during a side session, though further testing revealed the extent of the injury. The injury does sound like a low-grade strain, though it wouldn't be shocking if Bednar isn't ready to return when first eligible. Aroldis Chapman will take over closing duties, with Colin Holderman and Kyle Nicolas also available for late-game relief roles.

Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays shortstop has been active in the final phases of rehab, taking ground balls, running the bases and registering swings in the cage. Bichette has not played since June 14 when he suffered a mild calf strain. He is eligible to return Tuesday and the Blue Jays are optimistic he will be ready to return to the lineup at that point. It's good to hear his time on the IL will be brief, but Bichette will return with an elevated degree of injury risk.

Josh Jung: The Rangers third baseman saw his rehab assignment cut short by lingering soreness in his surgically repaired wrist. Jung, who fractured his right wrist on April 1, returned to Arlington over the weekend for evaluation and rest. He was expected to resume hitting on Tuesday though a return date remains unclear. Fortunately, the success of Josh Smith at third and at the plate have bought Texas a bit of time to manage Jung's recovery more conservatively. Smith, who is batting .412 over this last five games with three home runs, is expected to shift to a DH role when Jung is cleared to return.

Nick Lodolo: A new injury impacted Lodolo on the mound on Sunday, though the issue did not involve his historically problematic left leg. Instead, his current issue is a blister on his left index finger. Blisters may seem like a minor ailment but can be very limiting for a pitcher. Blisters can elicit pain and negatively impact delivery of certain pitches. Over the years, an assortment of home remedies have emerged to address blisters in baseball but all with varying success. Hopefully the Reds medical team caught the issue early and can devise an effective approach to limit the current symptoms and prevent a recurrence. Lodolo remains on track to make his next start Friday in St. Louis, though the situation remains fluid.

Fernando Tatis: The San Diego outfielder missed both Padres games over the weekend after being struck on the left arm by a pitch on Friday. The injury did not result in medical imaging, but the associated symptoms appear to be limiting his range of motion. Furthermore, Tatis is also managing a nagging right quadriceps injury that may require a more detailed evaluation. Consider Tatis as day-to-day but another missed game or two seems likely.

Jurickson Profar: Tatis was joined in the dugout Saturday by Profar who is battling tendinitis in his left knee. The issue reportedly has been a problem for the last few weeks, and the team opted to give him a day off to rest. Tendinitis is a chronic issue that won't magically disappear with one day off but can be managed with regular treatment and maintenance. It appears Profar will be able to remain on the active roster, but a routine day off should be expected.

Kyle Tucker: The Astros outfielder is slowly making progress in his rehab for a right shin contusion. He ran on a treadmill on Friday but has yet to resume baseball-related activities. Those invested in Tucker should anticipate him missing at least one more week.

Justin Verlander: The veteran right-hander landed on the 15-day IL with neck discomfort. The Astros remain tight-lipped on the severity of the issue and have not revealed what exactly is causing the discomfort. Keep an eye on Verlander's activity level over the next week to see if he has a realistic shot at rejoining the rotation when first eligible.