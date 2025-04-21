This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Determining the cause of cramps can help prevent them from reoccurring but can prove more difficult than one might think. It is believed multiple factors influence cramping, primarily overuse and fatigue. Dehydration and electrolyte levels are often cited as well. Research has also shown that specific individuals may be genetically predisposed to cramping. As a result, long-term care for cramps must be individualized for the player involved.

Cramps are commonplace in sports and occur when a muscle involuntarily contracts. The contraction can be sudden and violent and is often accompanied by pain. Most cramps reported by athletes are tonic spasms in which the involved muscle enters a constant state of contraction, preventing it from relaxing. If the muscle is unable to relax, it cannot properly operate, limiting performance and functionality. Halting a cramp can prove difficult and may force the athlete to stop the inciting activity to receive extended treatment. While most cramps don't last for a prolonged period, some cramps may be so severe they result in an actual muscle strain.

Glasnow was cruising against the Rangers on Sunday, throwing four scoreless innings. However, his day prematurely ended after he experienced cramping in his legs. Glasnow reported both legs were involved, but his push-off leg (right) was primarily the issue.

Tyler Glasnow

Last week I discussed Blake Snell and his left shoulder inflammation. This week another Dodgers pitcher leads my analysis, though Glasnow's ailment appears significantly less severe.

Glasnow does have a history of cramping, having battled a similar episode last season. Fortunately, the issue did not result in time lost, and the Dodgers once again feel he will be able to make his next scheduled start. Monitor Glasnow's availability throughout the week to see if he can go through his normal off-day routines. If he does not appear limited, look for him to take the mound Sunday against the Pirates.

Check Swings

CJ Abrams: A hip flexor strain sent Abrams to the IL, but he has since resumed hitting and doing field work. Manager Dave Martinez said Abrams still must hit a few more markers in his recovery, including field drills "going laterally." While side to side movement is primarily handled by the adductors (groin) and abductors, the hip flexors play a synergistic role in hip stability and lateral movement. An activation this week remains a possibility for Abrams, though the Nationals could opt to handle his return cautiously, providing early rest days to see how the hip holds up.

Ronald Acuna: The former NL MVP is working his way back from the second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear of his career. After suffering a complete tear of his right ACL in 2021, Acuna tore his left ACL last season while leading off second base. His rehab appears to be going smoothly, as he was recently cleared for running and hopes to begin defensive drills soon. An early-to-mid-May return has been the believed target date for his return, and he remains on track to achieve that objective.

Luis Arraez: The San Diego first baseman was carted off the field Sunday following a collision with Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon. Manager Mike Shildt relayed that testing performed at a nearby hospital was "very favorable" but that they were monitoring his "jaw [and] cervical region." He also revealed Arraez reported some initial disorientation, suggesting a possible concussion as well. The decision to spine-board Arraez was a necessary step taken by the medical team, given the information they had at the time of the injury. Arraez was able to give a thumbs up as he was carted off and has already returned to the team. Based on the reported symptoms, it seems likely Arraez ends up on the seven-day concussion IL, but a catastrophic injury, thankfully, appears to have been avoided.

Carlos Correa: The Twins shortstop underwent an MRI on his ailing wrist. While the results failed to reveal a serious problem, the issue caused Correa to miss a game last week. Without a definitive diagnosis, it will be hard to estimate how the injury will impact Correa's performance. He has hit safely in all three games since returning from his brief absence but has struggled overall so far this season and is hitting just .194 to go with one home run and five RBI.

Wyatt Langford: The Rangers welcomed back Langford over the weekend after he missed time with an oblique strain. The outfielder missed just nine games and looked good in his two-game rehab stint with Double-A Frisco. He appeared fresh on Sunday, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. I think Langford's injury history does elevate his inherent risk slightly, but the potential reward far outweighs that gamble.

Pablo Lopez: The Twins ace looked the part in his rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul, allowing three hits and one run over 4 2/3 inning of work. Lopez, out since April 8 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, could rejoin the rotation later this week if he reports no lingering soreness coming out of the start.

Jackson Merrill: Shildt said that it would be "a little aggressive" to expect Merrill back when first eligible later this week. This confirms my speculation from last week that a rushed recovery seemed unlikely, and that Merrill would be best served to handle treatment conservatively. The recovery for the San Diego outfielder remains fluid but seems poised to carry over into May.

Ranger Suarez: The Philadelphia left-hander has yet to pitch for the Phillies this season due to a back injury. Fortunately, he is progressing in recovery and has looked good during his recent rehab appearance with Single-A Clearwater. He has struck out 11 and given up just four hits over two starts. He will now shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley where he likely will make two additional appearances. As a result, Suarez is on track to rejoin the Phillies in early May and may be worth a look if he is still sitting on your league's waiver wire.