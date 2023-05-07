MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday, May 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Sunday, May 7

Last Article's Record: 2-3, -1.30 units

Season Record: 19-22, -0.68 units

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball so far this year, posting a 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while the Yankees have won all seven of his starts. Today he faces a bullpen game from the Rays, with the price almost in pick 'em territory. It's an easy call, regardless of the result.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Rays

New York Yankees moneyline (FanDuel -118)

Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals

A's top pitching prospect Mason Miller was putting up big strikeout numbers in the minors before his call-up, and he's covered this total in all three of his starts so far. His last game was easily his best of the three, as he threw seven no-hit innings. While the juice is a little high here, it seems extremely likely that he can reach five strikeouts again, especially with the Royals' strikeout rate higher than in previous years.

MLB Player Props for Athletics at Royals

Mason Miller over 4.5 strikeouts (FanDuel -140)

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft has stepped up his game this year, showing much more consistency by allowing no more than two earned runs in any start. Today he faces Michael Kopech, who was crushing it last year before injuring himself in a start against the Astros (leaving in the 1st inning), and he's never been the same since. This is a good home spot for the Reds against a vulnerable pitcher.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Reds

Cincinnati Reds moneyline (DraftKings -125)

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller was sensational in his major league debut against the Athletics earlier this week, somehow outshining Mason Miller even though Miller was pitching a no-hitter. Miller struck out 10 batters over six innings (while walking none), and while this total may be a bit high for a matchup against the low-strikeout Astros, I think the big plus price makes up for it. There's a decent chance at Miller getting to six strikeouts here, particularly since the Astros haven't seen him before.

MLB Player Props for Astros at Mariners

Bryce Miller over 5.5 strikeouts (FanDuel +124)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Urias fell out of form recently after a strong start to the season, but bounced back with his best start of the season last time out, and is generally a very good bet to pitch well. Meanwhile, Padres starter Joe Musgrove has been getting crushed, allowing 10 earned runs (on four homers) over just 8.1 innings this year. It also helps that the Dodgers are 16-8 vs. right-handers. It's a nice spot for Urias and the Dodgers at the coin-flip price.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers moneyline (DraftKings -105)

