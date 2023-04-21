MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Friday, April 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert Bets and Props for Friday, April 21

Last Article's Record: 5-3, +1.80 units

Season Record: 11-11, -0.11 units

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

This is a rematch of the game last week where Drew Smyly faced Julio Urias and the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Smyly allowed just one run for his second straight start, en route to a 3-2 Cubs victory with Smyly recording the win after logging 5.2 innings on 81 pitches. Facing the same opponent twice in a row always yields unpredictable results for pitchers (the same holds true for Urias today), and here's an interesting dynamic since both of today's pitchers are lefthanders: the Cubs are 4-1 vs. LHP this year, while the Dodgers are 1-5. Worth taking a shot at the huge price.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Cubs

Drew Smyly to record a win (DraftKings +320)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Ashcraft is a good strikeout pitcher, and in fact I've picked him to go over his strikeout prop in every game so far this year, which resulted in two easy winners before he came up short against the Phillies last week. He's pitched six or more innings in all three games so far, and gets another very attainable number here against Pittsburgh, a team he already recorded six strikeouts against in the season opener. There's a good chance that Ashcraft can get to five strikeouts today at the coin-flip price. It's worth noting this prop is lined significantly higher at DraftKings (-125).

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Pirates

Graham Ashcraft over 4.5 strikeouts (FanDuel -102)

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

Nice premium here over the Astros moneyline (-102 at FanDuel), as the excellent rookie Hunter Brown has logged seven scoreless innings in each of his last two starts (throwing 97 and then 99 pitches). Obviously it's a tough spot any time you're trying to beat Atlanta, but the Astros are a very good team also, and there's too much value to pass up here the way Hunter Brown has been pitching recently.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Braves

Hunter Brown to record a win, (DraftKings +185)

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels

Ohtani pitched six or more innings in three straight games to open the year, and he should be fresh today, as he was only able to pitch two innings against Boston on Monday due to a rain delay. He's in a great spot at home against the Royals, and we're getting a hefty 165-cent discount over the Angels' moneyline price of -280.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Angels

Shohei Ohtani to record a win, -115

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners

I'm always interested in backing George Kirby at a short price, especially at home. The Mariners can be a frustrating team to bet on, because they often pitch well without getting any run support, but today they face Cardinals lefty Steven Matz, who comes into this game with a 6.48 ERA and 1.80 WHIP. There's a good chance the Mariners can scratch out a lead here at the attractive underdog price.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Mariners

Seattle Mariners F5 -0.5, +115 (DraftKings)

