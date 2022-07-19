MLB Picks Tonight: 2022 All-Star Game Odds, Bets, Predictions and More

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB All-Star Game Bets Tonight: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, July 19

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 2-2 (+0.05 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 120-115-2 (+21.3 RW Bucks)

The MLB All-Star Game takes place on July 19th, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA at Dodgers Stadium. Clayton Kershaw is the starting pitcher for the National League and Shane McClanahan is the starting pitcher for the American League.

Here are the starting lineups for the American League and National League

American League Lineup

1. Shohei Ohtani DH

2. Aaron Judge RF

3. Rafael Devers 3B

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr 1B

5. Giancarlo Stanton LF

6. Byron Buxton CF

7. Tim Anderson SS

8. Andres Gimenez 2B

9. Alejandro Kirk C

National League Lineup

1. Ronald Acuna Jr RF

2. Mookie Betts CF

3. Manny Machado 3B

4. Paul Goldschmidt 1B

5. Trea Turner SS

6. Willson Contreras C

7. William Contreras DH

8. Joc Pederson LF

9. Jeff McNeil 2B

Betting on the All-Star game should be fun, but you do not want to take any unnecessary risk. I am focusing mostly on game results (money line and totals).

American League at National League

There are some strong historical trends pointing to the American League in this game and I plan to ride them. The AL has won 8 in a row, 15 out of 18, and 20 out of 24. Most pitchers will go one inning max as the goal of the managers is to get as many players in the game as possible. Both lineups are strong 1-5 and I do see a significant drop off in the 6-9 hitters on both sides. The ASG is typically dominated by pitching, lower scoring, and within 1-2 runs. The game will most likely be decided by a home run with a runner on base. With that being said, I like the AL lineup and pitching slightly more along with the strong trends in this spot.

MLB Best Bets for American League at National League

American League to WIN for 1.06 RW buck (FanDuel -106)

American League at National League

I wrote about the lower scoring games above, and the trends on the UNDER 12-2-1 definitely confirm that. The game is dominated by elite pitching, which makes sense. Also, the trends on lower batting average and higher strikeouts in the game also play out here.

Unfortunately, everyone grabbed the opening total of 8 and pushed the number down to 7.5. I still like the game at 7.5, but not any lower. I see this being 4-3 in favor of the AL. I also like UNDER 4.5 F5 on FanDuel at -144. You can get 4.0 on DraftKings with lower juice -125.

MLB Best Bets for American League at National League

AL/NL UNDER 4.5 F5 for 1.44 RW buck (FanDuel -144)

AL/NL UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (FanDuel -105)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

American League for 1 RW buck (FanDuel -106)

AL/NL UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (FanDuel -105)

AL/NL UNDER 4.5 runs F5 for 1.44 RW buck (FanDuel -144)

