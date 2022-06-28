This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 28

Last Article's Record: 3-3 +0.02

Season Record:100-97-1 +21.60

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Both teams come into this series without their best hitters; Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryce Harper are out, which should neutralize the impact on either side. In a close matchup, I look at the better starting pitcher at home in Zack Wheeler. Charlie Morton has been the victim of the long ball this year, and I can see Kyle Schwarber's home run prop being live here. Wheeler has been the much better pitcher with a 5-1 record, 1.67 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 8 walks, and just one home run allowed in his last 7 starts. Morton has allowed eight home runs in his last seven outings.

Wheeler's home splits are off the charts with a 1.49 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 10.2 K/9, 1.7 BB/9, and 0.2 HR/9. I'm going to piggyback here with a Phillies and Braves under play. I can see the total dropping to 7.0 by first pitch, so do not wait on this one.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Phillies

Phillies -120 for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel)

Braves under 3.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

I typically only have one angle when it is two bad teams playing each other - look at the totals. Bad pitching is usually in play, so the over F5 is where I turn to first. Jose Quintana and Patrick Corbin have ERA's over 5.00 in their last seven starts with a combined 11 home runs allowed in their last three starts. The last time these two pitchers faced each other on April 17th, they allowed a combined five runs.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Nationals

Pirates/Nationals over 4.5 runs F5 for 1.06 RW buck (FanDuel)

Houston Astros at New York Mets

I do not go against a 1st place home dog very often, but these two teams have recent history, as do the pitchers. The Astros won both games in Houston 5-3, and 8-2 with Luis Garcia having the better start against Carlos Carrasco.

The Astros are coming off a memorable series with the Yankees, so there's no travel factor. Both starting pitchers have been susceptible to the long ball, but the ballpark is very pitcher-friendly. The key point here is the recent performances of Carlos Carrasco, which have not been good. I like the Astros to win in a close game, but they should be able to get to Carrasco early.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Mets

Astros -118 for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Phillies -120 for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel)

Braves under 3.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Pirates/Nationals over 4.5 runs F5 for 1.06 RW buck (FanDuel -106)

Astros -118 for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.