DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, May 7

We've made it to the point in the week where day games pick back up, as games are split fairly evenly between a slate at 1:10 pm ET and 7:10 pm ET. The latter is still the main slate and includes seven games, which will be the focus of our breakdown today.

Pitchers

Hunter Greene ($9,800) is in the midst of a genuine breakout, as he's topped 34 DK points in three of his five starts with 23.3 in another. A matchup against Atlanta is mediocre in pretty much every way, which certainly isn't enough to bypass Greene.

Jose Berrios ($8,500) is overpriced from a point-per-dollar outlook, but he's found a way to be effective lately. One thing that is particularly unique to him is his ability to work deep into games, as he's completed at least 6.0 innings in three of his five starts and never fewer than five. That gives him a safe floor; the question is where the ceiling stands. A matchup against the Angels helps, as they have the second-highest strikeout rate in the league as a team (26.9 percent).

There are some good values in the $7,000 range. Cristopher Sanchez ($7,500) is by far the best from a skills perspective, as he's maintained a 28.9 K percentage and a 2.99 SIERA this season. The primary concern is that he has to pitch at George Steinbrenner Field, which is particularly hitter-friendly. Grant Holmes ($7,400) is the other pitcher to consider based on strikeout upside. He has inconsistent control, but that is taken into account with the price.

Top Hitters

The Rockies-Tigers game was an excellent spot Tuesday night, but it was postponed. The pitching matchup remains the same Wednesday, however, and it should feature a ton of runs. Coors Field will help, but having the combination of Chase Dollander and Jackson Jobe on the mound will lead to fireworks. Dollander has allowed multiple home runs and four earned runs in three of five starts this season. Riley Greene ($4,800) and Kerry Carpenter ($4,600) are both good options at reasonable prices.

Yusei Kikuchi has struggled to generate whiffs early on this season and still has a 1.49 HR/9. That makes him a favorable matchup for the Blue Jays, and George Springer ($4,400) is one of the key power bats in the lineup.

Value Bats

The Orioles have underwhelmed offensively this season, but Simeon Woods Richardson is vulnerable to hard contact and the long ball, having surrendered a 17.9 percent barrel rate and 1.55 HR/9. Ryan Mountcastle ($3,500) is hitting fifth in the order and presents nice value in what should be a good spot for the lineup as a whole.

Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,300) has averaged 9.0 DK points across his last 10 games and is hitting third in the Royals' order. He's simply too cheap for his skillset and role.

Stacks to Consider

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles (Charlie Morton): Byron Buxton ($5,100), Carlos Correa ($3,700), Royce Lewis ($4,600)

The Twins aren't a team to typically target offensively, but Morton has been abysmal. He was briefly moved to the bullpen but he has been confirmed as Wednesday's starter. Morton owns a 2.21 WHIP across 27.2 innings this season paired with a 2.28 HR/9. He might arguably be the best matchup in the league for opposing hitters.

Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers (Jackson Jobe): Brenton Doyle ($4,300), Jordan Beck ($3,700), Hunter Goodman ($4,200)

The Rockies were rained out Tuesday but still get a matchup against Jobe one day later. They are another lineup that isn't typically worth considering as a stack, even at Coors Field. Jobe is a top prospect and he has suppressed runs well, but the underlying stats tell a different story. In particular, he has just a 3.9 K-BB percentage. A .224 BABIP has masked the result of those skills, but Coors Field could start undoing both of those things. Colorado's lineup is also priced down, so it won't be particularly difficult to build through them.

