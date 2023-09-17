NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Starting Pitcher

Ben Lively, Reds: Lively hasn't pitched much in the last six weeks, first due to a pectoral strain and more recently because of COVID. On the surface, his return outing – during which he followed an opener and another reliever – wasn't impressive as he gave up three earned runs across 4.1 innings. However, Lively did have a 4:0 K:BB and the majority of the damage came on a home run. He's currently projected for a two-start week against the Twins and Pirates. The former is the most strikeout-prone team in the league and he offers a decent chance of a win against the Pittsburgh. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $5

Connor Phillips, Reds: Phillips projects for a Monday start against the Twins due to the absence of Graham Ashcraft (toe). He isn't confirmed yet and it could be a spot start, so don't go overboard. On top of that, Phillips' performance hasn't been great as he's given up eight earned runs across 8.2 IP across two big-league starts. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2

Ryan Feltner, Rockies: Feltner is a great story as he's expected to return from a serious head injury that he suffered on May 14. He's set to make one more rehab start – likely to come Sunday – which would conveniently put him on schedule with Kyle Freeland's (oblique) turn through the rotation as he suffered a season-ending oblique injury Saturday night. Feltner isn't confirmed as the starter and the team has a day off Thursday, so in theory they could use a four-man rotation. They'll need a fifth during the final week of the season, which would give him another chance. Feltner has displayed moments of promise in the majors, though control and his home park remain significant issues. 12-team Mixed – No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $0

Gavin Stone, Dodgers: It's been difficult to follow the Dodgers rotation, as it's been a seemingly endless shift in roles. Emmet Sheehan is likely running into an innings limit, so Stone may continue to have a spot on the big-league roster after working bulk relief innings Sunday and making a spot start earlier in the week. This is another TBD situation, so treat it accordingly. 12-team Mixed - No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $1

Luis Ortiz, Pirates: The Pirates are giving some of their starting pitchers who struggled early in the season a second chance to close the campaign. Ortiz is one such name, as he's made three traditional turns through the rotation as well as two long relief outings across the last several weeks. Expectations should be held in check due to Ortiz's results (16:18 K:BB across 24.1 IP). He projects to draw a start at the Reds on Friday. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL- $0

Quinn Priester, Pirates: Priester is the second name receiving another opportunity in Pittsburgh. He pitched in long relief Wednesday and was effective for four innings before serving up a three-run homer during his final frame. Priester showed improved control and more swing-and-miss stuff than his first stint in the majors. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $0

Matt Waldron, Padres: It appears the Padres are giving Waldron a look in the rotation over Rich Hill. He's a knuckleballer, so his results may be somewhat unpredictable while he's produced primarily poor results to this point. Waldron projects to go against the Cardinals and Giants for his last two turns. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1

Ross Stripling, Giants: Stripling was activated from the injured list Friday. There's not much positive to say otherwise as he struggled in Coors Field on Saturday and could pitch Thursday at the Dodgers before closing his campaign with a matchup against the Padres. Whether Stripling works in long relief or as a traditional starter, he should be on the mound which is of some value to those in need of volume. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2

Jackson Rutledge, Nationals: Speaking of getting a chance in the bigs, the Nationals are providing Rutledge his first opportunity. He was hit around by the Pirates in his debut, though has another soft landing to get things on track as he projects to get the White Sox next time out. Rutledge is a prospect of some pedigree, yet experienced growing pains at Triple-A Rochester before being promoted. 12-team Mixed - $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $3

Kyle Wright, Atlanta: Wright's already been covered in recent weeks, but he's in here again to note he officially returned from the IL. He struggled against the Phillies, though that can be expected given his long layoff and the tough matchup. Wright will have a two-start week coming up with a rematch against Philly and a start versus the Nationals. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $8

Adrian Houser, Brewers: It's been an up-and-down season for Houser, but he returned from the injured list in strong form against the Marlins. He now has a two-start week against the Cardinals and Marlins (again) – both manageable matchups. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $5

Joey Lucchesi, Mets: Lucchesi is back in the big leagues and could keep a spot in the rotation after impressing in his first opportunity. That could mean a six-man rotation, or he could bounce Tylor Megill or Jose Butto from the spot. Assuming Lucchesi receives another chance, he's a strong pickup. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team mixed: $3; 12-team NL- $7

Relief Pitchers

Julian Merryweather, Cubs: Michael Fulmer (forearm) and Adbert Alzolay (forearm) are both out, potentially to the end of the regular season. That leaves Merryweather as the most likely candidate to step up, and his usage Saturday confirmed that as he worked the eighth and ninth innings in a tie game against the Diamondbacks. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: Rostered

Tyler Kinley, Rockies: Kinley has fantasy managers on a rollercoaster journey after it appeared he was removed from the closer position early in the week. Justin Lawrence (ankle) then rolled his ankle and exited Friday against the Giants. Kinley immediately earned a save Saturday and could either retake the role on his own or get it back if Lawrence is sidelined. For those in need of saves, he represents a decent option. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: Rostered

Catcher

Henry Davis, Pirates: Davis is another player who's previously been mentioned in this article, but was officially activated so it's worth checking his status in your league. He operated as the DH his first time in the lineup and that could continue with Andrew McCutchen (Achilles) done for the year. For a catcher-eligible player, that could lead to some great volume. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: Rostered

First Base

Ji-Man Choi, Padres: Choi was activated from the IL and should be in line for a strong-side platoon role with Matt Carpenter (elbow) going on the shelf. Choi has endured a miserable season defined by bad health luck and strikeouts, though he's shown plenty of pop (.262 ISO) and could muscle a few homers over the wall the rest of the way. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2

Third Base

Josh Donaldson, Brewers: Another player who was recently mentioned, but one we now know carries a significant role. Donaldson has started five of six games with Milwaukee and has produced five hits across 16 at-bats. 12-team Mixed; No; 15-team mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $3

Shortstop

Garrett Hampson, Marlins: Hampson has overtaken Jon Berti for the starting shortstop job and has been in the lineup for 10 of the last 15 games. During that stretch, he's delivered two homers, six RBI and three runs scored – albeit with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1, 12-team NL: Rostered

Outfield

Kevin Pillar, Atlanta: Ronald Acuna (calf) is likely to be fine. But if he has to go on the IL, Travis d'Arnaud and Pillar are the most obvious potential beneficiaries. It's likely d'Arnaud is rostered in a lot of spots, so we'll instead highlight Pillar. For those who can take a batting average hit, Pillar represents an option to chip in for all other four categories. Bids assume Acuna is out; otherwise, Pillar can be ignored. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $3

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: PCA should have among the best potential on this list and would have an "A" grade if he were getting regular run. The problem is that he's not having only been in the lineup twice in five games ahead of Sunday. There's not much time for his outlook to change this year. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1

Brenton Doyle, Rockies: Doyle is back to seeing regular playing time in center. He offers one useful skill for fantasy managers, and that's stealing bases. For those desperate, he's a player to consider. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed; $0; 12-team NL: Rostered

Jon Berti, Marlins: Bryan De La Cruz suffered an ankle injury Friday, then sat out Saturday. If he can't go for a few days or even requires a stint on the injured list, Berti should be the beneficiary. He's primarily a stolen-base specialist, though his batting average isn't In the tank and that helps his run-scoring potential. Berti's usefulness is all about the news surrounding De La Cruz. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $3

Tyrone Taylor, Brewers: There has to be some concern about Christian Yelich (back) after he attempted to return to the lineup Friday, exited, then wasn't available Saturday. Taylor was nearly a one-for-one replacement for Yelich in terms of playing time, so he should be on the radar if we hear more on Sunday. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: Rostered

Johan Rojas, Phillies: Rojas has taken the primary center field job away from Brandon Marsh within the last four games. He's given the team no reason to reverse its decision – albeit in a small sample – as he's collected six hits over 14 at-bats with two steals. Rojas quietly may be among the best adds this week depending on the depth of league. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Cristian Pache, Phillies: There's been a shift in playing time for Philadelphia since Bryce Harper moved to first base with Kyle Schwarber working as the regular DH. That has left the displaced Brandon Marsh and Pache in a left-field platoon, with the latter on the small side of the split. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1

Michael Conforto, Giants: Conforto is back from a three-week absence caused by a hamstring issue. Check his availability as the Giants are only projected to face one lefty this week. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: Rostered

Alec Burleson, Cardinals: The Cardinals have hinted at providing Burleson a bigger role a few times this season, yet that hasn't consistently come to fruition. While it's still not quite every day, he's seen an uptick in playing time since Nolan Gorman (back) was sidelined by starting five of the last seven games. During that stretch, Burleson has only gone 4-for-21, but that's an extremely small sample. 12-team Mixed: No;15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: Rostered

Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks: The story for McCarthy is similar to that of Doyle above, except he doesn't have as regular of a role in Arizona. In 89 games, he's recorded 26 steals and was just recalled Tuesday. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $1