Week 7 FAAB Results - Running Gassers

This article is part of our Rounding Third series.

Robert Gasser is one of the Brewers' two best pitching prospects along with Jacob Misiorowski , who is still in Double-A. He had a very nice Major League debut, albeit against the Cardinals. With Tobias Myers getting sent back down, the rotation spot is there for the taking for Gasser. He draws a home start against the Pirates and a road start against the Marlins the next two weeks, missing out on potential road starts against the Astros and

I had a bid in on Bryan Ramos from the White Sox, given his copious playing time lately, but fell well short of Doug Dennis's bid. My Jackson Holliday gambit there has failed so far, and made worse because I don't have a viable shortstop pivot better than Ernie Clement .

For this week, Robert Gasser was my highlighted pitcher, though I had a lot of action across my various leagues.

To start off, I wanted to apologize for not finishing up last week's FAAB article. Life took over and the article sat in my draft folder until mid-week, when it didn't really have much probative value. The "too long, didn't finish" version is that I got completely shut out on Christian Scott , not for the lack of trying. My primary (re) acquisition was Daniel Hudson , who I had in multiple spots at the start of the season and wanted to get back again once Evan Phillips got hurt last Sunday.

AL Tout Wars:

NFBC Main Event:

Robert Gasser is one of the Brewers' two best pitching prospects along with Jacob Misiorowski, who is still in Double-A. He had a very nice Major League debut, albeit against the Cardinals. With Tobias Myers getting sent back down, the rotation spot is there for the taking for Gasser. He draws a home start against the Pirates and a road start against the Marlins the next two weeks, missing out on potential road starts against the Astros and Red Sox in the process. I added Gasser in four of my five NFBC-platform leagues.

The only negative is that we made just one add, though we tried to get a second player on the cheap, missing out on Matt Manning, Mike Tauchman, Kyle Manzardo (who drew a much lower bid than we had initially planned, given his usage so far), Andrew Vaughn and Wenceel Perez.

NFBC Beat Jeff Erickson1:

Another league where I added Robert Gasser, though he was my second priority behind Michael King. Alas, I didn't come close to landing King. I also tried to add Ivan Herrera to replace the slumping Bo Naylor, but was no better than the third place bid.

NFBC Beat Jeff Erickson2:

I added five players and somehow it still wasn't enough, as I wasn't able to land a replacement for Christian Encarnacion-Strand. I added both Gasser and Matt Manning here - Manning has a home start against the Marlins and then a dicier road start against the Diamondbacks. I had Ke'Bryan Hayes, Dansby Swanson and Kenta Maeda all go on the IL, and already had Chas McCormick parked there, so unfortunately had to do a lot of separating of the wheat from the chaff this week.

Josh Rojas has been on a role lately batting leadoff for the Mariners, plus he has both 2B and 3B eligibility. Mike Tauchman continues to play a good amount even with Seiya Suzuki back, so I grabbed him to replace Edward Olivares, who just doesn't play often enough to roster in a 12-team league.

Yogurt (TGFBI):

Last week, I was part of the problem and ran out of time to do a deep dive on my free agents here, letting Christian Scott go by relatively cheaply. This week I took advanatage of the Yogurt discount in adding Trevor Megill and Alec Marsh, who weren't available in most of my other leagues. I would have preferred Gasser to Marsh, and was the second-place bidder on Gasser.

SCARF:

"Bad Team Spends FAAB Money - Highlights at 11." I got a lot wrong with this team that I'm still trying to overcome - witness the drops of Kenta Maeda and Parker Meadows, both of whom were acquired with mid-tier draft capital. And like my Online Championship team, I still didn't do enough, as I have a CR spot still occupied by an inactive player - here's hoping the Rays call up Junior Caminero!

LABR Mixed Draft League:

I decided not to bid big on Kyle Manzardo or any other free agent this week, instead playing small ball. I don't like how Cleveland is using him, and am a little worried that he might be overmatched. Then again, sure thing hitters aren't growing on trees, so I might regret not bidding more. I'm hurting offensively in this league. I went for Mike Yastrzemski on the Giants based on the playing time potential due to all of their outfield injuries, and settled for Andrew Benintendi as my other pickup. Ryne Nelson gets a home start against the Tigers.

Last week I failed to add any help, but not for a lack of trying - aargh:

RotoWire Staff Keeper League:

Once again I added Yaz for cheap, and also the Brewers' Bryse Wilson. Gasser was kept as a minor leaguer in this league. The player pool of available free agents in this league is often considerably different, given the league size (18) and it being a keeper league.

Yahoo F&F:

This league is the one that we drafted on April 29th, so a lot of the early injuries were dodged, but as it turns out, there are plenty more injuries to be had! I spent up on Gasser here, and also landed Abraham Toro for his seven-game week. We bid on free agents twice a week (Wednesday, Sunday); previously this was a first-come, first-serve free agent league with a cap on the number of moves.