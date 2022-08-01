Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be no shortage of action across baseball with 10 games on the schedule Monday. One of the biggest mismatches features Max Scherzer and the Mets facing Patrick Corbin and the Nationals. The Yankees will once again be in action, playing host to the Mariners, who recently made a big splash by trading for Luis Castillo. Out West, two familiar foes will take the diamond when the Giants host the Dodgers. As you start to build your Yahoo lineups, here are some pitchers and hitters who could exploit their favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Scherzer ($56) has been his usual stellar self since coming off of the IL. Across those five starts, he's allowed five runs and recorded 45 strikeouts over 32.1 innings. He faced some tough lineups, too, including the Braves and Yankees. The same can't be said for the Nationals, who could deal Juan Soto and/or Josh Bell before Tuesday's trade deadline. Scherzer could be the most popular pitcher for this slate, and rightfully so.

Devin Smeltzer ($40) is expected to be recalled from the minors for what will be a favorable matchup against the Tigers, who have scored the fewest runs in the majors. He made one prior start against them this season, giving up two runs and posting four strikeouts over 6.2 innings. Despite his 14.5 percent strikeout rate limiting his upside, this matchup might be too good to pass up.

Starting at Coors Field is never fun. Michael Kopech ($40) allowed nine baserunners over 5.1 innings there in his last outing, but he managed to hold the Rockies scoreless. That marked the third straight start in which he allowed two runs or fewer. Up next is a much more favorable matchup versus the Royals, who have scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

Aaron Judge ($29) is in the midst of a historic season. He's launched 42 home runs already, while accumulating a .437 wOBA along the way. Oh yeah, he's also stolen 10 bases. Good luck to Marco Gonzales ($28), who only has a 12.4 percent strikeout rate to go along with his 1.35 WHIP.

Staying with the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu ($19) is also a top target. He's not as scorching hot as Judge is in the power department, but he is 30-for-84 (.357) with a .465 OBP over his last 21 games. For the season, he has a .380 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers.

Bargain Bats

The Mariners lineup is beat up right now with Julio Rodriguez (wrist) on the IL and Ty France (wrist) also ailing. The do have a favorable matchup against Domingo German ($32), though, who has allowed 15 base runners over 7.2 innings since coming off the IL. This could be a spot to roll with Jesse Winker ($12). Despite his disappointing .226 batting average, he has a 14.1 percent walk rate to go along with an 18.2 percent strikeout rate.

Winker might not be the only player on the Mariners to consider. This could also be an opportune matchup to deploy Adam Frazier ($10), who has been a major disappointment with his 82 wRC+. He has started to heat up, though, hitting 24-for-68 (.353) with three stolen bases over his last 19 games.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Patrick Corbin ($26), Nationals: Pete Alonso ($23), Francisco Lindor ($23), Mark Canha ($17)

If Corbin didn't have such a hefty contract, he might not even be in the majors right now. He was steamrolled by the Dodgers in his last outing, giving up six runs while recording just two outs. He's allowed at least five runs in three straight starts, leaving him with a 6.49 ERA for the season. His 4.62 FIP isn't as bad, but a 1.77 WHIP combined with allowing 1.5 HR/9 is recipe for disaster. The Mets could be in line for a huge night. The last time they faced Corbin, the tagged him for seven runs over 4.1 innings.

Padres vs. Antonio Senzatela ($26), Rockies: Manny Machado ($15), Luke Voit ($14), Jake Cronenworth ($12)

Senzatela's WHIP is as bad as Corbin's at 1.74. His ERA sits at 4.90, though, because he's only allowed 0.9 HR/9. Still, with how often he puts men on base, he's a great option to stack against. One player on the Padres who has started to crank up his production is Voit, who is 12-for-44 (.273) with three home runs and three doubles over his last 12 games.

Astros vs. Nathan Eovaldi ($36), Red Sox: Yordan Alvarez ($27), Joes Altuve ($18), Jeremy Pena ($12)

Eovaldi has made three starts since coming off the IL and each of them have been bad. In total, he allowed 17 runs (16 earned) across 13 innings. What's really alarming is that he allowed 23 hits, compared to recording just eight strikeouts, during that stretch. Now he has to face the Astros, who lit him up for nine runs (six earned) over 1.2 innings earlier this season. With Eovaldi allowing 2.0 HR/9, the powerful Alvarez is a terrific option for an Astros stack.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.