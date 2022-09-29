Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Thursday brings 10 games across baseball as we inch closer to the end of the regular season. There will be some early start times among the bunch, including a game with NL Wild Card implications when the Phillies take on the Cubs. The Brewers will try to improve their chances of grabbing a playoff spot later in the evening when they face Marlins. One noteworthy battle that will take a pause is the fight for the NL East crown, with the Mets and Braves both having the day off. As we sift through the options on Yahoo, here are some players to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

One of the most unique seasons in baseball history has been provided by Shohei Ohtani ($51), who has been spectacular at both the plate, and on the mound. As far as his pitching prowess goes, Ohtani has been even better than last season, recording a 2.47 ERA and a 2.52 FIP to go along with his 32.9 percent strikeout rate. A great matchup awaits him against the Athletics, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

While the Giants haven't had much success as a team, Carlos Rodon ($53) has been a stellar addition to their starting rotation. He's followed up his break 2021 campaign with the White Sox by posting a 2.98 ERA and a 2.35 FIP with the Giants. He's one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, recording a 32.9 percent strikeout rate. He could improve on his stellar numbers in a matchup against the Rockies, who have a .618 OPS on the road that is the lowest mark in baseball.

Braxton Garrett ($37) looks like yet another young promising pitcher for the Marlins. He's made 15 starts, recording a 3.52 ERA that is backed by a 3.61 FIP. Opponents only have a 36.0 percent hard-hit rate against him, and he's used a 5.7 percent walk rate to post a 1.16 WHIP. While his 24.5 percent strikeout rate isn't overly impressive, he could provide added production in that department against the Brewers, who have struck out the fifth-most times in baseball.

Top Targets

Mike Trout ($27) hit another home run Wednesday, giving him 38 across just 113 games played. He's not much of a threat to steal bases anymore, but he's been as dominant as ever at the plate with his 170 wRC+. Expect him to be a difficult out for Cole Irvin ($33), who has a 5.17 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP on the road this season.

It was going to be difficult for Marcus Semien ($20) to replicate the crazy numbers that he had with the Blue Jays last year, and he didn't help his cause by getting off to a slow start this season. He's ending things on a high note, though, hitting 47-for-145 (.324) with six home runs, 13 doubles and five stolen bases over his last 35 games. Add in his career 119 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers and he's a great option for a matchup against Marco Gonzales ($31).

Bargain Bats

With Gonzales having an underwhelming 5.02 FIP, Semien isn't the only member of the Rangers to target. One with a cheaper salary is Bubba Thompson ($11), who has at least one hit in seven of his last nine starts. He's been a menace on the base paths, recording 18 steals over 47 games.

Speaking of speedsters, Jon Berti ($10) has a career-high 37 steals over 95 games. Despite some recent struggles at the plate, Berti's salary is low enough to at least make him worth considering in a matchup versus Eric Lauer ($38). Lauer has a modest 22.7 percent strikeout rate, and his 4.74 FIP indicates he hasn't pitched as well as his 3.96 ERA might lead people to believe.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Sean Manaea ($25), Padres: Mookie Betts ($20), Trea Turner ($19), Chris Taylor ($11)

Manaea has faced the Dodgers four times this season, allowing 23 runs (22 earned) over 13.2 innings. With the Dodgers having clinched all that they can for the playoffs, it will be important to keep an eye out for their lineup since they could rest a starter, or two. Still, with all of the difficulties that Manaea has had against them, they are a great option to stack.

Giants vs. Ryan Feltner ($25), Rockies: Joc Pederson ($17), Mike Yastrzemski ($13), Thairo Estrada ($17)

Given his first extended action in the majors, Feltner has compiled a 5.91 ERA and a 4.72 FIP. He hasn't helped his cause by allowing 14 home runs over 85.1 innings. That could lead to his downfall against the powerful Pederson, who has a .522 slugging percentage to go along with his 23 home runs.

