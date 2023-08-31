Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Thursday brings a very small slate in baseball consisting of just four games. Only three of those will make up the main evening slate on Yahoo, further limiting our options. With that in mind, here are some pitchers and hitters to target.

Pitchers

After a rare off performance against the Pirates in which Spencer Strider ($52) gave up six runs over 2.2 innings, he has allowed a total of just one run over 21 innings in three starts since. During that span, he also had 25 strikeouts. While a tough matchup awaits him against the Dodgers, the combination of his strikeout upside and the limited options for this slate still makes him the most appealing pitcher.

Braxton Garrett ($39) has made the most of his first full season as a starter, recording a 3.96 ERA and a 3.67 FIP. He has shown excellent control, posting a 3.8 percent walk rate that has resulted in his 1.17 WHIP. More success could be coming in a matchup with the Nationals, who rank inside the bottom-half of baseball in both runs scored and OPS. In two previous matchups with them this season, he has given up four runs over 12 innings.

Top Targets

Lance Lynn ($37) has performed much better since being dealt to the Dodgers. However, he wasn't as sharp in his last outing, giving up four runs (three earned) over six innings against the Red Sox. In the outing, he gave up 10 hits and recorded only one strikeout. His problem this season has been allowing home runs. Over 150.2 innings, he has been taken deep 34 times. That could be trouble against the duo of Ronald Acuna Jr. ($25) and Marcell Ozuna ($23). Acuna has 29 home runs this season, while Ozuna has seven home runs over his last nine games to bring his total for the season to 31.

Bargain Bats

Luis Arraez ($11) was looking like he had a chance to bat .400 earlier in the season, but he wasn't able to sustain that level of success. His batting average is down to .349 for the season and he hasn't hit for much power, slugging only five home runs. However, when he's locked in, he can rack up hits in bunches. He does an excellent job of making contact, given that he has just 31 strikeouts all season. It wouldn't be a surprise if he provided value against Joan Adon ($27), who has allowed a career .373 wOBA against left-handed hitters.

Stacks to Consider

Padres vs. TBD, Giants: Juan Soto ($14), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($14), Manny Machado ($15)

As of early Thursday morning, the Giants had yet to officially name a starting pitcher for this matchup. Whether he starts or comes out of the bullpen, Sean Manaea ($28) is lined up to be able to log multiple innings. That could provide a boost for the Padres, who have the seventh-highest OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers. They have been led in that department by Machado, who has a .393 wOBA versus southpaws.

Giants vs. Pedro Avila ($29), Padres: Thairo Estrada ($12), Patrick Bailey ($13), Joc Pederson ($10)

Avila has made six of his eight appearances for the Padres out of the bullpen, but he will be called upon to start again Thursday. He started his last outing, giving up five runs over 4.1 innings against the Brewers. He started 15 of his 19 appearances at Triple-A, posting an 8.57 ERA and a 7.10 FIP. That gives the Giants plenty if upside. One of their most reliable hitters has been Estrada, who is 21-for-66 (.318) with a home run and five doubles over his last 16 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.