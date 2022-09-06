Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be no shortage of baseball Tuesday with all 30 teams set to be in action. They are all night games, as well. The Yankees will continue their series against the Twins in a battle of 10-game winners with Gerrit Cole facing off against Joe Ryan. Joe Musgrove will be looking for his 10th win of the season when the Padres host the Diamondbacks, but that might not be easy with 12-game winner Merrill Kelly on the mound for Arizona. Kyle Wright has already amassed 17 wins for the Braves, and he'll try to inch closer to 20 in a very favorable matchups versus the Athletics. With so many options to consider on Yahoo, let's get down to business and discuss some of the better pitchers and hitters to target.

Pitchers

In his last two starts, Wright ($48) had two great matchups. First, he faced a Pirates team that has scored the third-fewest runs in baseball. Then, he faced the Rockies in Atlanta, which was a big plus considering how much they have struggled to score on the road. The result was him pitching a combined 14 shutout innings. Another great matchup awaits him in the Athletics, who have scored the second-fewest runs.

Shane Bieber ($52) recorded 11 strikeouts against the Orioles in his last outing, which marked the third time this season that he reached double-digit strikeouts in a game. He's been locked in down the stretch, allowing three or fewer runs in seven straight starts. Look for him to keep that streak alive against the Royals, who have scored the seventh-fewest runs in baseball.

Cole Irvin ($35) might not seem like a great option versus the Braves, who have scored the second-most runs in baseball. That should mean that he won't be included in a lot of lineups. However, this game being played in Oakland might make him worth considering in tournament play. While he has an ugly 5.18 ERA and 1.32 WHIP on the road this season, he has a 1.94 ERA and 0.86 WHIP at home.

Top Targets

Ryan ($46) began the season by allowing three runs over 43.1 innings in his first eight starts. Since then, he has been taken deep 16 times over 75 innings. That included him giving up two home runs in his last start versus the Red Sox. He'll have his hands full with Aaron Judge ($27), who is chasing history with 54 home runs already.

Glenn Otto ($29) has received his first chance to be an everyday starter in the majors, and it hasn't exactly gone well with him posting a 4.82 ERA and 5.18 FIP. He's shown a lack of control, with his 12.0 percent walk rate contributing to his 1.38 WHIP. His 17.9 percent strikeout rate isn't helping things, either. This could be a great matchup to roll with the red-hot Jose Altuve ($21), who is 23-for-61 (.377) with three home run sand seven doubles over his last 15 games.

Bargain Bats

Ty France ($11) is heating up again, hitting 11-for-33 (.333) with four home runs and two doubles over his last eight games. It's hard to believe he has such a low salary in a matchup against Johnny Cueto ($37). As good as Cueto has been, he hasn't exactly been overpowering with his 15.7 percent strikeout rate.

Javier Baez ($12) has had a disastrous first season with the Tigers, posting an 82 wRC+ and a .280 wOBA. It's probably a case of too little, too late, but he is 10-for-32 (.313) with a home run over his last nine games. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay hot against Mike Mayers ($30), who has allowed at least five runs in two of his last three outings.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. TBD, Giants: Mookie Betts ($27), Freddie Freeman ($20), Chris Taylor ($11)

As of early Tuesday morning, the Giants had yet to officially name their starter for this game. Injuries have hit their starting rotation, with Alex Wood (shoulder) most recently landing on the IL. They likely won't have a great option for this matchup, which is as tough as it gets against the Dodgers. Betts has been excellent throughout the season, and has been even better lately by hitting 16-for-42 (.381) with six home runs and six doubles over his last 11 games.

Guardians vs. Kris Bubic ($26), Royals: Jose Ramirez ($19), Amed Rosario ($14), Oscar Gonzalez ($11)

Bubic faced the Guardians in his first outing of the season, allowing five runs while recording just two outs. It set the tone for a season's worth of struggles that has seem him register a 5.47 ERA and 5.03 FIP. Ramirez is the big name to build a Guardians stack around, but don't sleep on Rosario, who has a 135 wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers this season.

Cardinals vs. Paolo Espino ($25), Nationals: Paul Goldschmidt ($25), Lars Nootbaar ($20), Corey Dickerson ($16)

Espino has had problem keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 1.7 HR/9. He's certainly not an overpowering force, given his 18.5 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals have plenty of power in their lineup, with Goldschmidt and Nootbaar being two of their most dangerous hitters. Goldschmidt has a .285 ISO, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

