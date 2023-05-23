Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be no shortage of options Tuesday on Yahoo since 10 games will make up the main slate. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some pitchers and hitters who could take advantage of favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Yu Darvish ($48) has been a reliable member of the Padres' starting rotation. He has logged at least five innings in each of his eight starts, and he pitched at least six innings in five of them. While his numbers don't jump off the page, he has been good with a 3.56 ERA, 3.69 FIP and 1.13 WHIP. Even his strikeout rate has increased to 27.2 percent, compared to his 25.6 percent mark last season. Up next is a favorable matchup against the Nationals, who have scored the seventh-fewest runs in baseball.

Sonny Gray ($48) only lasted four innings against the Dodgers in his last start. While he wasn't at the top of his game, he did at least hold them to two runs, while recording four strikeouts. He hasn't given up more than three runs in a start this season, thanks to his 1.16 WHIP and the fact that he has not allowed a home run over 49.1 innings. Facing a Giants lineup that has struck out the fourth-most times in baseball makes Gray an appealing option.

Eduardo Rodriguez ($44) allowed four runs over five innings in his last start against the Pirates. Prior to that, he had given up one or no runs in six straight starts. He also had 41 strikeouts over 41.2 innings during that span. Look for him to get back on track against the Royals, who have the third-worst OPS in baseball.

Top Targets

Austin Gomber ($25) continues to struggle for the Rockies, recording a 6.70 ERA and a 5.84 FIP. His 1.53 WHIP is on pace to be the highest mark of his career, and he has allowed nine home runs over 44.1 innings. Looking to take advantage of his struggles, and of this game being played at Coors Field, will be Bryan De La Cruz ($19) and Jorge Soler ($21). De La Cruz is 22-for-56 (.393) with three home runs and five doubles over his last 15 games, while Soler continues to bring a lot of power to the plate with his .262 ISO.

Bargain Bats

It's not often that Xander Bogaerts ($11) is available at such a cheap salary. He is off to a slow start, recording a .339 wOBA. However, his walk rate is up and his strikeout rate is down compared to last season. He also has a career .369 wOBA against left-handed pitchers, making him a viable option for a matchup against MacKenzie Gore ($35). After recording a 1.47 WHIP last season, Gore has a 1.45 WHIP this year.

Austin Riley ($11) is also off to a slow start with his .156 ISO and .327 wOBA. However, he is starting to heat up, hitting 13-for-42 (.310) with a home run and two doubles over the last 11 games. He could be worth the risk against Bobby Miller ($35), who will be making his major league debut for the Dodgers after throwing just 35.2 career innings at Triple-A.

Stacks to Consider

Mariners vs. Luis Medina ($28), Athletics: Jarred Kelenic ($19), Teoscar Hernandez ($15), Ty France ($11)

After getting hammered for eight runs (seven earned) in his season debut, Medina has recorded back-to-back quality starts. However, both of those outings came at the Athletics' pitcher-friendly home park. He also doesn't have a ton of experience, never pitching above Double-A prior to this season. A prime option for a Mariners' stack is Kelenic, who has broken out with a .267 ISO and a .388 wOBA.

Angels vs. Brayan Bello ($31), Red Sox: Shohei Ohtani ($21), Mike Trout ($19), Hunter Renfroe ($16)

Bello somehow managed to allow just one run against the Mariners in his last outing despite walking five batters, allowing three hits and hitting a batter over five innings. His 1.59 WHIP is a problem, and comes on the heels of his 1.78 WHIP last season. When he faced the Angels earlier this year, he allowed five runs over 2.2 innings.

Red Sox vs. Griffin Canning ($26), Angels: Rafael Devers ($22), Masataka Yoshida ($24), Jarren Duran ($20)

For his career, Canning has a 4.90 ERA and a 4.74 FIP. He has been even worse this year with a 6.14 ERA and a 5.13 FIP. He doesn't generate a lot of strikeouts and he has allowed 1.6 HR/9 for his career, so his struggles might not get corrected anytime soon. The Red Sox have to be thrilled with the production that they have received from Yoshida, who only has a 9.6 percent strikeout rate to go along with his .381 wOBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.