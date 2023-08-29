Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Another packed slate of games Tuesday leaves us with a bevy of options to ponder on Yahoo. Here are some pitchers and hitters to consider targeting based on their respective matchups.

Pitchers

George Kirby ($51) has been a reliable member of the Mariners' starting rotation, posting a 3.28 ERA that is supported by a 3.21 FIP. He has been especially good at home, where he has a 2.98 FIP and a 0.89 WHIP. Combine that with a matchup against an Athletics team that has scored the fewest runs in baseball and Kirby stands out as an excellent option.

Pablo Lopez ($52) was roughed up by the Rangers in his last outing, allowing five runs over five innings. Prior to that, he had three straight starts in which he pitched at least six innings and didn't allow a run. His 29.3 percent strikeout rate this season is the best mark of his career and gives him significantly more upside in DFS. Another valuable stat line could be coming against a Guardians team that has scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball.

The Royals have to be thrilled with the production that they have received from Cole Ragans ($43), who they acquired from the Rangers. In 34.2 innings with his new team, he has given up 10 runs (eight earned) and recorded 47 strikeouts. The lefty has a great opportunity to remain hot when he faces the Pirates, who only have a .699 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Top Targets

George Springer ($17) has disappointing numbers for the season, but he has caught fire down the stretch. Over his last 20 games, he is 25-for-76 (.329) with four home runs and six doubles. Up next is a matchup with MacKenzie Gore ($31), who has a 4.61 FIP and has given up 1.6 HR/9. Combine that with his 12.0 percent barrel rate allowed and Springer could be primed for a big night at the plate.

The White Sox continue to patch together their starting rotation after trading away Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. One player that they have turned to is Jesse Scholtens ($26), who has responded by giving up 16 runs (15 earned) over his last 21 innings. Things won't get any easier for him facing an Orioles team that has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball. One of their hitters to focus on is Gunnar Henderson ($19), who has a .271 ISO and a .365 wOBA against right-handed pitchers.

Bargain Bats

Going back to the Blue Jays taking on Gore, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($13) is also a viable option at his cheap salary. He makes a lot of contact, posing just a 14.7 percent strikeout rate for the season. Over his last 18 games, he is 21-for-71 (.296) with two home runs and three doubles.

Not a lot has gone right for the White Sox as they have long been out of the playoff picture. However, one of their few positives down the stretch has been Andrew Benintendi ($12). Over his last 12 games, he is 15-for-45 (.333) with three home runs and two doubles. Up next is a favorable matchup against Dean Kremer ($39), who has allowed a .361 wOBA to left-handed hitters.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Peter Lambert, ($25), Rockies: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($28), Matt Olson ($28), Ozzie Albies ($27)

Lambert has pitched better lately, allowing six runs over his last 18 innings. However, facing a loaded Braves lineup at Coors Field is about as daunting as it gets. Even with his recent hot streak, he has still given up 14 home runs over just 71.1 innings. His inability to keep hitters inside the ballpark could be especially troublesome against Olson, who has already launched 43 home runs.

Mariners vs. Ken Waldichuk ($25), Athletics: Julio Rodriguez ($28), Teoscar Hernandez ($23), Cal Raleigh ($22)

It continues to be a rough season for Waldichuk, who gave up five runs over five innings against the White Sox in his last start. He was taken deep three times, which came on the heels of him giving up two home runs in his previous outing against the Orioles. Given his 1.67 WHIP for the season, he can ill-afford to be homer-prone, as well. This should be a great matchup for Rodriguez, who has a 1.191 OPS over his last 30 games.

Padres vs. Zack Thompson ($37), Cardinals: Manny Machado ($17), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($12), Gary Sanchez ($16)

As bad as the Padres have been, they still have a .779 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season. Thompson's 3.86 ERA and 3.53 FIP are good, but his 9.2 percent walk rate and 1.46 WHIP are troublesome. Whenever a lefty is on the mound, Machado is a great option. He has a .398 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season, and a .362 wOBA against them for his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.