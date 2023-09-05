Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After plenty of day games were played across baseball Monday, we are looking at all evening games Tuesday. That leaves us with a bevy of options on Yahoo. Here are some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole ($46) will be starting against the Tigers for the second time in as many outings. The last time he faced them, he had seven strikeouts and gave up two runs over six innings. He is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career with his 2.95 ERA, 3.49 FIP and 1.04 WHIP. Considering that the Tigers have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball, Cole is a great option for their rematch.

Chris Bassitt ($44) had one of his best outings of the season in his last start, throwing eight scoreless innings against the Nationals. He only allowed three hits and one walk, lowering his WHIP to 1.19. Another favorable matchup awaits him in the Athletics, who have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

After two disappointing seasons in 2021 and 2022, Kyle Hendricks ($36) has rounded back into form this year. His WHIP is back down to 1.13, which has helped him produce a 3.59 ERA and a 3.87 FIP. While he doesn't bring much strikeout upside to the table, facing a Giants team that ranks inside the bottom-10 in baseball in both OPS and runs scored still makes Hendricks a viable option.

Top Targets

Pete Alonso ($22) and Francisco Lindor ($20) have noteworthy splits that make them worth targeting for a road matchup against Patrick Corbin ($31), who has a 5.11 FIP and has given up 1.6 HR/9. Alonso has been limited to a .830 OPS by right-handed pitchers and he has a .779 OPS at home. However, he has a .913 OPS against lefties and a .921 OPS on the road. Lindor only has a .766 OPS against right-handed pitchers and a .693 OPS at home, but he has a .843 OPS against lefties and a .879 OPS on the road.

Bargain Bats

It's not often that Juan Soto ($14) has a salary this low. He has been locked in of late, hitting 10-for-34 (.294) with four home runs and a .455 OBP over his last 10 games. He will look to stay hot in a matchup against Michael Lorenzen ($36), who has given up 15 runs (13 earned) over 15 innings since throwing 124 pitches in his no-hitter. The Phillies' bullpen has not been great lately, including in the first game of this series Monday when they gave up three runs over four innings. This is an excellent opportunity for Soto to provide value.

Ketel Marte ($13) was given the day off Monday in what turned out to be a 4-2 win for the Diamondbacks. Expect him back in the lineup for a matchup with Kyle Freeland ($25), who has a 5.41 FIP to go along with his 1.47 WHIP. This game being at home is significant for Marte because he has a 133 wRC+ there, compared to a 115 wRC+ on the road.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Miles Mikolas ($25), Cardinals: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($26), Marcell Ozuna ($26), Eddie Rosario ($16)

This is a tough matchup for Mikolas, given his lack of swing-and-miss stuff. He only has a career 17.7 percent strikeout rate, so giving up as much contact as he does could spell trouble against a Braves team that has a staggering .844 OPS. To put that into perspective, the team with the next highest mark is the Dodgers at .799. Acuna has been on a heater, posting a 1.058 OPS over his last 13 games.

Phillies vs. Pedro Avila ($25), Padres: Bryce Harper ($26), Kyle Schwarber ($25), Trea Turner ($26)

Injuries have forced the Padres to put Avila into their starting rotation. Over his last two outings in that role, he has given up 11 runs (six earned) over 7.1 innings. He also struggled in the minors, recording a 7.07 FIP and a 1.85 WHIP at Triple-A. This is a great spot for a Phillies stack, with Turner standing out as a top player to include in one. He has finally caught fire at the plate, hitting 41-for-112 (.366) with 12 home runs, nine doubles and a triple over his last 27 games.

Yankees vs. Alex Faedo ($30), Tigers: Aaron Judge ($21), Gleyber Torres ($22), Jasson Dominguez ($19)

Faedo returns to the starting rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen. He has had home run issues this season, giving up 11 of them over just 57 innings. The Yankees have been more competitive since turning to some of their young hitters and this trio brings plenty of power to the plate. Dominguez has certainly made an immediate impact, hitting a home run in two of the three games that he has played.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.