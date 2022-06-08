Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Wednesday brings another packed slate across baseball. With that being said, there aren't a ton of top-tier pitchers that are scheduled to take the mound. One game that is an exception to that will feature Chris Bassitt and the Mets facing off against Sean Manaea and the Padres. Nestor Cortes Jr. will be on the mound for the Yankees, taking his 5-1 record into a matchup against the Twins. As we sift through all of the options for DFS, here are some players to consider adding to your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Tony Gonsolin ($52) had control issues last season with his 14.2 percent walk rate contributing to his 1.35 WHIP. This season, he's used an 8.7 percent walk rate to generate a 0.88 WHIP. He's also allowed just a 25.8 percent hard-hit rate. Continued success could be coming in a matchup against the White Sox, who have scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball.

It's a bit surprising that Shane Bieber ($35) has a salary this low. His 3.12 ERA is supported by an even better 2.79 FIP, and he has a 1.15 WHIP. He's also starting to miss more bats, recording at least 10 strikeouts in two of his last three starts. Finally, he even has a favorable matchup versus the Rangers, who have the fifth-lowest OPS versus right-handed pitchers in baseball.

Corey Kluber ($32) has been able to stay healthy, making 10 starts for the Rays. He performed well when he was able to take the mound for the Yankees last season, so his 3.73 ERA and 3.57 FIP should not come as a surprise. Facing the Cardinals might not seem like the easiest of tasks, but they only have a .704 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, compared to a .773 OPS versus lefties.

Top Targets

It's somewhat disappointing that J.D. Martinez ($23) only has five home runs. However, it's difficult to complain about a guy with a .420 wOBA. Add in his career .398 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers and he's an ideal option for a matchup against Reid Detmers ($35).

Frank Schwindel ($20) has rebounded from a slow start to hit 17-for-60 (.283) with four home runs and four doubles over his last 15 games. He only had a 14.7 percent strikeout rate during that stretch, which is in line with the 15.8 percent mark that he had during his breakout last season. He'll try to keep things rolling versus Jordan Lyles ($30), who has a bloated 1.48 WHIP.

Bargain Bats

Nick Castellanos ($12) came through with a couple of hits Tuesday to break a four-game hitless streak. Even with his slow start in mind, this is a player with a lot of power and a career .343 wOBA. At this salary, he's a viable option against Adrian Houser ($30), who has a 1.40 WHIP through 10 starts.

It's been a disaster of a start for Antonio Senzatela ($25), mainly because of his 1.97 WHIP. His 8.5 percent strikeout rate isn't helping his cause, either. If you want some exposure to him for his outing against the Giants, then Thairo Estrada ($12) could be a way to gain some without destroying your budget. He doesn't strike out much, and he's shown plenty of speed with eight steals this season.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Johnny Cueto ($26), White Sox: Mookie Betts ($27), Freddie Freeman ($18), Gavin Lux ($11)

The good news for the White Sox is that Cueto has provided them with much-needed length, logging at least six innings in all four of his starts since joining the team. However, after two strong outings, he's allowed nine runs over his last two starts. Facing the loaded Dodgers' lineup will be a difficult task. The centerpiece of any Dodgers stack should be Betts, who has a .284 ISO and a .416 wOBA.

Braves vs. Jared Koenig ($28), Athletics: Austin Riley ($19), Ozzie Albies ($13), William Contreras ($19)

The 28-year-old Koenig is set to make his major league debut in this matchup. He was pitching well at Triple-A, which was his first time at the level. Last season, he had a pedestrian 4.57 FIP over 121.1 innings at Double-A. The Braves have a .792 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, so he could be greeted rudely in this game.

Yankees vs. Chris Archer ($28), Twins: Aaron Judge ($27), Giancarlo Stanton ($21), Anthony Rizzo ($14)

The Yankees exploded for 10 runs against the Twins on Tuesday and have now scored the sixth-most runs in baseball. Judge led the way again, going 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. While Archer has a 3.89 ERA this season, his 4.94 FIP indicates he hasn't pitched nearly that well. Don't be surprised if the Yankees hang another crooked number on the home team.

