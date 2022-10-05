Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

We've reached the final day of the regular season. Things can get crazy in terms of players being rested, so tread lightly in DFS. All of the games have early start times, from between 12:35 pm EDT and 4:20 pm EDT. The highlight of the day could be the final start for Shohei Ohtani, who is currently scheduled to face the Athletics. If they both take the mound, one of the better pitching matchups could be Corbin Burnes against Merrill Kelly when the Brewers host the Diamondbacks. Setting your Yahoo lineups will require you to check team lineups and pitching matchups right up to first pitch, but as things currently stand, here are some players to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

All indications are that Ohtani ($56) will start against the Athletics, who he also faced in his last outing. He dominated them last week, recording 10 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings. He has faced them three times this season, allowing a total of three runs (two earned) to go along with 22 strikeouts over 19.2 innings. With no indication that he will be on any sort of a pitch limit, Ohtani could dominate this slate on the pitching side.

Aaron Civale ($37) hasn't pitched as poorly as his 5.04 ERA would lead you to believe. His FIP is much better at 3.79, and over his last nine starts, he has a 3.00 ERA and a 0.84 WHP. He'll see if he can get his season ERA under 5.00 in a matchup against the Royals, who have scored the seventh-fewest runs in baseball.

Adrian Sampson ($38) is trying to finish the year on a high note. Entering his matchup with the Reds, he has allowed one or no runs, while pitching at least six innings, in each of his last five starts. He's likely pitched his way into a rotation spot next season, posting a 3.10 ERA and a 3.81 FIP over his 20 appearances, 18 of which were starts. The Reds have struggled to score as the season comes to a close, recording three or fewer runs in 12 straight games.

Top Targets

With Othani on the mound, the Angels could roll out most of their regular starting lineup. That means Mike Trout ($26) and Luis Rengifo ($15) could be prime targets for a matchup versus Ken Waldichuk ($26). They bring a lot of power to the plate, with Rengifo hitting a career high 17 home runs. Over his last 19 games, he has six of them, to go along with a .482 slugging percentage.

Bargain Bats

We'll need to keep an eye on the Mariners' lineup as they prepare for the playoffs. They have a favorable matchup against Tyler Alexander ($28), who has a 4.72 ERA and a 4.77 FIP. If he's in the lineup, Mitch Haniger ($11) has the potential to provide value. For his career, he has a .356 wOBA against left-handed pitchers.

One young player who has stepped up for the Cardinals this year is Lars Nootbaar ($11), who has played in 107 games. He has a .219 ISO and a manageable 20.6 percent strikeout rate. He's hot heading into the playoffs, recording at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games. His salary is cheap enough to make him worth considering against Johan Oviedo ($33), who is not an overpowering force based on his 23.7 percent strikeout rate and 1.29 WHIP.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs vs. Graham Ashcraft ($28), Reds: Willson Contreras ($11), Ian Happ ($12), Seiya Suzuki ($17)

Ashcraft faced the Cubs in his last start, allowing six runs (five earned) over 2.2 innings. It was the continuation of an underwhelming season that has seen him post a 4.52 ERA, 4.03 FIP and a 1.40 WHIP. One of the prime options for a Cubs stack is Happ, who is one of their most dangerous hitters, and is 11-for-36 (.306) with two doubles over his last 10 games.

Yankees vs. Glenn Otto ($25), Rangers: Oswaldo Cabrera ($16), Oswald Peraza ($11), Harrison Bader ($7)

With the Yankees having nothing left to play for and Aaron Judge hitting his 62nd home run Tuesday, expect them to roll out a lineup made primarily of backups and young players. One of their young players who is really in a groove right now is Cabrera, who is 23-for-73 (.307) with six home runs and five doubles across his last 22 games. The Yankees could still score runs against Otto, who has a 4.72 ERA and a 5.23 FIP.

Braves vs. Elieser Hernandez ($27), Marlins: Michael Harris ($19), William Contreras ($12), Vaughn Grissom ($8)

The Braves locked up the NL East on Tuesday, so expect them to bench many of their regulars. This trio is all young, so they could all be in the lineup. It's a favorable matchup against Hernandez, who has a 5.01 ERA and a 5.56 FIP for his career. His main problem has been an inability to keep hitters inside the ballpark, given that he has allowed 2.2 HR/9 for his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.