DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

Slate Overview

LAL at CLE (-6), O/U: 223.5

POR at DET (-7.5), O/U: 223

NOP at CHA (-6), O/U: 234.5

UTA at BKN (-1.5), O/U: 229.5

MIA (-0.5) at PHI, O/U:

TOR at CHI (-4), O/U: 225.5

WAS (-5) at HOU, O/U: 234.5

BOS (-14) at OKC, O/U: 216.5

MIN at DAL (-3.5), O/U: 229

The Pelicans-Hornets and Wizards-Rockets matchups are expected to be the highest-scoring games of the night and feature great selections through all salary tiers.

The Celtics are heavy favorites over the Thunder, but they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back on the road, which can impact their ability to follow through as expected. The Thunder also have shown they can put up a fight, and despite being short-handed, they have a few guys that can fill the stat sheet.

The Trail Blazers-Pistons matchup has the potential to be a high-scoring and competitive game, and it features some strong value opportunities as a result of injuries on both rosters.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Wayne Ellington (illness), LeBron James (knee): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves and Malik Monk are expected to start along with James and Russell Westbrook. If James is out, then Carmelo Anthony, Talen Horton-Tucker and Wenyen Gabriel will have extra opportunities.

CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens have to step up in the frontcourt without Allen or Wade. Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert get more minutes without Rondo.

POR - Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Justise Winslow (achilles): Questionable

Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT

If Simons, Bledsoe and Winslow are out, then the starting five is likely Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks.

DET - Cory Joseph (rest), Kelly Olynyk (ankle): Questionable

Hamidou Diallo (finger), Frank Jackson (back), Jerami Grant (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey has another opportunity to lead the offense in the absence of Grant. Marvin Bagley is up for a boost if Olynyk is out. Killian Hayes is in line for more action in the backcourt.

NOP - Devonte' Graham (hip), Brandon Ingram (hamstring): Questionable

Jose Alvarado will have to step up if Graham is out. Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall get a boost if Ingram remains sidelined.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to get more responsibility.

UTA - Trent Forrest (wrist), Mike Conley (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Danuel House (knee): Questionable

Jordan Clarkson will continue to see more usage if Conley and/or Bogdanovic remain out. Rudy Gay is also up for a boost.

BKN - LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), Ben Simmons (back), Kyrie Irving (not injury related): OUT

James Johnson and Nicolas Claxton get more minutes in the frontcourt. Patty Mills and Goran Dragic get a boost in the backcourt.

MIA - Caleb Martin (knee), Jimmy Butler (ankle): Questionable

Victor Oladipo (back), Gabe Vincent (toe): OUT

Max Strus and Tyler Herro are in line for greater opportunities.

TOR - Fred VanVleet (knee): Questionable

OG Anunoby (finger), Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up more playing time.

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu continues to start, while Alex Caruso and Coby White have to step up off the bench.

HOU - Eric Gordon (knee): Questionable

Dennis Schroder and Garrison Mathews get added playing time if Gordon is out.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Derrick Favors (back), Kenrich Williams (knee): Questionable

Josh Giddey (hip), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot): OUT

Tre Mann and Theo Maledon are in line for a boost in the backcourt, while Aleksej Pokusevski and Olivier Sarr have to step up in the frontcourt.

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (forearm): Questionable

Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Naz Reid would have a major role if Towns is out in addition to McDaniels.

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic ($12,000)

Doncic continues to lead the Mavericks, averaging 31.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games including four games in which he topped 60 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who are not an elite defensive team.

CJ McCollum ($9,200)

McCollum has an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who are giving up an average of 114.7 points per game, third most in the league. He is averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 games, including six games in which he topped 45 DK points.

Forwards/Centers

Cade Cunningham ($8,400)

Cunningham is averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last 10 games, and he topped 50 DK points three times over that span. The Trail Blazers allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field, third highest in the league.

Pascal Siakam ($8,900)

Siakam is playing on the second night of a back-to-back after he totaled 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during a win over the Sixers on Sunday. He has to continue to step up in the absence of OG Anunoby, and he has an edge in his matchup against the Bulls, who are undersized in the frontcourt.

Jonas Valanciunas ($8,300)

Valanciunas has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are bottom three in both points and rebounds allowed per game. Valanciunas is averaging 18.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games, including three games in which he topped 50 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant ($10,700)

The Nets play host to the Jazz, who are on the second night of a back-to-back. Durant is averaging 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including one outing in which he totaled 77.5 DK points. Durant has to come up big for his team in the absence of Kyrie Irving.

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu ($4,800)

Dosunmu continues to start for the Bulls. He is averaging 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including seven games in which he topped 20 DK points.

Kelly Oubre ($4,500)

Oubre is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, and he's topped 20 DK points seven times over that span.

Max Strus ($4,300)

Strus has topped 20 DK points in each of the last four games, including two in which he topped 30 DK points. He has a chance at additional playing time due to injuries in the Heat lineup.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,900)

Vanderbilt has missed three of the Timberwolves' last six games, but he played in the last two games and topped 19 DK points both times. He will continue to get big minutes and has a favorable matchup against the Mavs' frontcourt.

Precious Achiuwa ($4,600)

Achiuwa has topped 21 DK points in each of the last five games. He should have an advantage against the Bulls' frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.