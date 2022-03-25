DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at DET (-3), O/U: 218

UTA (-3.5) at CHA, O/U: 230.5

GSW at ATL (-2), O/U: 220

NYK at MIA (-6), O/U: 215.5

DAL at MIN (-2), O/U: 227.5

HOU at POR, O/U:

PHI (-6) at LAC, O/U: 221.5

The Jazz-Hornets should be a high-scoring matchup and both sides feature modestly-valued stars along with an array of strong value picks.

The Warriors-Hawks list key players out, which opens up notable opportunities and creates value throughout both lineups.

The Rockets-Trail Blazers features two of the league's worst defenses and should turn into a high-scoring free-for-all with a number of quality mid-salaried and value selections.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): Questionable

Rui Hachimura is up for another start if Kuzma remains out.

DET - Hamidou Diallo (finger), Isaiah Livers (concussion): OUT

Killian Hayes is in line for more playing time.

UTA - Hassan Whiteside (foot): Questionable

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Danuel House (knee): OUT

Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay should receive a boost without Bogdanovic and House. Eric Paschall will have to step up if Whiteside can't go.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to see more responsibility.

GSW - Andre Iguodala (back): Questionable

Stephen Curry (foot): OUT

Jordan Poole will keep starting in place of Curry.

ATL - John Collins (finger): OUT

Danilo Gallinari continues to start without Collins while Onyeka Okongwu is also up for a boost.

NYK - Julius Randle (quadriceps), Mitchell Robinson (back): Questionable

Nerlens Noel (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle), Cam Reddish (shoulder): OUT

Immanuel Quickley continues to step up in the backcourt. Jericho Sims and Obi Toppin are in line for more frontcourt action.

MIA - Caleb Martin (knee), Jimmy Butler (ankle), Tyler Herro (knee), Duncan Robinson (achilles), P.J. Tucker (knee): Questionable

Gabe Vincent (toe), Victor Oladipo (back): OUT

Max Strus should receive a boost.

DAL - Davis Bertans (knee), Trey Burke (illness): OUT

Maxi Kleber is up for more action without Bertans. Frank Ntilikina will see an uptick without Burke.

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (forearm): Questionable

Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Naz Reid has to step up if Towns is out in addition to McDaniels.

POR - Josh Hart (knee), Justise Winslow (calf), Anfernee Simons (quadriceps): Questionable

Damian Lillard (abdomen), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT

Kris Dunn is up for another start if Simons remains out. CJ Elleby and Brandon Williams also get a boost in the backcourt. Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks continue to start.

LAC - Robert Covington (hand): Questionable

Terance Mann gets more minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young ($10,700)

Young topped 45 points in three of his last six games, including one where he generated 76 DK points. He has to step up as the Hawks host the Warriors, but he has the benefit of taking on their backcourt without Stephen Curry.

Donovan Mitchell ($9,000)

Mitchell has an advantage against the Hornets, who give up an average of 114.6 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the league. He's averaging 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his last 10 games and topped 50 DK four times over that span.

Forwards/Centers

Cade Cunningham ($8,700)

Cunningham went over 50 DK three times in his last nine as he continues to excel on the offensive end. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards' backcourt and should be up for another big night at home.

Jerami Grant ($7,100)

Grant has been finding his groove of late by averaging 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across10 games. He should do well against the Wizards, as they're on the second night of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid ($11,200)

Embiid continues to dominate averaging 30.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in his last 10 games, including two where he exceeded 70 DK. He's got the advantage against the Clippers, who give up 47.3 rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($12,100)

Doncic is well-rested after sitting the Mavs' last outing. He's averaging 29.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.3 steal over his last 10 games and topped 70 DK twice during that stretch. Doncic was relatively quiet in his last meeting against the Timberwolves with 15 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, but needs to come up big as the Mavs have a shot at taking hold of fourth place in the West.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder ($4,600)

Schroder plays a key role off the bench and is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over his last 10 games, including seven over 20 DK.

Deni Avdija ($4,800)

Avdija continues to play significant minutes off the bench and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons subpar defense.

Kelly Oubre ($4,000)

Oubre is averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds across 10 games and went over 22 DK five times over that span.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,500)

Vanderbilt produced 30.5 DK in his previous outing, and exceeded 20 DK five times in the last 10. He faces a favorable matchup against the Mavericks' frontcourt.

Naz Reid ($3,600)

Reid is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 10 games, including six over 20 DK. He'll receive a major boost if Karl-Anthony Towns (questionable) is out.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.