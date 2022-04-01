DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR (-10) at ORL, O/U: 219

DAL (-8.5) at WAS, O/U: 220.5

IND at BOS (-15), O/U: 223

SAC (-2) at HOU, O/U: 232

LAC at MIL (-8.5), O/U:

DET (-4) at OKC, O/U: 221

PHX (-7.5) at MEM, O/U: 228.5

POR at SAS (-15), O/U: 231

MIN at DEN (-4.5), O/U: 236

NOP at LAL (-2), O/U:

The Celtics' star players should have an easy time leading the way against the Pacers, while Indiana's lineup offers decent value opportunities as a result of injuries.

The Kings-Rockets is expected to be high-scoring and both sides feature a number of selections who can deliver great value.

Suns-Grizzlies represents a marquee matchup between the top two seeds the in the West, but Memphis will be missing Ja Morant and four others listed as doubtful and that could drastically changes expectations. At worst, it could turn into a lopsided game. But at best, it may mean an easier ride for the Suns' leaders and great value opportunities from the Grizzlies.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Wendell Carter (wrist): Questionable

Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT

R.J. Hampton is up for another start. Chuma Okeke will get a boost if Carter is out.

DAL - Frank Ntilikina (ankle): Questionable

Trey Burke (COVID-19), Sterling Brown (COVID-19): OUT

Josh Green will keep receiving more opportunities.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura continues to start.

IND - Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Oshae Brissett (back), Goga Bitadze (foot), Isaiah Jackson (head): Questionable

Chris Duarte (toe): OUT

Myles Turner: OUT FOR SEASON

Justin Anderson, Keifer Sykes, Jalen Smith, Terry Taylor and Duane Washington are up for big minutes.

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): OUT

Al Horford and Grant Williams have to step up.

SAC- De'Aaron Fox (hand), Domantas Sabonis (knee): OUT

Davion Mitchell continues to start along with Damian Jones and Trey Lyles.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (leg): Questionable

Dennis Schroder, Eric Gordon, Christian Wood: OUT FOR SEASON

Josh Christopher and Kenyon Martin are up for more playing time.

DET - Marvin Bagley (hip): Questionable

Kelly Olynyk has to step up if Bagley is out.

OKC - Tre Mann (hamstring): Questionable

Kenrich Williams (knee): OUT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Ty Jerome, Luguentz Dort, Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors: OUT FOR SEASON

Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Roby and Aleksej Pokusevski is expected to be OKC's starting lineup. Lindy Waters will also add playing time.

MEM - Jaren Jackson (thigh), Steven Adams (calf), Desmond Bane (ankle), Tyus Jones (hand): Questionable

Ja Morant (knee): OUT

De'Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams could be in line for major minutes in the backcourt while Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman get a boost up front.

POR - Josh Hart (knee), Trendon Watford (leg), Justise Winslow (calf): OUT

Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT FOR SEASON

CJ Elleby, Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, Greg Brown and Drew Eubanks are expected to start while Kris Dunn will continue to log significant time off the bench.

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (back): Questionable

Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT

Devin Vassell continues to start.

MIN - Malik Beasley (ankle), Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and Taurean Prince are up for extra minutes.

DEN - JaMychal Green (wrist): Questionable

Zeke Nnaji (knee), Michael Porter (back): OUT

DeMarcus Cousins has room to step up.

LAL - LeBron James (Questionable)

Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza get a boost if James is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray ($11,400)

Murray will be going up against the shorthanded Trail Blazers and has averaged 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.9 steals over his last 10 games, including two over 60 DK points.

Jaylen Brown ($8,000)

Brown generated 52 DK in his last outing and is averaging 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists from the last five. He should have an advantage against the Pacers, who are giving up an average of 114.0 points per game and that's fifth-worst in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($10,300)

Tatum continues to lead the way for the Celtics averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 10 games, including two over 60 DK. He faces a favorable matchup in the Pacers, who allow opponents to shoot an NBA-second-highest average of 48.0 percent from the field.

Kristaps Porzingis ($9,000)

Porzingis has been playing well of late averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over the last six games with three times going over 50 DK. He should do well against the Mavs' smaller frontcourt and will likely find extra motivation against his former squad.

Nikola Jokic ($12,500)

Jokic is averaging 24.7 points and 15.0 rebounds through three games against the Timberwolves this season. He continues to lead the Nuggets with massive numbers, including his current streak of three straight with at least 70 DK.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($12,100)

Doncic should have an advantage against the Wizards' backcourt while averaging 28.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists over his last 10 games and exceeding 70 DK in each of the last two games.

Value Picks

Kelly Olynyk ($3,700)

Olynyk faces the second night of a back-to-back after producing 28.3 DK in 20 minutes of action on Thursday. He faces a favorable matchup against the Thunder and also could be up for extra playing time if Marvin Bagley can't go.

Greg Brown ($4,200)

Brown went over 19 DK from three of his last four, including one 31 DK performance. He'll continue to log extended playing time for the depleted Trail Blazers.

Tomas Satoransky ($4,400)

Satoransky is averaging 4.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 steals over four consecutive starts,with 32.5 DK in his last outing.

Lindy Waters ($4,200)

Waters topped 30 DK in two of the last three games and will continue to see extended opportunity with the Thunder's missing a few players.

Jaylen Nowell ($3,400)

Nowell is up for more responsibility in the absence of Malik Beasley. He's averaging 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 10 games, including three where he went over 20 DK.

