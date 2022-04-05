DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI (-12) at IND, O/U: 232

CLE (-8.5) at ORL, O/U: 214

CHA at MIA (-5.5), O/U: 223.5

HOU at BKN (-17.5), O/U: 244

ATL at TOR (-4), O/U: 226

MIL (-4.5) at CHI, O/U: 229

WAS at MIN (-11.5), O/U: 233.5

POR at OKC (-4), O/U: 223.5

SAS at DEN (-7), O/U: 234.5

MEM at UTA (-5), O/U:

NOP (-8) at SAC, O/U: 225.5

LAL at PHX (-11.5), O/U:

The Rockets-Nets matchup features a large spread but is still expected to be a very high-scoring game. Look for the Nets' stars to have a major advantage, while the Rockets' side offers value potential throughout the lineup.

The Trail Blazers-Thunder may be one of the least anticipated games of the night, but it features a number of great value picks and has the potential to be a high-scoring affair.

The Pelicans-Kings is another matchup that should result in a high-scoring and fast-paced game. The Pelicans are still fighting for their playoff hopes and their star players have a lot of motivation to come up big. As a result of injuries, there should be some low-priced value opportunities within the Kings' lineup, including Josh Jackson, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and Chimezie Metu.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Malcolm Brogdon (back), T.J. McConnell (wrist), Goga Bitadze (foot): Questionable

Myles Turner (foot), Chris Duarte (toe): OUT

Justin Anderson gets a boost if Bitadze is out. Keifer Sykes, Jalen Smith and Terry Taylor are also in line for extra minutes.

CLE - Jarrett Allen (finger): Questionable

Evan Mobley (ankle), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

Moses Brown and Kevin Love need to step up.

ORL - Cole Anthony (toe), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable

Wendell Carter (wrist): OUT

R.J. Hampton will continue to start if Anthony or Suggs are out. Chuma Okeke continues to start in place of Carter, while Terrence Ross is up for a boost if Wagner is out.

MIA - Kyle Lowry (rest), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), Gabe Vincent (toe), P.J. Tucker (knee): Questionable

Max Strus continues to see added opportunity.

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), James Johnson (illness): Questionable

Goran Dragic (COVID-19), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Patty Mills is up for a boost if Curry is out in addition to Dragic. Bruce Brown and Cam Thomas get more minutes if Johnson is not available.

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Danilo Gallinari (knee): Questionable

John Collins (finger): OUT

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is up for another start in place of Collins, while Onyeka Okongwu gets more playing time off the bench. Delon Wright is up for more action if Bogdanovic and/or Gallinari are out.

TOR - OG Anunoby (thigh): Questionable

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa get a boost if Anunoby is out.

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu continue to start in the backcourt, while Coby White gets a boost off the bench.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura is up for another start.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (ankle): Questionable

Taurean Prince will see extra minutes if McDaniels remains out.

POR - Josh Hart (knee), Trendon Watford (leg), Justise Winslow (calf), Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT FOR SEASON

Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, CJ Elleby, Greg Brown and Drew Eubanks are expected to start. Kris Dunn and Ben McLemore continue to get significant opportunity off the bench.

OKC - Tre Mann (hamstring), Kenrich Williams (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Ty Jerome, Luguentz Dort, Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors: OUT

Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Aaron Wiggins, Aleksej Pokusevski and Isaiah Roby are expected to start, while Lindy Waters will see a key role off the bench.

SAS - Dejounte Murray (illness), Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT

Tre Jones is up for another start in place of Murray. Devin Vassell continues to start in place of McDermott.

DEN - Zeke Nnaji (knee), Michael Porter (back): OUT

DeMarcus Cousins picks up additional opportunity.

MEM - Dillon Brooks (hip): Questionable

Ja Morant (knee): OUT

Ziaire Williams is up for the start if Brooks is out. Tyus Jones continues to start in place of Morant.

NOP - Jonas Valanciunas (ankle): Questionable

Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez have to step up if Valanciunas is out.

SAC- Alex Len (back): Questionable

De'Aaron Fox (hand), Domantas Sabonis (knee): OUT

Davion Mitchell continues to start in place of Fox. Damian Jones and Trey Lyles are up for major roles in the frontcourt.

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot): Questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel and Stanley Johnson get a boost if James and/or Davis are out.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland ($9,600)

Garland has an advantage against the Magic, who give up an average of 13.1 three-pointers per game, which is sixth most in the league. Garland is averaging 23.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games, including four games where he topped 54 DK points.

Kyrie Irving ($10,600)

Irving has an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 118.1 points per game. He is averaging 21.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a 31-point performance in his last outing.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram ($8,000)

Ingram has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who are giving up 115.7 points per game, which is second most in the league. He is averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games, and he needs to come up big again to help the Pelicans clinch a spot in the play-in.

Pascal Siakam ($9,400)

Siakam has an advantage against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.0 percent from the field, which is seventh highest in the league. Siakam is averaging 25.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including one occasion where he generated 68.8 DK points.

Nikola Jokic ($12,500)

Jokic topped 70 DK points in each of the last five games, as he is averaged 34.8 points, 16.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. He has an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who give up an average of 113.0 points per game, which is seventh most in the league.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid ($12,000)

Embiid has a favorable matchup against the Pacers' frontcourt. The Philly big man continues to dominate, averaging 32.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over his last 10 games. He is coming off a massive outing in the Sixers' last games, where he logged 83.3 DK points.

Value Picks

Patrick Beverley ($4,900)

Beverley missed the Timberwolves' last game, but he is expected to be back in action. He is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 games, including three occasions where he exceeded 32 DK points.

Vit Krejci ($4,600)

Krejci logged 32 DK points in the Thunder's last game. He is up for another start, after he averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals over the last four games.

Chuma Okeke ($4,800)

Okeke is up for another start for the shorthanded Magic. He is averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last 10 games, and he should find an advantage against the Cavs' shorthanded frontcourt.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,100)

Vanderbilt topped 20 DK points in four of his last eight games, including one outing where he logged 30.5 DK points.

Moses Brown ($4,800)

Brown is averaging 13.0 points and 11.8 rebounds over four consecutive starts, and he is up for big minutes with Evan Mobley and possibly Jarrett Allen out.

