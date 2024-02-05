Dr. A's Weekend Recap: Notable Performances, Big-Name Injuries

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

Weekend Recap breaks down the big news you might have missed over the weekend, along with big performances by fantasy studs and waiver wire players who might be available in your league. Joel Embiid, Zach LaVine, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry and Cam Thomas all made noise over the weekend.

Beware the two-game week

The Nuggets, Timberwolves, Blazers and Jazz all play just two games this week, while 10 teams play four games (ATL, BKN, CHA, CLE, DAL, GSW, NOP, PHI, SAC & TOR). Paul Reed has already been picked up everywhere that it matters but be sure to double check and make sure he's not sitting on your league's waiver wire. The schedule is weird for the next three weeks, so be sure to take a look at a schedule grid if games played per week matter to you. The Blazers' schedule over the next three weeks is 2-2-2, for example.

Joel Embiid to undergo knee surgery, season in doubt

Joel Embiid will undergo a procedure on his left knee to repair a meniscus injury, and it sounds like he could return in a month or so or miss the remainder of the season, depending on what they find and how the surgery goes. If you've got an IR spot to stash him on, just leave him there. And if you're in a re-draft league and don't have IR space available, it's probably best to hold onto him for a few days and see if we get more information once the doctors get a better look at his knee. Either way, it's devastating news for Embiid, his fantasy managers and the Sixers. Reed, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre should be rostered everywhere for now. Additionally, Mo Bamba, Marcus Morris, KJ Martin and even Furkan Korkmaz could offer some value the rest of the way.

Zach LaVine's season over after foot surgery

Zach LaVine's season came to an abrupt end Saturday when it was announced that he would have surgery on his right foot and be out for the remainder of the season. Not only does that mean Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso are all must-have players the rest of the way, it also means that the Bulls have almost no shot at trading LaVine and his bad contract. LaVine played in just 25 games this season.

Kyrie Irving to play Monday

Kyrie Irving is expected to play through his thumb injury Monday against the Sixers after missing his last six games. That's going to make it tougher for guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy to go off on a regular basis, but both are still strong plays any time Luka Doncic or Irving get a night off. Hardaway is having a nice season and is worth rostering everywhere with four games this week, but Hardy is now a pretty risky roll of the dice, even in deep leagues.

Jaren Jackson sits with hip injury

Jaren Jackson sat out on Sunday due to a hip injury and was joined by Santi Aldama (tailbone) and Vince Williams (wrist) in street clothes. That allowed Scotty Pippen Jr. to get loose for 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and two three-pointers off the bench, while starters David Roddy, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, Jacob Gilyard and Trey Jemison all made some noise in a loss to the Celtics. We are officially into 'pick a Grizzly, any Grizzly' season in fantasyland, and they play three times this week. JarenJackson, Aldama and Williams could all return for Tuesday's game at New York, but stashing Grizzlies seems to be a good idea after what we saw on Sunday. GG Jackson had 18 points and seven boards on Sunday, Roddy had 14 points and eight rebounds, Gilyard had 13 points and six assists, and Kennard finished with 11 points and three triples in 25 minutes.

Julius Randle to miss a few weeks

Julius Randle will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks for his separated shoulder, so both Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart should be rostered everywhere right now. Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein are also worth grabbing, while Jalen Brunson should continue to feast in Randle's absence. Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride will also be worth keeping an eye on going forward.

DiVincenzo went off for 26 points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and six three-pointers Saturday in 40 minutes, while Hart added 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and two three-pointers in 42 minutes. Hart has hit double digits in rebounds in four straight games, while Hartenstein had six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks on Saturday. Achiuwa added 10 points, eight rebounds and a block in the loss to the Lakers. The Knicks have three games this week.

Victor Wembanyama has big four-game week

Victor Wembanyama was allowed to play in all four games last week and went off for averages of 19.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 3.3 blocks and 1.0 triples. The Spurs go 3-2-3-3-3 for games played over the next five weeks and have back-to-backs on Feb. 7 & 8 and Feb. 22 & 23. Hopefully, he'll play in all of those games and his fantasy managers will continue to roll.

Stephen Curry torches Hawks for 60 in overtime loss

Stephen Curry is the latest player to have a field day against the Hawks, as he torched them for a season-high 60 points in Atlanta just a week after Luka Doncic scored 73 in State Farm Arena. The Hawks got the win in overtime, ruining Curry's big night, but any time you can start a stud against the Hawks, you have to do it.

Other big names who went ballistic in the scoring department over the weekend included:

Saturday

Trae Young - 35 points, 6 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 48 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists

Luka Doncic - 40 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists

Cam Thomas - 40 points, 5 steals

De'Aaron Fox - 41 points, 5 steals

Jalen Brunson - 36 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists

Sunday

Franz Wagner - 38 points

Bradley Beal - 43 points, 6 assists

Brandon Miller - 35 points, 6 rebounds

A few smaller names also had big lines over the weekend, making all of them worth a look as potential fantasy pickups:

Sunday

Ausar Thompson, Pistons - 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

Eugene Omoruyi, Wizards - 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies - 19 points, 6 rebounds

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors - 19 points, 12 rebounds

Keyonte George, Jazz - 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 3-pointers

Friday

Jaden Ivey, Pistons - 28 points, 7 rebounds

Corey Kispert, Wizards - 26 points

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers - 31 points

Brandon Miller, Hornets - 28 points, 3 steals

Scoot Henderson, Blazers - 30 points, 5 rebounds off bench

Cam Whitmore, Rockets - 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 3-pointers