DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 24

Slate Overview

MIL at MIA: Heat lead series 2-1.

MEM at LAL: Lakers lead series 2-1.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hamstring): Probable / Jimmy Butler (lower body): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), Dennis Schroder (foot): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($8,400) at Heat

Holiday surpassed 50 DK points in Games 1 and 2, but finished with 30.3 in Game 3. He is averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists in the series, and he should continue to prosper thanks to an advantage in the matchup at point guard. The Heat are also giving up an average of 15.7 three-pointers per game, which is the most in the playoffs.

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($5,800) vs. Grizzlies

Russell went over 30 DK points in two of the last three outings including 34.5 in Game 3, with 17 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal. It marked the second time he topped 30 DK points in the series, while he averages 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He has the great benefit of playing off two superstars and should continue to pad his stats with assists and open looks.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,200) vs. Grizzlies

James topped 45 DK points in each of the last three games, while averaging 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in the series. He has a great chance to keep it rolling, as the Grizzlies gave up the league's fourth-most points per game to small forwards during the regular season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,400) at Heat

Antetokounmpo is set to return to action after playing just 11 minutes in Game 1, before he went down with a back injury. He averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists during the season and should make an instant impact on the series, as his team trails 2-1 and is in desperate need of a win. Antetokounmpo notched a high of 81.3 and exceeded 63 DK points in three of his last four full games played this season.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,000) vs. Grizzlies

Davis is averaging 22.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 5.0 blocks across the first three games of the series, and he should continue to dominate the paint thanks to his size advantage in the frontcourt. Davis has two double-doubles, and single-game highs of 17 rebounds and seven blocks in the last three outings.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,600) at Lakers

Morant went off for a total of 78.8 DK points with 45 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists and just three turnovers in 42 minutes of action in Game 3. He averaged 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 steals over two meetings with the Lakers through the regular season and has a good chance to keep the momentum going as the Lakers gave up the league's second-most points per game to point guards this year.

Value Picks

Kevin Love, Heat ($4,400) vs. Bucks

Love is averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18 minutes per game in the series, with a high of 31.5 DK points in Game 1. He is up for a second straight start, after playing 21 minutes in Game 2, and he should find space to get his shot off as the Bucks are allowing the Heat to shoot 50 percent from long range through the last three games.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,100) vs. Grizzlies

Vanderbilt logged a high of 23 DK points in Game 2 and is averaging 4.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over the first three games of the series. His effort in the paint is helping force the Grizzlies into giving up the third-most rebounds in the playoffs, and he also should continue to pad his stats with a couple steals and blocks.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,200) at Heat

After missing Game 1, Connaughton shined in the next two, including a high of 38 DK points in Game 2. He averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists through the season and is likely to keep up the effort thanks to his deep playoff experience with his squad.

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies ($4,700) at Lakers

Brooks was ejected from Game 3 after contributing seven points, two rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes of action. He topped 17 DK points in Games 1 and 2 of the series, and he is set to return to hist starting role for Game 4. He is shooting just 32.5 percent from the field in the series but can also impact the game across the stat sheet.

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($4,900) vs. Bucks

Lowry stepped up with 15 points, three assists, a steal and a block, in 28 minutes of action in Game 3. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 55 appearances during the season and will have to take on a more significant role with the absence of Victor Oladipo (knee).

