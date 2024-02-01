Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Hold Kuminga, Target Paul Reed, Miles Bridges, Walker Kessler + More

The two makeup games are happening on Feb. 15 and April 2. That gives them a three-game week 17 and a four-game week 24 so it's not a crazy advantage. Jonathan Kuminga should be rostered EVERYWHERE by now Andrew Wiggins is finally playing much better. I'm down for picking both of them up across all formats right now.

Is looking for Golden State players smart with the two postponed games they have? - KemitKyrie (@KemitKyrie)

DO NOT DROP KUMINGA. I'm fine with dropping Fultz to get Paul Reed , despite his inconsistency. I think Embiid will miss a couple weeks, so picking up Reed should be near the top of everyone's priority list right now but don't get stupid or cute. Jonathan Kuminga is a monster right now and not even Steve Kerr can hold him back. Maybe it's a fluke, maybe it won't last, but I don't care. I'm holding onto him until the wheels fall off.

Miles Bridges, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Walker Kessler all made it into the Dr. A Mailbag column this week. Keep the questions coming at @docktora ! Let's go.

Points league - Drop Markelle Fultz or Jonathan Kuminga for Paul Reed or neither? - Kruzkii (@djkruzkii)

DO NOT DROP KUMINGA. I'm fine with dropping Fultz to get Paul Reed, despite his inconsistency. I think Embiid will miss a couple weeks, so picking up Reed should be near the top of everyone's priority list right now but don't get stupid or cute. Jonathan Kuminga is a monster right now and not even Steve Kerr can hold him back. Maybe it's a fluke, maybe it won't last, but I don't care. I'm holding onto him until the wheels fall off.

Is looking for Golden State players smart with the two postponed games they have? - KemitKyrie (@KemitKyrie)

The two makeup games are happening on Feb. 15 and April 2. That gives them a three-game week 17 and a four-game week 24 so it's not a crazy advantage. Jonathan Kuminga should be rostered EVERYWHERE by now Andrew Wiggins is finally playing much better. I'm down for picking both of them up across all formats right now.

Who are your top stashes in a Yahoo! Points league? - Johnna (@Jmirand1)

Best Memphis stashes for silly season, ranked? - Banks Thompson (@WilcoWacko)

Pick a Grizzly, any Grizzly. Vince Williams Jr. (must have), Luke Kennard (if he can stay healthy), GG Jackson, Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jacob Gilyard are all worth a look.

Bilal Coulibaly could make some late-season noise for the Wiz, Paul Reed is a must-have player right now, Corey Kispert and Isaiah Livers could make a late-season dent in Washington, while Ish Smith and Nick Smith Jr. might be worth a look in Charlotte.

I'm also still intrigued with Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji in Utah. On a side note, Donte DiVincenzo should be rostered everywhere at this point, while Quentin Grimes is another player to keep an eye on or stashing for the Knicks.

Miles Bridges. Should I try to trade him away ahead of the NBA trade deadline? Aim for a top 60 guy? - Looselips67 (@Looselips671)

I think he's going to Phoenix and my guess is he'd be fine there, although he could come off the bench as sixth man if the Suns choose to keep rolling with Grayson Allen in the starting lineup.

Droppable in a 9cat league? Bogi Bogdanovic, Bobby Portis, Andrew Nembhard, Nick Richards, Herb Jones? - Miguel Tovar (@mtcotiro11)

I think out of that group I'm leaning toward dropping either Herb Jones, Nick Richards or Bogi Bogdanovic, in order. Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are both holds in Indy and I like having Portis around as Giannis insurance in Milwaukee, although I could see dropping him if you've got enough bigs. It really depends on your roster makeup but depending on who you'd pick up, all of those guys are possible drop candidates.

Is Aaron Nesmith for real or will he fall to earth soon? - Kaimansinthehouse (@martinezpich)

Nesmith has scored between 13 and 26 points in each of his last five games and has hit double digits in scoring in all but four of his January games. I don't see him disappearing, the Pacers and Rick Carlisle love him and he's also got three blocks, three steals over his last three games and he's hit 12 triples over his last four games. In fact, he's hit at least one 3-pointer in 10 straight games. Hold onto him tightly.

Walker Kessler is getting under 20 minutes over his last four games. Is this real?

Andrew Wiggins is playing better the last few games. What's your outlook the rest of the way on him? - Illgobbo (@Illgobbo)

I have no idea what the Jazz are doing with Kessler unless they're simply trying to lose games. You're right, he's played 19 or fewer minutes over his last four games and the numbers are kind of garbage, sans the nine blocks. I don't get it. He's had a rough season but I don't think it's his fault.

Wiggins looks much better since Kuminga SZN happened and is averaging 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.4 triples over his last five games. I think he's finally back and should be solid the rest of the way. Pick him up if he's sitting on your league's waiver wire.