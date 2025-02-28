Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 19 Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

For many of us, the fantasy playoffs are only a heartbeat away. Those battling for a playoff spot will be pushing the limits when it comes to streaming, maximizing both games played and per-game upside. Value can be found in the strangest places right now, whether it's teams afforded the luxury of resting players down the stretch or those leaning into their fringe rotation players with a view to next season and beyond. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (49% rostered)

It's been a strong season for Aldama, despite the fact his role is seemingly always up in the air. He typically benefits from injuries to players around him but has also managed to find a way to deliver fantasy value, even when the team is healthy. His scoring can be a little up and down but he has an uncanny knack of delivering across multiple categories, salvaging what would otherwise be a modest fantasy skill set. Over the past month, he has scored double-digits in eight of 11 games, averaging 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in 25.4 minutes per contest. His upside remains limited but he just keeps on plugging away, making him a surprisingly reliable asset, even in standard formats.

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs (33% rostered)

Castle has been one of the more impressive rookies this season, playing a relatively consistent role for the Spurs despite operating both as a starter and off the bench. The past week has been a great example of his ceiling and floor, coming off a 22-point performance against the Rockets, prior to which he scored a combined six points in two games. Across the past month, Castle has given us averages of 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes per game. While it is hard to get a read on what his role might look like moving forward, it is clear the Spurs are looking to next season rather than focusing on pushing for the playoffs this season after losing Victor Wembanyama. Taking a flier on Castle makes sense, just in case the new trajectory results in him shifting into a larger role down the stretch.

Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns (28% rostered)

It's been a wild couple of weeks for anyone with shares in Bol, with his role and subsequent playing time fluctuating wildly. The Suns have lost seven of their past eight games despite being relatively healthy, a worrying sign for an organization with title aspirations. Bol has always been a strong per-minute asset, limited only by the fact his on-court play does not typically contribute to winning basketball. However, the Suns are literally trying anything at this point, resulting in Bol moving into the starting lineup for two straight games. During that time, he has averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers. Although it is hard to project what might happen next, he is absolutely worth taking a chance on given what we have seen in recent times.

Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers (21% rostered)

Jerome continues to defy the odds, putting up top-35 production over the past week despite playing just 20.9 minutes per game. Over that span, he has averaged 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.3 three-pointers, shooting 59.0 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the line. He typically benefits when either Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell are out. However, even when both are healthy, Jerome has been able to dish up backend fantasy value. The Cavaliers are well positioned atop the standings, a fact that could afford them the luxury to rest players down the stretch. Garland and Mitchell are two players they would love to be able to ease off on, meaning Jerome could be in for a strong finish to the season. Although there is some risk associated with Jerome given a lot of his value is built on efficiency, he is doing enough in other areas to warrant a roster spot in most standard leagues.

Karlo Matkovic, New Orleans Pelicans (12% rostered)

Matkovic is another player whose role has been a little frustrating of late, especially with the recent addition of Kelly Olynyk. It appeared as though Matkovic was going to settle in as the primary backup behind Yves Missi, ensuring at least 22 minutes per night. However, Olynyk is another name to throw into the equation, resulting in a somewhat sporadic role for Matkovic. With that said, it does appear as though he is earning the trust of the coaching staff, to the point where we can trust him, even in 12-team formats. Over the past week, he has averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per game. During that time, he is only giving us 0.5 blocks per contest, a number that should increase as we move forward. Much like the Spurs, the Pelicans have no incentive to play their veterans, meaning Matkovic may have a safe enough floor to warrant attention in competitive leagues.

Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls (11% rostered)

Collins has been an unexpected gem of late, taking over as the starting center in Chicago following injuries to both Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Smith. In two games as the starter, Collins has averaged 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 combined steals and blocks. Although Smith has a chance to return Friday, Vucevic could end up missing additional time. Smith could very well end up being the fill-in starter, especially given the Bulls invested in him during the offseason. However, he could take a few games to get back to normal, affording Collins a small window of opportunity. Even when Smith is back to full health, Collins could see enough playing time during which he could hold backend value, at least until Vucevic is cleared to return to action.

Drop Candidates:

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics (79% rostered)

Khris Middleton, Washington Wizards (65% rostered)

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (64% rostered)

Terry Rozier, Miami Heat (55% rostered)