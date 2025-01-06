Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Start/Sit: Is Now the Time for Noah Clowney?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 12th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Week 12 is upon us and with it, another week with arguably a perfect schedule. In fact, every day this week features between seven and nine games, meaning managers should have plenty of options when it comes to deciding whom to start and whom to sit. Eighteen teams will suit up four times, with 11 teams taking to the court on three occasions. Phoenix is once again the odd team out, this time with five games in seven days. Sitting players who only go twice has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Five Games: PHO

Four Games: BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, IND, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHI, POR, TOR, UTA, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BOS, CLE, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, OKC, SAC, SAS

Two Games: N/A

Guards

Consider starting: Grayson Allen, PHO

Opponents: @PHI, @CHA, ATL, UTA, CHA

Although Allen has failed to replicate what he was able to do last season, he remains an elite source of three-pointers across all formats. Through 23 games, Allen is averaging 10.4 points and 2.2 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per game. However, with Royce O'Neale currently sidelined due to an ankle injury, Allen could very well find himself playing closer to 30 minutes, at least for the foreseeable future. With five games slated for this week, it simply comes down to quantity over quality, with Allen capable of delivering at least 15 three-pointers across the seven-day period.

Consider starting: Keon Johnson, BKN

Opponents: IND, DET, @DEN, @UTA

Johnson has been a pleasant surprise for the Nets, having now started in 13 straight games. He has scored double digits in five of the past six games, providing serviceable contributions on both ends of the floor. Working in his favor is the fact that Brooklyn will be without Cam Johnson (ankle) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) for at least a week, while D'Angelo Russell was forced out from Saturday's game with a shin issue. In what could be considered a case of last man standing for the Nets, Johnson appears to have solidified himself as a key piece in the rotation. His ceiling is somewhat limited based on what we have seen to this point. Nonetheless, he makes for a viable starting candidate this week, especially with four games coming up.

Consider sitting: Kris Dunn, LAC

Opponents: @MIN, @DEN, CHA

With Kawhi Leonard making his return Saturday, Dunn's role moving forward is now somewhat clouded. Prior to Saturday's win over the Hawks, head coach Ty Lue indicated that both Dunn and Derrick Jones would be used as the fifth starting option, dependent on the matchup. Despite starting against Atlanta, Dunn was limited to just 13 minutes, the fewest he has played all season. While this game was a blowout, it is concerning, especially seeing as though Leonard's minutes are going to increase moving forward. With only three games coming up, Dunn is absolutely worth shifting to the bench, if not dropping altogether.

Forwards

Consider starting: Ryan Dunn, PHO

Opponents: @PHI, @CHA, ATL, UTA, CHA

Not unlike Allen, Dunn is quite simply a starting option due to the potential volume of minutes, although it's notable that coach Mike Budenholzer is moving him into the starting five over Bradley Beal. Dunn too benefits from the fact that O'Neale is out, having started in four of the past five games. While his scoring can be very stop-start, he typically provides a safe enough floor thanks to his defensive contributions. Over the last five games, he has recorded five steals and six blocks, adding six three-pointers for good measure. A player with that 3-and-D upside should at least be in consideration for a starting spot this week.

Consider starting: Noah Clowney, BKN

Opponents: IND, DET, @DEN, @UTA

Clowney certainly comes with an element of risk despite the fact the Nets are dealing with multiple injuries. To this point, he has failed to advance his game, averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes per game over the past two weeks. As a player who has built a reputation on putting up defensive stats, we are yet to see that element of his game, at least not on a consistent basis. It appears as though Brooklyn are leaning strongly into the mindset of playing their youth, of which Clowney should be considered a key piece. If you can afford to take a bit of a risk, he is someone who could slide into your final starting spot.

Consider sitting: Keegan Murray, SAC

Opponents: MIA, @BOS, @CHI

Coming off an ankle injury, Murray has been one of the more disappointing players this season, albeit as a result of being put in an unfavorable position. Through 32 games, it's been rough sledding for Murray, averaging just 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 35.5 minutes per game. Whilst injured, the Kings opted to move Keon Ellis into the starting lineup, a move that yielded immediate results. What they decide to do when Murray returns is anyone's guess. A move to the bench could certainly put him in a better spot offensively, allowing him to play with more aggression, both from the perimeter and attacking the basket. However, there is no indication that will happen. With his recent lack of production, moving him to the fantasy bench for a three-game week makes a lot of sense.

Centers

Consider starting: Jonas Valanciunas, WAS

Opponents: HOU, @PHI, @CHI, OKC

It's been a weird season for Valanciunas, making him a risky play in all fantasy formats. While he has started a handful of games, for the most part he has come off the bench, playing as the primary backup behind Alex Sarr. Through the first 32 games, he has averaged just 20.0 minutes per game, putting up 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds. There was a stretch of four games in December in which he averaged 14.0 minutes per game, at which point he was dropped in a lot of leagues, and rightfully so. However, he has now played at least 20 minutes in six straight games, resulting in top-70 value, averaging 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds. Despite the uncertainty, he could be worth rolling out there for a four-game week, given his ability to produce, even in limited minutes.

Consider sitting: Clint Capela, ATL

Opponents: @UTA, @PHO, HOU

Unlike Valanciunas, Capela continues to start, yet his playing time is typically that of someone coming off the bench. To this point, he is averaging just 22.9 minutes per game, during which he is contributing 9.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks. Although there is no indication he will be moving to the bench, Onyeka Okongwu has been seeing more court time, something I am sure the Hawks would love to continue doing. Unless you are desperate for rebounds, Capela is someone who can not only be benched but perhaps even sent back into the wild, especially with his defensive numbers falling well short of the mark.