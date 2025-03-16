NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at BKN: The Nets have beaten the Hawks in three of their last four matchups, but ATL won their only meeting this season.

TOR at POR: The Trail Blazers swept the Raptors last season and have won seven of their last nine matchups in this series.

CHA at LAC: The Clippers beat the Hornets earlier this season and have won 13 straight games over them in total.

UTA at MIN: These teams have split their two matchups this season, but the T'Wolves have won six of their last seven games over the Jazz.

OKC at MIL: The Thunder have won their last two games over the Bucks, snapping Milwaukee's six-game winning streak in this series.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

ATL - Clint Capela (personal), Jalen Johnson (shoulder)

BKN - Brooklyn is playing a B2B and their fifth game in seven days while trying to tank. This injury report is fluid! Nic Claxton, Cameron Johnson and D'Angelo Russell are candidates to rest.

TOR - Brandon Ingram (ankle), RJ Barrett (tanking), Immanuel Quickley (tanking)

POR - Deandre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee), Anfernee Simons (hand)

CHA - Brandon Miller (wrist)

LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring)

UTA - Utah is another team trying to tank, so look out for John Collins, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Keyonte George.

OKC - Chet Holmgren (B2B), Jalen Williams (hip), Aaron Wiggins (illness)

MIL - Damian Lillard (groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Bobby Portis (suspension) B2B

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($10,600) vs. Hornets

It's hard to believe how well this former MVP is playing right now. Harden has scored at least 41 DraftKings points in 15 of his last 17 games, averaging 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game in that span. A stretch like that should be easy to resume against a subpar team like Charlotte, with the Hornets posting a 21st OPRK against opposing guards. Norman Powell being sidelined has left Harden with more shots and ball-handling opportunities, which is the sort of role that made him a five-figure player in the past.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,100) vs. Jazz

We would use any elite player against Utah. Let's start there because the Jazz rank 28th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency. They're also surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing SGs, and there's no chance they slow down a stud like ANT. Edwards is averaging 46 DK points per game this season and has at least 40 fantasy points in 24 of his last 32 outings. In his one matchup with the Jazz earlier this season, Edwards collected 36 points, six rebounds and 11 assists en route to nearly 70 DraftKings points!

Forwards/Centers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,600) vs. Thunder

The only concern here is that Giannis might sit in the second half of a B2B set. If Antetokounmpo can go, he's the safest play on this slate. The Greek Freak has scored at least 38 DraftKings points in all but one game this season, posting a slate-leading 59-point average. That's five points higher than the MVP favorite, and you better believe Giannis will be motivated against an elite team like OKC. Antetokounmpo amassed 30 points and 19 rebounds the last time he played the Thunder.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,400) vs. Jazz

Why is no one talking about how special Randle has been recently? The T'Wolves have won the last 12 games that Randle has played, with the big man playing a distributing role for his new team. This expansive position has led to Randle scoring at least 30 DK points in the last 13 games he's finished. He also has a 41-point average in those games, regularly flirting with triple-double averages. We already talked about how poor Utah's defense has been, which is evident since they're allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing bigs.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($11,400) at Bucks

Everyone knows that SGA is the MVP frontrunner, and people aren't going to fade him after his Saturday spectacle. Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 71 DraftKings points in that masterclass and now has at least 56 DK points in 26 games this season! That's led to his absurd 54-point average, but that should be his floor as long as Jalen Williams remains sidelined. A blowout in his last matchup with Milwaukee limited SGA to 22 minutes, but he still had 34 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 15-for-19 shooting!

Mid-Range Money

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers ($6,500) vs. Raptors

Portland might be without Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant in this game. Even if two of those guys sit, Sharpe should continue the monstrous role we've seen over recent weeks. Sharpe is averaging 36 DK points per game across 35 minutes a night over his last nine outings. That directly correlates with an insertion into the starting lineup, and those totals are tremendous against a terrible defense like Toronto. The Raptors rank 20th in defensive efficiency and 21st in points allowed.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,500) vs. Jazz

DiVincenzo was playing at a $7K level before getting injured, and he's creeping close to that form. Despite coming off the bench, DD has scored at least 30 DraftKings points in three of his last four fixtures. That's on par with the stud we saw before the injury, with DiVincenzo averaging 33 DK points per game in 11 outings before that toe issue. The best part of this is the matchup with Utah, surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing guards. That was on full display when DiVincenzo had 37 DK points in their only matchup two weeks ago.

Value Picks

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($5,300) vs. Raptors

This is risky because we're never quite sure what Clingan's playing time will look like. We're willing to trust him here because he's expected to start and could see more action with three Portland starters on the injury report. That's led to Clingan playing 32 and 34 minutes in his two most recent outings, scoring 38 DK points per game in that span. You only need 30 fantasy points for Clingan to be of immense value, and he's surpassed that total in all 10 games he's played at least 24 minutes. Not to mention, the Raptors own a 26th OPRK against opposing centers.

Orlando Robinson, Raptors ($5,200) at Trail Blazers

Jakob Poeltl might return to action here, but the Raptors are limiting his minutes no matter what. That's put Robinson into fantasy relevance, scoring at least 25 DraftKings points in five straight fixtures. He's also got a 39-point average across his last three outings, posting a double-double in each of those. Good luck finding that from another $5K player, especially one who plays a 20th-ranked Portland defense.

A.J. Lawson, Raptors ($4,700) at Trail Blazers

Toronto will be valuable in DFS for the closing month because they're trying to tank their way to the finish line. They're already expected to be without three starters in this game, leaving Lawson to feast. The shooting guard has played at least 32 minutes in three of his last four outings, posting a 40-point average across his last three games. A 54-point excursion earlier in the week shows how special this guy can be, and it's hard to believe he's below $5K with that much in his favor.

