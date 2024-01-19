NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at ORL: 76ers on three-game win streak; Magic 3-7 in last 10 games

SAS at CHA: Spurs on three-game slide; Hornets on six-game slide and are 4-13 at home

DEN at BOS: Nuggets 11-10 on road; Celtics on three-game win streak

PHX at NOP: Suns on three-game win streak; Pelicans 7-3 in last 10 games

ATL at MIA: Hawks on two-game win streak; Heat 12-7 at home

IND at POR: Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games

BKN at LAL: Nets on four-game slide; Lakers on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Mo Bamba (knee), Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Nicolas Batum are up for a boost.

ORL - Gary Harris (calf), Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT

Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Cole Anthony are up for increased responsibility.

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle): Probable; Victor Wembanyama (rest): OUT

Cedi Osman and Dominick Barlow could see more playing time.

CHA - Bryce McGowens (hip), Brandon Miller (back), Nick Richards (ankle): Questionable; Mark Williams (back), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

P.J. Washington, Cody Martin and JT Thor could pick up more opportunity.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (shoulder): Probable

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Trae Young (illness): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time. Bogdan Bogdanovic must also step up without Young.

MIA - Jaime Jaquez (groin): Doubtful

Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin could get a boost.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (leg), Pascal Siakam (not injury related): Questionable

T.J. McConnell, Jalen Smith and Buddy Hield are in line for more playing time.

POR - Deandre Ayton (knee): Probable; Anfernee Simons (illness): Questionable; Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen): OUT

Scoot Henderson should see more action.

BKN - Mikal Bridges (leg): Probable

LAL - Anthony Davis (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Cam Reddish (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are in line for more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($8,800) vs. Spurs

Since returning from a six-week absence, Ball topped 47 DK points in three consecutive games, while averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals over that span. He has great chance to excel against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards, and who will be without the shot-blocking presence of Victor Wembanyama.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($7,500) at Heat

Murray is averaging 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points. Murray must step up for an even more prominent role in the backcourt in the absence of Trae Young, and he should benefit from a size advantage at the point-guard position.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,600) vs. Hawks

Butler has looked solid in two games, reaching a high of 46.8 DK points since returning from a two-week absence. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded at the wing and give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards. Butler missed both of the Heat's previous meetings with the Hawks this season.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,200) at Pelicans

Durant is averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, going over 40 DK points four times, with a high of 46, in that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Pelicans' frontcourt, but he should find an advantage when taking the matchup to the perimeter, where he is shooting 47.1 percent on the season.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,700) vs. Hawks

Adebayo is coming off a quieter performance, but he is averaging 21.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 64 DK points. He also faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers. The Heat big man finished with 43.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks on December 22.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,300) at Celtics

Jokic reached 50 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 66.5, while averaging 26.0 points on 71.2 percent shooting, 13.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. His squad faces a tough matchup against the Celtics, but Jokic dominated in their two encounters last season, averaging 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Mid-Range Money

Malcolm Brogdon, Trail Blazers ($5,400) vs. Pacers

After missing two of the previous three outings, Brogdon got the start and amassed 34.3 DK points in 30 minutes of playing time in the last game. He is up for another start, as the Trail Blazers remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and he should do well against the Pacers, who face the second night of a back-to-back and are dealing with a handful of potential absences. The Pacers also give up the league's second-most points per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($5,600) at Heat

Bogdanovic is averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 25 DK points and a high of 34.8. He is likely up for a start in the absence of Trae Young, and he topped 27 DK points in each of his previous two starts this season. Additionally, the Heat give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($7,100) vs. Spurs

Bridges is averaging 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points. He finished with 27.3 DK points in the Hornets' recent meeting with the Spurs, but he faces an easier matchup, as they are without the interior defense and rebounding of Victor Wembanyama.

Value Picks

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($3,500) at Hornets

Champagnie has reached double-digit DK points in five straight games, averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over that span. He will remain up for more opportunity as the Spurs are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and he should do well against the Hornets, who give up the league's eight-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($3,500) vs. Nets

Vanderbilt is averaging 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 20 DK points. He is averaging 19 minutes per game on the season, and he should continue to stand out in his role.

