NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 8

Slate Overview
Early
PHI at DET
76ers 7-3 in last 10 games.
POR at TOR
Raptors on three-game slide.
CHA at IND
Pacers 14-7 at home.
Main
BKN at MIA
Nets 13-8 on the road.
UTA at MEM
Grizzlies on five-game win streak.
MIN at HOU
Rockets on six-game slide.
DAL at OKC
Thunder 12-9 at home.
CLE at PHX
Suns on five-game slide.
ATL at LAC
Clippers on five-game slide.
Injuries to Monitor
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot), P.J. Tucker (illness): OUT
DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Questionable
Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT
POR - Gary Payton (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (illness): Probable
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT
IND - Jalen Smith (hand), Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder): Questionable
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable
Bam Adebayo (thigh), Tyler Herro (back): Questionable
Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Doubtful
Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT
UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (illness), Ja Morant (thigh): Questionable
Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT
MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip), Naz Reid (back): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable
Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT
OKC - Jaylin Williams (ankle): Questionable
Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg): OUT
CLE - Darius Garland (thumb): Questionable
PHX - Chris Paul (hip): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee): Doubtful
Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT
LAC - Paul George (hamstring), Nicolas Batum (ankle), Luke Kennard (calf): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Kevin Porter, Rockets ($7,700) vs. Timberwolves
Porter is averaging 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals in the last 10 games, including five over 40 DK points and a high of 60.3. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most free throws and eighth-most points per game to point guards.
Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($6,700) vs. Jazz
Bane missed the last outing, but is no longer on the injury report. He's averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists across six games, with a high of 42.3 DK points in his most recent appearance. He could be up for a bigger role offensively if Ja Morant (questionable) is out. Bane also has a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who allow the league's most points to shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,200) at Heat
Durant surpassed 50 DK points in five of the last six, including two with more than 60. He should prosper against the Heat as they give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers and allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from deep.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,200) vs. Hawks
Leonard is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals from his last 10 outings, including seven where he totaled more than 35 DK points. He's coming off his quietest performance of the season, but should bounce back against the Hawks as they allow the fifth-most points per game to small forwards.
Christian Wood, Mavericks ($8,000) at Thunder
Wood recorded at least 20 points and 40 DK points in four of the last five games. He averages 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks and has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds per game and sixth-most points in the paint.
Expected Chalk
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Mavericks
Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off back-to-back 30-point efforts and has averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across his last 10 outings. He totaled 63.5 DK points in the Thunder's previous meeting with the Mavs and could be up for a lighter matchup if Luka Doncic (questionable) is sidelined.
Value Picks
Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,200) vs. Cavaliers
Craig continues to flourish in a greater role for the shorthanded Suns. He's averaging 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 10 games, with over 25 DK points in five. He has a chance to get his shot going from long range against the Cavs, who concede the most three-pointers to power forwards.
Jalen Williams, Thunder ($4,900) vs. Mavericks
Williams is on a roll averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals through five games. He continues to log extended playing time as the Thunder remain shorthanded and should excel against the Mavs on the second game of a back-to-back.
Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($3,600) vs. Timberwolves
Martin is averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last 10 games, including five exceeding 19 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and also give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds.
Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,900) at Rockets
Nowell recorded more than 20 DK points six times in his last 10 and is averaging 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He has a chance to shine against the Rockets, who give up the league's sixth-most points to shooting guards. Nowell could also be up for added playing time if Anthony Edwards (questionable) is sidelined.
Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,600) vs. Jazz
Jones averages 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per and may earn a more significant role if Ja Morant (questionable) can't go. He exceeded 45 DK points in his last two opportunities to start and has a favorable matchup against the Jazz as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.