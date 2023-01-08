NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Early

PHI at DET

76ers 7-3 in last 10 games.

POR at TOR

Raptors on three-game slide.

CHA at IND

Pacers 14-7 at home.

Main

BKN at MIA

Nets 13-8 on the road.

UTA at MEM

Grizzlies on five-game win streak.

MIN at HOU

Rockets on six-game slide.

DAL at OKC

Thunder 12-9 at home.

CLE at PHX

Suns on five-game slide.

ATL at LAC

Clippers on five-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot), P.J. Tucker (illness): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

POR - Gary Payton (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (illness): Probable

Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful

Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

IND - Jalen Smith (hand), Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder): Questionable

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable

Bam Adebayo (thigh), Tyler Herro (back): Questionable

Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Doubtful

Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT

UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (illness), Ja Morant (thigh): Questionable

Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip), Naz Reid (back): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

OKC - Jaylin Williams (ankle): Questionable

Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg): OUT

CLE - Darius Garland (thumb): Questionable

PHX - Chris Paul (hip): Questionable

Cameron Johnson (knee): Doubtful

Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT

LAC - Paul George (hamstring), Nicolas Batum (ankle), Luke Kennard (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Kevin Porter, Rockets ($7,700) vs. Timberwolves

Porter is averaging 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals in the last 10 games, including five over 40 DK points and a high of 60.3. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most free throws and eighth-most points per game to point guards.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($6,700) vs. Jazz

Bane missed the last outing, but is no longer on the injury report. He's averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists across six games, with a high of 42.3 DK points in his most recent appearance. He could be up for a bigger role offensively if Ja Morant (questionable) is out. Bane also has a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who allow the league's most points to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,200) at Heat

Durant surpassed 50 DK points in five of the last six, including two with more than 60. He should prosper against the Heat as they give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers and allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from deep.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,200) vs. Hawks

Leonard is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals from his last 10 outings, including seven where he totaled more than 35 DK points. He's coming off his quietest performance of the season, but should bounce back against the Hawks as they allow the fifth-most points per game to small forwards.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($8,000) at Thunder

Wood recorded at least 20 points and 40 DK points in four of the last five games. He averages 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks and has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds per game and sixth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Mavericks

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off back-to-back 30-point efforts and has averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across his last 10 outings. He totaled 63.5 DK points in the Thunder's previous meeting with the Mavs and could be up for a lighter matchup if Luka Doncic (questionable) is sidelined.

Value Picks

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,200) vs. Cavaliers

Craig continues to flourish in a greater role for the shorthanded Suns. He's averaging 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 10 games, with over 25 DK points in five. He has a chance to get his shot going from long range against the Cavs, who concede the most three-pointers to power forwards.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($4,900) vs. Mavericks

Williams is on a roll averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals through five games. He continues to log extended playing time as the Thunder remain shorthanded and should excel against the Mavs on the second game of a back-to-back.

Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($3,600) vs. Timberwolves

Martin is averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last 10 games, including five exceeding 19 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and also give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds.

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,900) at Rockets

Nowell recorded more than 20 DK points six times in his last 10 and is averaging 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He has a chance to shine against the Rockets, who give up the league's sixth-most points to shooting guards. Nowell could also be up for added playing time if Anthony Edwards (questionable) is sidelined.

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,600) vs. Jazz

Jones averages 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per and may earn a more significant role if Ja Morant (questionable) can't go. He exceeded 45 DK points in his last two opportunities to start and has a favorable matchup against the Jazz as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.

