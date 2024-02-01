NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at BOS: Lakers on two-game slide; Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games

IND at NYK: Pacers 11-12 on road; Knicks on eight-game win streak

CLE at MEM: Cavaliers on three-game win streak; Grizzlies on two-game slide

PHI at UTA: 76ers on four-game slide; Jazz 15-6 at home

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (Achilles), Cam Reddish (ankle): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are in line to pick up more responsibilities.

BOS - Luke Kornet (hamstring): Questionable

Al Horford could see added playing time.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Jalen Smith (back), T.J. McConnell (illness): Questionable

Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith could pick up more minutes.

NYK - Quentin Grimes (knee), OG Anunoby (elbow): Questionable; Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must continue to step up.

CLE - Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Dean Wade and Georges Niang should get a boost.

MEM - Santi Aldama (lower body), John Konchar (ankle): Questionable; Luke Kennard (knee), Derrick Rose (hamstring): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Ziaire Williams (hand): OUT

Scotty Pippen, Vince Williams and Xavier Tillman are expected to start. David Roddy will also see additional minutes.

PHI - Nicolas Batum (hamstring), Tyrese Maxey (ankle): Questionable; Marcus Morris (foot): Doubtful; Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Paul Reed are up for bigger roles.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,600) vs. Pacers

Brunson must continue to lead the charge offensively in the absence of Julius Randle. He topped 49 DK points in each of the last three games and has averaged 29.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists across his last 10 outings. Brunson also has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage and third-most points per game.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,500) vs. Lakers

Brown has averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including three games with at least 50 DK points. He has another great opportunity to prosper against the shorthanded Lakers, who also give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,600) vs. 76ers

Markkanen faces a favorable matchup against the 76ers' shorthanded frontcourt. He has averaged 23.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 outings, including four games with more than 50 DK points. He also has a good chance to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Sixers give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,400) at Knicks

Siakam continues to thrive with his new squad, averaging 21.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists through seven games, including a high of 61.3 DK points. He has an advantageous matchup against the Knicks, who are without Julius Randle in the frontcourt.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($8,000) at Grizzlies

Allen remains consistent in his production, averaging 17.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 57. He should do well against the Grizzlies, who remain severely shorthanded.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Lakers

Tatum has an excellent opportunity to steal the show against the Lakers, who will be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Tatum has averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 72.8.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,500) at Knicks

Despite returning to a bench role, Nembhard finished with 28.0 DK points in Tuesday's loss to Boston after averaging 18.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists over the previous four outings. He'll likely continue to see added playing time, as the Pacers are dealing with a few injuries in the backcourt.

Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($6,500) at Jazz

Oubre must continue to step up while his squad deals with injury trouble. He finished with 25 points in back-to-back games before totaling 15 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's loss to Golden State. Oubre has a good chance to shine against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers to opposing shooting guards.

John Collins, Jazz ($5,900) vs. 76ers

Collins has averaged 16.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last five games and has a prime chance to keep up the strong play thanks to an advantageous matchup against the 76ers, who will be without Joel Embiid.

Value Picks

Simone Fontecchio, Jazz ($4,200) vs. 76ers

Fontecchio has averaged 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 20 DK points and a high of 32. He has a good chance to continue to make an impact with a matchup against a hobbled 76ers lineup.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,600) at Celtics

Vanderbilt should have a major role in the absence of Anthony Davis, and he should also thrive against the Grizzlies' shorthanded frontcourt. Vanderbilt has averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals over 14 games where he saw at least 20 minutes of action this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.